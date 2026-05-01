DNX: Marvel Comics Reveals New Blind Bag Variant Covers For Upcoming X-Men/Fantastic Four Crossover

Announced last month, DNX, a five-issue event series from Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini, launches this September. MacKay's acclaimed X-Men has led to this monumental saga, and the X-Men and Fantastic Four will join forces to prevent the Chairman, the misguided original Hank McCoy, from unleashing a virus that forcibly—and horribly—transforms humanity into mutants.

Adding even more excitement to this latest mutant milestone, DNX #1 will be the next Marvel Comics launch available in True Believers Blind Bags, special sealed bags that contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering, including rare, one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn sketch covers from surprise contributors.

Today, you can check out all-new variant covers for DNX #1, both regular open-to-order covers and blind bag exclusives. Today's reveals include a new piece by best-selling cover artist Artgerm, spotlighting Temper, the fiery young X-Man and one of the breakout stars of MacKay's run.

Other variants revealed include a Hidden Gem Cover by the legendary Jim Lee, a terrifying vision of Magik by InHyuk Lee, and an epic Blind Bag exclusive cover by Ken Lashley.

Here's the official description for DNX #1:

THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED! The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another’s throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area!

Each DNX #1 Blind Bag contains one of these variant covers:

DNX Collection Variant Cover B by Skottie Young

DNX Collection Variant Cover C by Skottie Young

DNX Collection Variant Cover D by Skottie Young

Black And White X Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

Variant Cover by Fanyang

Variant Cover by Artgerm

Virgin Variant Cover by Artgerm

Animation Variant Cover

Negative Space Foil Virgin Variant Cover by John Tyler Christopher

Marvel Rivals Variant Cover by Netease Games

Blank Variant Cover

Wraparound Variant Cover by Chris Giarrusso

Variant Cover by Ken Lashley

Or one of several rare, hand-drawn sketch covers by surprise contributors!

We'll get our first look at DNX this weekend in Armageddon/X-Men #1 GCD 2026, and Marvel Comics has promised that more will be revealed about this X-Men/Fantastic Four in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for updates.