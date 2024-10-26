DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE Comic Book Preview Reunites The Merc With The Mouth And Logan For A New Adventure

Marvel Comics has shared a first look inside writer Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara's Deadpool/Wolverine #1, a new comic book series set in the Marvel Universe featuring the two frenemies...

By JoshWilding - Oct 26, 2024
Announced last month in the wake of Deadpool & Wolverine's record-breaking box office success, next January will see the release of a new Deadpool/Wolverine comic book. 

Writer Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara, known for their explosive work together on X-Force and X Lives of Wolverine, will reunite for a series that sees the iconic superhero duo in a new ongoing series chock-full of long-buried secrets, unpredictable twists, and a villainous plot that’ll turn long-term and newly arriving X-readers' heads.

Today, we have a first look at the action to come courtesy of some never-before-seen preview pages. Both characters are suited up for a new adventure together and it's clear this has been inspired by the Marvel Studios movie.

Here's the official description for Deadpool/Wolverine #1:

The most unlikely team-up turned most demanded one, Deadpool and Wolverine are back together again and ready to blow your minds in this ongoing series that hits like a never-ending action movie – with the fate of the world in the balance! When a fan-favorite villain is unearthed, you’ll get to see a new side of our heroes and their adversary as an ages-long plan comes to fruition. And the only thing that stands between the Earth and annihilation is the Best There Is and the Merc With The Mouth. 

"Josh and I really hit it off when we were working together on X-Force and became great friends," Percy previously said of the comic. "We never stopped texting or hanging out at cons. We’re always trading stupid jokes (and many hundreds of Arnold Schwarzenegger GIFs). I even helped his wife locate one of the elusive 12-foot Home Depot skeletons recently, so we’ll both be celebrating Halloween like bosses."

"This is all to say: we were both so damn excited to get the band back together," he added. "Deadpool/Wolverine is us cartwheeling onto the stage and shredding our guitars once more while smoke machines churn and pyrotechnics explode all around us."

This promises to be a fun ride for fans of Deadpool and Wolverine, and it makes perfect sense for Marvel Comics to capitalise on Deadpool & Wolverine's success in this way. These characters are always fun to see together and we expect that to be the case next year as well. 

As for the MCU's version of Wade Wilson and Logan, rumours continue to swirl that we'll see them in Avengers: Secret Wars and possibly even Deadpool & Wolverine 2.

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #1
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art and Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA
On Sale 1/1

