Marvel Comics Announces A "Brand New Day" For SPIDER-GWEN In An All-New Comic Book Series

This August, Stephanie Phillips and Paolo Villanelli launch a new era of Spider-Gwen that officially anchors the fan favourite character to Earth-616, the main Marvel Universe! Find more details here...

By JoshWilding - May 16, 2025 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics has announced that Spider-Gwen will swing into a "Brand New Day" this August when she undergoes an exciting evolution in All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider (now that's what we call a wordy title). 

The comic book series comes from writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Paolo Villanelli. It follows their current run of Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider, which comes to a thrilling conclusion this July and sets the stage for the character's bold new beginning.

Departing her home dimension under mysterious circumstances and finding herself trapped in Earth-616, Gwen embarked on a journey involving Loki, the TVA, and the reality-altering Cosmic Cube. Now, her extended stay becomes permanent as her very life is rewoven into the main Marvel Universe. 

Here's the official description for All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #1:

A BRAND-NEW DAY FOR SPIDER-GWEN! Gwen Stacy isn’t from this Earth but she’s here to stay, so it’s time to make herself at home! A new costume, a new home life– heck, she’s even starting a new band! Unfortunately for Gwen, new threats are also heading her way, starting with one that just might be her own fault! Follow the Ghost-Spider as she settles into Earth-616 to stay!

"The biggest challenge is honoring Gwen’s unique voice while weaving her into a universe with decades of continuity. It means redefining connections and creating new ones without losing what makes her Gwen," Phillips told Collider. "But, honestly, that’s part of the fun of getting to tell this story as well!"

"For Gwen, this new start is about possibility. She’s carrying the weight of her past, but she’s finally in a place where she can build something new—new allies, new purpose, and maybe even a new sense of self... or, recovering an element of herself we haven’t seen in a while," the writer added. "Like playing in a band."

Spider-Gwen becoming a permanent part of Earth-616 is long overdue. Marvel Comics previously brought Miles Morales into the main continuity when the Ultimate Universe was destroyed in the wake of Secret Wars, and this fan favourite Gwen Stacy Variant is next. 

Does the "Brand New Day" tease on the cover have anything to do with Spider-Man: Brand New Day? It's hard to say, but Marvel Comics did recently rename a Thunderbolts* comic as The New Avengers, so who knows what corporate synergy is at play here?

Check out the main cover by David Marquez, along with a variant cover by Nogi San, and stay tuned for more on All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #1 as we have it. 

image host
image host

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER #1
Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by PAOLO VILLANELLI
Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
Variant Cover by NOGI SAN
On Sale 8/20

August's Ultimate Comics Solicits Reveal The Ultimate Angel, Miles Morales Teaming Up With The X-Men, And More
It's The Thing Vs. The Marvel Universe In Ryan North And Ed McGuinness' MARVEL ALL-ON-ONE #1 One-Shot
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 3:59 PM
Gwen will they stop making this slop?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/16/2025, 4:04 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - U.S. deported more than 3M people during Obama presidency — most without chance to plead case in court.

The total number of repatriations over the Biden administration so far stands at approximately 4.7 million, much higher than both Trump and Barack Obama’s presidencies
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/16/2025, 4:21 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - ICE and Deportations aren't just for Trump and Republicans. Wakeup from your coma.
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 5/16/2025, 4:40 PM
I don´t like the new costume
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 5/16/2025, 4:42 PM
Having Spider-Gwen be a permanent member of earth 616 is a HUGE mistake. Part of what made the original run interesting was earth 65!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/16/2025, 4:43 PM

Too many Spider people diluting the brand.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/16/2025, 4:52 PM
I kinda dig the new costume
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/16/2025, 6:14 PM
New powers again with another spider character first it was Peter new powers it didn’t last year, miles have new powers now Gwen who’s next someone with toxic webbing , something what they need powers for
RoostRebel
RoostRebel - 5/16/2025, 10:04 PM
@dragon316 - Yeah, it’s starting to feel like every new Spider character gets a power upgrade just to stand out. First Peter had his organic webs and extra powers for a bit, then Miles came in with Venom blasts and invisibility, and now Gwen’s getting something new too. Wouldn’t be surprised if the next one shoots acid webs or controls spiders or something. At some point, it’s like—do they even need new powers, or is the classic Spidey skill set not cool enough anymore?

