Marvel Comics Announces A New Cosmic Era For AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Starting With #975 (With A Unique Twist)

Since launching earlier this year, Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz, and John Romita Jr.'s new Amazing Spider-Man run has been embraced by fans (a welcome change after Zeb Wells' divisive stint writing the series).

It's still the early stages of what's shaping up to be one of the most acclaimed Spidey runs in recent memory, and a major turning point is on the horizon that will take the title in a direction no one saw coming.

This September, there are two Spider-Men: one on Earth, and one in space. What promises to be an exciting and intriguing new era kicks off in Amazing Spider-Man #11, the landmark 975th issue. Here's the official description:

Following Spider-Man’s shocking showdown with new supervillain Hellgate in Amazing Spider-Man #8, something strange has happened to Peter! Now, there are two Spider-Men, but which is Peter Parker?! BOTH? A tale of two Spider-Men...One Spider-Man swings around New York City meting out justice in an unfriendly matter. Another Spider-Man is found in a distant solar system running with strange companions, including a stranger named SYMBIE making his first appearance! The next major chapter in Spider-Man’s life begins here!

Previously teased in a promotional artwork by Pepe Larraz, Spider-Man will debut a new cosmic suit as he makes his way home, getting tied up in cosmic adventures and gaining new intergalactic companions—and enemies—along the way. And that's not all. Back on Earth, Spider-Man is acting differently, and his brutal methods will put the entire Marvel Universe on high alert.

From then on, the run will follow both Spider-Men, with Larraz taking lead art duties on space-set issues and Romita Jr. drawing Spider-Man's adventures back on Earth.

Kelly shared, "I love really grounded, Manhattan-based Spider-Man stories, and I also love when he's in 'fish-out-of-water' mode. You don't get much farther from the pond than deep space. But why choose? Why not have...both? Hence, this Tale of Two Spider-Men."

"On either track, Spider-Man is facing down his personal demons in the wake of Hellgate's brutal debut, because no matter where Spider-Man goes he brings inner turmoil with him," the writer continued. "There are a lot of pyrotechnics in this arc, new characters and threats, but also a ton of heart as Peter and those closest to him try to move forward with their lives in the aftermath of a devastating event."

Check out covers for Amazing Spider-Man #11 and #12 below, including Larraz's Promo Variant Cover that provides the first-ever look at the mysterious Symbie.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by PEPE LARRAZ & JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Promo Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 9/3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

On Sale 9/17