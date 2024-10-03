KAHHORI: RESHAPER OF WORLDS #1 First Look Brings The WHAT IF...? Hero Into The Marvel Comics Universe

Marvel Comics has shared a first look inside this November's Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds #1, a one-shot that brings the What If...? character into the Marvel Comics Universe. You can check it out here!

By JoshWilding - Oct 03, 2024 05:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics' annual celebration of Native American Heritage Month will be extra special this year thanks to Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds #1, a new Marvel's Voices one-shot that introduces Kahhori, the breakout hero from season 2 of Marvel Animation and Disney+'s What If...?

Kahhori's highly-anticipated debut is written and drawn by an array of extraordinary talent: What If…? writer Ryan Little, Marvel Studios artist Todd Harris, Indigenous writers Arihhonni "Honni" David and Kelly Lynne D'Angelo in their Marvel Comics debuts, and acclaimed Marvel artists David Cutler and Jim Terry. 

The Mohawk warrior Kahhori fell into Sky World (and into our hearts) from her first appearance fighting those trying to invade her home. She's already helped save all of reality from a demented Doctor Strange and secured peace in her world, so now what?

Chasing a threat out of Sky World, Kahhori lands in the fiery streets of Hell's Kitchen. But culture shock's gonna be the least of her problems as her strange adversary tears through time and space. Featuring exciting guest stars like Daredevil, Echo, and Moon Knight, this story promises to put Kahhori on the map in the comic book Marvel Universe. 

Echo star Devery Jacobs voiced Kahhori and, earlier this year shared her hope to reprise the role in live-action should the opportunity present itself.

"I have been really fortunate to play the character Bonnie in the new Echo series," she said. "I don’t know, they’ve brought other people back in multiple roles. So I leave that up to the higher-ups at the MCU."

"But I just love this character of Kahhori so much, and would love to be able to bring her to life, whether that’s live-action, or whether that’s through animation. I’ll always be there for that," Jacobs added. 

Rumour has it Kahhori will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars so it will be interesting to see how Marvel Studios handles characters from animation in that type of setting. 

Today, you can check out all three covers, including stunning pieces by artists Afua Richardson and Maria Wolf and a variant cover showcasing original concept art by Marvel Studios' Head of Visual Development, Ryan Meinerding, along with never-before-seen interior artwork. 

KAHHORIROW2024001-Cover
KAHHORIROW2024001-Wolf
KAHHORIROW2024001-Meinerding-Animation
KAHHORIROW2024001-Interior-A-Little-Harris
KAHHORIROW2024001-Interior-B-Little-Harris
KAHHORIROW2024001-Interior-C-David-Cutler
KAHHORIROW2024001-Interior-D-D-Angelo-Terry

KAHHORI: RESHAPER OF WORLDS #1
Written by RYAN LITTLE, ARIHHONNI "HONNI" DAVID & KELLY LYNNE D’ANGELO
Art by TODD HARRIS, DAVID CUTLER & JIM TERRY
Cover by AFUA RICHARDSON
Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF
Animation Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING
On Sale 11/6

Marvel And DC Have Lost A Shared Super Hero Trademark First Registered In 1967
