Marvel Comics' BLACK HISTORY MONTH Variant Covers Spotlight Black Panther, Storm, Captain America, And More

Marvel Comics has unveiled this year's Black History Month variant covers, illustrated by some of today's most acclaimed artists and hitting stands this February. See which heroes take the spotlight here!

By JoshWilding - Jan 10, 2025 04:01 AM EST
Next month, Marvel Comics will celebrate Black History Month. In addition to Storm: Lifedream, a special one-shot honouring the legacy of Earth's Mightiest Mutant, Marvel will release several special variant covers.

Those are "Star Wars Black History Month Variant Covers" featuring Black Heroes from a Galaxy Far, Far Away and "Black History Month Variant Covers" spotlighting some of Marvel's greatest superheroes. 

Today, you can get a first look at the latter batch of covers featuring the work of acclaimed artists Chris Allen, Taurin Clarke, Ken Lashley, and Alitha Martinez as they stunningly depict some of today's leading Black heroes, including popular icons like Black Panther and Captain America alongside various other fan-favourites.

Here are the 8 heroes spotlighted this year along with details on where to find them throughout the month of February:

  • Black Panther, legendary superhero and King of Wakanda. T'Challa can currently be seen taking charge in Jed MacKay and Farid Karami's hit run of Avengers.
  • Captain America (Sam Wilson), whose latest high-flying adventure kicked off last week in Evan Narcisse, Greg Pak, and Eder Messias' Sam Wilson: Captain America.
  • Frenzy, the former villain who now lends her super strength to the government's officially sanctioned mutant team in Mark Russell and Robert Quinn's X-Factor.
  • Gold Tiger, a mysterious new Wakandan hero who debuted this week in Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli's New Champions!
  • Power Man, or rather a version of him from the far future! Be there when this future Luke Cage and his awe-inspiring array of powers arrives in the modern Marvel Universe next month in Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Bernard Chang's Power Man: Timeless!
  • Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Brooklyn's own web-slinger who's currently enjoying a celebrated run by Cody Ziglar, Luigi Zagaria and more where he'll soon face off against Deadpool for the first time in the upcoming "Pools of Blood" crossover!
  • Storm, Earth's Mightiest Mutant and one of Marvel's most groundbreaking superheroes. Celebrating 50 years of storytelling this year, the iconic X-Men leader currently stars in both Avengers and her own solo ongoing series by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck.
  • Temper, one of the X-Men's most promising students. The young temperature-controlling mutant was recently promoted to the flagship X-Men team, following Cyclops' leadership in Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-Men.

Check out the covers below and let us know which of these characters is your favourite in the comments section.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/10/2025, 5:08 AM
Surprisingly, those are all great covers. That BP suit is sick
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/10/2025, 5:10 AM
Ok but where is the White History Month?! ...we need a special series about Sabra! Now
Slotherin
Slotherin - 1/10/2025, 5:18 AM
The Power Man one seems like an interesting concept
SummersClan
SummersClan - 1/10/2025, 5:32 AM
It’s been nice seeing Frenzy get more spotlight recently. I haven’t been following the newest X-Factor run, but I’ll definitely pick up that variant in addition to the Storm, Temper and Panther ones.

