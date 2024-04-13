LIFE OF WOLVERINE #1 From Marvel Comics Will Finally Tell Logan's Convoluted History In Chronological Order

This July, Logan bares his mind, body, and soul in the pages of Life of Wolverine #1, a special one-shot presenting Wolverine’s incredible life story in chronological order...at last!

Originally published as a Marvel Unlimited companion comic to the "X Lives of Wolverine/X Deaths of Wolverine" storyline, this exploration of one of the most riveting origins and sagas in all of pop culture comes from acclaimed creators Jim Zub and Ramón F. Bachs.

Hitting stands just in time for the character’s 50th anniversary (and Deadpool & Wolverine, of course), hardcore Wolverine fans and newcomers alike will walk away an expert after this action-packed trip through key moments of Wolverine’s storytelling history.

Wolverine has been mindwiped, manipulated, and given false memories so many times, what is the truth of his long life?

Now, as a journey into his own past becomes paramount to the survival of mutantkind, delve into the true story of Logan’s life, from his earliest days in the late 1800s, to the many wars he’s fought alongside comrades like Captain America and Sabretooth, to the Weapon X procedures that changed his life forever, his days on the X-Men and more.

All in continuity, this includes some adventures and links to the past never before revealed, giving the most complete picture of Wolverine’s history ever assembled.

Wolverine was created by writer Len Wein, artist John Romita Sr., and writer Roy Thomas, and made his first appearance in The Incredible Hulk #180 in 1974, before becoming a prominent member of the X-Men.

His real name is James Howlett, but he often goes by Logan. Wolverine is a mutant with a number of extraordinary abilities, the most notable being his rapid healing factor, which allows him to recover from virtually any injury, as well as an adamantium-laced skeleton and retractable claws that extend from his knuckles.

As a member of the X-Men, Wolverine has played a crucial role in protecting mutantkind and fighting against various threats, including the villainous Magneto and his Brotherhood of Mutants, not to mention adversaries like Sabretooth and the Sentinels.

Check out Ron Lim's gorgeous cover art for Life of Wolverine #1 below (along with a cool new Blood Hunt variant cover which also puts Wolvie front and centre).

LIFE OF WOLVERINE #1

Written by JIM ZUB

Art by RAMÓN F. BACHS

Cover by RON LIM

On Sale 7/3