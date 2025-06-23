Marvel Comics Announces A New Cosmic Era For AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Starting With #975 (With A Unique Twist)

Starting in September, Amazing Spider-Man by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr. kicks off a long-term new era starring two Spideys, one Earthbound and one galaxy-faring. You can find out more here!

By JoshWilding - Jun 23, 2025 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Since launching earlier this year, Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz, and John Romita Jr.'s new Amazing Spider-Man run has been embraced by fans (a welcome change after Zeb Wells' divisive stint writing the series). 

It's still the early stages of what's shaping up to be one of the most acclaimed Spidey runs in recent memory, and a major turning point is on the horizon that will take the title in a direction no one saw coming.

This September, there are two Spider-Men: one on Earth, and one in space. What promises to be an exciting and intriguing new era kicks off in Amazing Spider-Man #11, the landmark 975th issue. Here's the official description:

Following Spider-Man’s shocking showdown with new supervillain Hellgate in Amazing Spider-Man #8, something strange has happened to Peter! Now, there are two Spider-Men, but which is Peter Parker?! BOTH?

A tale of two Spider-Men...One Spider-Man swings around New York City meting out justice in an unfriendly matter. Another Spider-Man is found in a distant solar system running with strange companions, including a stranger named SYMBIE making his first appearance! The next major chapter in Spider-Man’s life begins here!

Previously teased in a promotional artwork by Pepe Larraz, Spider-Man will debut a new cosmic suit as he makes his way home, getting tied up in cosmic adventures and gaining new intergalactic companions—and enemies—along the way. And that's not all. Back on Earth, Spider-Man is acting differently, and his brutal methods will put the entire Marvel Universe on high alert.

From then on, the run will follow both Spider-Men, with Larraz taking lead art duties on space-set issues and Romita Jr. drawing Spider-Man's adventures back on Earth.

Kelly shared, "I love really grounded, Manhattan-based Spider-Man stories, and I also love when he's in 'fish-out-of-water' mode. You don't get much farther from the pond than deep space. But why choose? Why not have...both? Hence, this Tale of Two Spider-Men."

"On either track, Spider-Man is facing down his personal demons in the wake of Hellgate's brutal debut, because no matter where Spider-Man goes he brings inner turmoil with him," the writer continued. "There are a lot of pyrotechnics in this arc, new characters and threats, but also a ton of heart as Peter and those closest to him try to move forward with their lives in the aftermath of a devastating event."

Check out covers for Amazing Spider-Man #11 and #12 below, including Larraz's Promo Variant Cover that provides the first-ever look at the mysterious Symbie.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11
Written by JOE KELLY
Art by PEPE LARRAZ & JOHN ROMITA JR.
Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
Promo Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
On Sale 9/3

Rkzv72nf o

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12
Written by JOE KELLY
Art by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Cover by ED MCGUINNESS
On Sale 9/17

Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 6/23/2025, 7:24 AM
At least Spider-Man will be grounded in the movies (it seems at least) the comics have been a lost cause for a while.

User Comment Image
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/23/2025, 9:41 AM
@Mrcool210 - actually there is nothing grounded about a man that can climb walls and see the future right before he gets hit with something. plus the article states kelly is doing grounded spiderman too.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/23/2025, 12:07 PM
@supermanrex - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/23/2025, 1:24 PM
@KennKathleen - there needs to be a where are they now special about people in viral gifs and memes.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/23/2025, 1:33 PM
@supermanrex - ?si=QHuaOjedh7uokV2G

?si=fFLjXBM3tpcW1OPZ
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/23/2025, 7:29 AM
At this point whole world is over run Spider-Man how does New York City have that many Spider-Man they never meet each other in battle, in civilian clothes ? To much to many it’s to close to Superman red and blue situation ?si=OI3so6Uhg6FeQk61
Gambito
Gambito - 6/23/2025, 8:22 AM
Out of ideas? Just give him New suit🙄
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/23/2025, 9:37 AM
@Gambito - this is not out of ideas. this is pretty unique actually for a spiderman run. especially the space stuff. he rarely goes to space outside of big crossovers.
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 6/23/2025, 10:02 AM
Maybe Earths Spidey could be Kaine?
NoobNoob
NoobNoob - 6/23/2025, 10:07 AM
....yay... a new spider character....yay how original...
Makiveli21
Makiveli21 - 6/23/2025, 10:50 AM
They’ve literally done this 10 times already. How does Marvel let the writers on the flagship title continue to suck so bad?
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/23/2025, 11:01 AM
Fan: There are too many Spider-men.

Marvel: Here is another one.

I personally dont like how they low-key gave the OG Hobgoblin the stupid sword and wings from the Phil Urich version with no explanation. They ditched the glider and everything.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/23/2025, 12:02 PM
It hurts my [frick]ing soul how bad Marvel comics are these days.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/23/2025, 12:09 PM
@CorndogBurglar -

User Comment Image

Wait til you see the movies!!!

User Comment Image
KindredMac
KindredMac - 6/23/2025, 1:41 PM
What's with TEMU Spidey 2099?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/23/2025, 1:57 PM
I mean if they gave Captain America and Dr. Strange cosmic adventures, it was only a matter of time for Spider-Man.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 6/23/2025, 2:27 PM
Cool idea for a fun arc and that 2099 inspired suit for Space-peter is tight, don't love the colors though.

It's a bit silly to do a "there's 2 Spider-Men now!?" story then that final alt cover shows there's at least 6 of them, and that's without Scarlett-Spider and Chasm that are hanging around elsewhere. The last 2 are even Peter clones, so it's even worse on the premise. lol I expect Space-Man to be Peter and the earth bound Spidey is Kaine taking on the mantle while Peter returns.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 6/23/2025, 2:33 PM
Spider-Woman's (Gwen) new outfit is dogshit.

View Recorder