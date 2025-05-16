Marvel Comics Announces A "Brand New Day" For SPIDER-GWEN In An All-New Comic Book Series

Marvel Comics has announced that Spider-Gwen will swing into a "Brand New Day" this August when she undergoes an exciting evolution in All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider (now that's what we call a wordy title).

The comic book series comes from writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Paolo Villanelli. It follows their current run of Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider, which comes to a thrilling conclusion this July and sets the stage for the character's bold new beginning.

Departing her home dimension under mysterious circumstances and finding herself trapped in Earth-616, Gwen embarked on a journey involving Loki, the TVA, and the reality-altering Cosmic Cube. Now, her extended stay becomes permanent as her very life is rewoven into the main Marvel Universe.

Here's the official description for All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #1:

A BRAND-NEW DAY FOR SPIDER-GWEN! Gwen Stacy isn’t from this Earth but she’s here to stay, so it’s time to make herself at home! A new costume, a new home life– heck, she’s even starting a new band! Unfortunately for Gwen, new threats are also heading her way, starting with one that just might be her own fault! Follow the Ghost-Spider as she settles into Earth-616 to stay!

"The biggest challenge is honoring Gwen’s unique voice while weaving her into a universe with decades of continuity. It means redefining connections and creating new ones without losing what makes her Gwen," Phillips told Collider. "But, honestly, that’s part of the fun of getting to tell this story as well!"

"For Gwen, this new start is about possibility. She’s carrying the weight of her past, but she’s finally in a place where she can build something new—new allies, new purpose, and maybe even a new sense of self... or, recovering an element of herself we haven’t seen in a while," the writer added. "Like playing in a band."

Spider-Gwen becoming a permanent part of Earth-616 is long overdue. Marvel Comics previously brought Miles Morales into the main continuity when the Ultimate Universe was destroyed in the wake of Secret Wars, and this fan favourite Gwen Stacy Variant is next.

Does the "Brand New Day" tease on the cover have anything to do with Spider-Man: Brand New Day? It's hard to say, but Marvel Comics did recently rename a Thunderbolts* comic as The New Avengers, so who knows what corporate synergy is at play here?

Check out the main cover by David Marquez, along with a variant cover by Nogi San, and stay tuned for more on All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #1 as we have it.