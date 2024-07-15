Marvel Comics Confirms Debut Of Ultimate Hawkeye In This October's ULTIMATE Line Of Titles

Marvel has shared a first look at this October's Ultimate comics, including the debut of a new Hawkeye in Ultimates. We also have news on Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Ultimate X-Men.

The Maker, a deranged alternate version of Reed Richards from the original Ultimate Universe, manipulated his way through the timestream to create a world without superheroes, but when he emerges from captivity in 16 months, he’s in for a rude awakening.

 In his absence, superheroes, nations, and young mutants are reclaiming their destiny in four new titles: Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's Ultimate Spider-Man, Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli's Ultimate Black Panther, Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men, and Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's Ultimates.

Today, you can get a peek ahead at what's to come in Marvel's Ultimate line this October.

The cover reveals and synopses for October's issues tease the debut of the latest hero that the Ultimates seek to inspire: Hawkeye. We also learn about a team-up between the unexpected but instantly iconic best friend duo Uncle Ben and J. Jonah Jameson.

Black Panther, meanwhile, is getting a mystical power-up thanks to the mysterious anti-vibranium, and Armor, Maystorm, and their fellow mutants band together to discover the origin and extent of their powers. 

ULTBLAP2024009-Cover

THE ULTIMATE SORCERER SUPREME? Magic, mysticism and metal clash! But the source of this magic is not what it appears to be, due to the Maker’s reshaping of the world… Black Panther wrestles with this new anti-vibranium – and deals with the devastating consequences! What is the price of such life-bringing power? And what is the price of trying to master it?

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #9
Written by BRYAN HILL
Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
On Sale 10/2

ULTMTS2024005-Cover

ULTMTS2024005-Lee

ULTIMATE HAWKEYE TARGETS CAPTAIN AMERICA! Hawkeye No More? Not for long! A new challenger approaches when an unknown civilian picks up a discarded bow and arrow – and refuses to let the Ultimates reclaim the stolen Stark Tech! Captain America tries to settle the dispute, leading to an action-packed brawl of arrows versus shields! Meanwhile, the Ultimate Hellfire Club is up to something…

ULTIMATES #5
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by JUAN FRIGERI
Cover by DIKE RUAN
Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE
On Sale 10/9

ULTSM2024010-Cover

J. JONAH JAMESON, BEN PARKER AND THE GREEN GOBLIN COLLIDE! Fan-favorite duo Ben Parker and J. Jonah Jameson take center stage in this investigative mystery issue! But in this world of shadows and secrets, every unturned rock leads to danger… And they’ll soon have to decide which is the greater challenge – uncovering secrets or keeping them! Featuring guest art by David Messina!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #10
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by DAVID MESSINA
Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
On Sale 10/16

ULTXM2024008-cov

WHO ARE THE CHILDREN OF THE ATOM? What are mutants? Where do they come from? And how has the Maker’s Council been keeping them under control? All these dark questions and more start to unravel as our heroes investigate a murder that, for some reason, the authorities keep covering up! And Shadow King advances his sinister plots!

ULTIMATE X-MEN #8
Written by PEACH MOMOKO
Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 10/30

Origame
Origame - 7/15/2024, 2:19 PM
Ok, either that's a super masculine Kate bishop or the artist was trying to give endgame Clint a run for his money for worst haircut
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/15/2024, 2:25 PM
Well done, buddy.

Another article without a botched headline.

It's inspiring!
The1st
The1st - 7/15/2024, 2:26 PM
Native American. Interesting choice. Looking forward to seeing the development of that character.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/15/2024, 2:27 PM
An indian hawkeye? ....no thank you.
User Comment Image

This is Ultimate hawkeye
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 7/15/2024, 3:00 PM
@harryba11zack - MUST BE WHITE!

WAR! WHITE ARYAN RACE !!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/15/2024, 3:33 PM
@Vigor - User Comment Image
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 7/15/2024, 2:35 PM
Looks dope
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/15/2024, 2:35 PM
All chinstrap, no helmet
Darrenm
Darrenm - 7/15/2024, 3:16 PM
What are they doing with that 12 year old girl manga crap in X-men???? That is utterly terrible art work.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/15/2024, 3:23 PM
Not feeling Ultimate X-Men so far, but the rest of this Ultimate line of comics has been pretty solid so far, especially Spider-Man, which is incredible.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/15/2024, 3:38 PM
neat cover homage

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 7/15/2024, 3:42 PM
@ObserverIO - that is neat
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/15/2024, 3:47 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

