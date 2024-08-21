Marvel Comics Announces ALL-NEW VENOM And You'll NEVER Believe Who Might Be The Symbiote's New Host

Marvel Comics Announces ALL-NEW VENOM And You'll NEVER Believe Who Might Be The Symbiote's New Host

Marvel Comics has announced plans to launch an All-New Venom comic later this year, but it won't be Eddie Brock wearing the alien suit. Instead, there are four suspects and they're all very unexpected...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 21, 2024 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Peter Parker, a.k.a. the Amazing Spider-Man, was the first person to bond with the Venom Symbiote. Next was Eddie Brock and, when Marvel Comics felt that character had run his course, the alien suit was passed to Mac Gargan and later "Agent Venom" Flash Thompson. 

Eddie would eventually regain his alien other, though recent years have seen him become a true anti-hero (with the Venom Symbiote shown to have its own distinct personality, similar to what we've seen in the movies starring Tom Hardy). 

Now, in the wake of Venom War - which has seen Eddie and his son, Dylan, butt heads - the Marvel Universe is getting an All-New Venom comic.

Al Ewing will write the series, while Carlos Gómez is on art duties; however, the biggest difference in All-New Venom will be that the Lethal Protector is getting a new host and an Earthbound story which brings the character back to his roots after years of cosmic, universe-altering adventures. 

We don't know who the new Venom is yet, but according to Polygon, the book will introduce four possibilities: Robbie Robertson, Madame Masque, Rick Jones, and Luke Cage.

"I do like Rick Jones!" Ewing says. "Has the sidekick now graduated to main hero? That is the question. It’s good writing a version of Rick that has come through a lot of stuff and out the other side. This is a much more laid-back, joke-telling, wisecracking Rick than we’re used to from me."

"Madame Masque is another great suspect. She’s coming direct from the Gang War, which is where we last saw her in a Spidey context. She’s got plans," he continued. "Do those plans involve commandeering a symbiote? Do they involve getting revenge on other gangs in an identity which nobody would ever suspect? The ultimate mask for Madame Masque?"

"Robbie Robertson is somebody else who was touched by the big Gang War and Spidey. He’s never been tempted by power or superpowers. Has that changed after his son got so involved with the New York criminal underworld and falling in love with the Beetle? Does Robbie want to find a way to get things under control in a way that you know he can’t as a newspaper man?"

Ewing concluded by saying, "[We’ve] seen that Luke Cage has had trouble hitting the streets and doing what he loves to do while behind the desk of the mayor. Would this be a way to do that? Would this be a way to pull on another identity, kick the ass that he knows needs kicking, but in a capacity where he’s not dealing with it in an official capacity?"

"He doesn’t have to answer questions that he would if he went out on the streets in his mayor outfit and did what he used to do for the community. Maybe a symbiote is the perfect cover for him..."

Who do you think would be the best choice to suit up as Venom? Let us know your thoughts below and stay tuned for more on All-New Venom as we have it.

ALLNEWVENOM001cov
all-new-Venom
WHAT IF...? Breakout Character Kahhori To Make Her Comic Book Debut For Native American Heritage Month
Related:

WHAT IF...? Breakout Character Kahhori To Make Her Comic Book Debut For Native American Heritage Month
HELLVERINE Will Blaze A Fiery Future In A New Marvel Comics Ongoing Series
Recommended For You:

HELLVERINE Will Blaze A Fiery Future In A New Marvel Comics Ongoing Series
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Madman
Madman - 8/21/2024, 3:38 PM
That frame and gold? Feels very obviously Cage, but could be a misdirect.
TheGreenRanger
TheGreenRanger - 8/21/2024, 3:38 PM
Do marvel writers just put a list of characters in a randomized option generator and go with whatever comes up first?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/21/2024, 3:44 PM
When they finally reboot the MCU, they gotta do a Hulk film where they introduce the one and only Rick Jones, finally. The OG Phil Coulson.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 8/21/2024, 3:51 PM
@ObserverIO - absolutely. I would love Rick in the MCU. He's a prefect audience PoV character and he's a fanboy.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 8/21/2024, 4:01 PM
Luke Cage would make a pretty cool Venom ngl.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder