Marvel Comics Confirms Debut Of Ultimate Hawkeye In This October's ULTIMATE Line Of Titles

The Maker, a deranged alternate version of Reed Richards from the original Ultimate Universe, manipulated his way through the timestream to create a world without superheroes, but when he emerges from captivity in 16 months, he’s in for a rude awakening.

In his absence, superheroes, nations, and young mutants are reclaiming their destiny in four new titles: Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's Ultimate Spider-Man, Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli's Ultimate Black Panther, Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men, and Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's Ultimates.

Today, you can get a peek ahead at what's to come in Marvel's Ultimate line this October.

The cover reveals and synopses for October's issues tease the debut of the latest hero that the Ultimates seek to inspire: Hawkeye. We also learn about a team-up between the unexpected but instantly iconic best friend duo Uncle Ben and J. Jonah Jameson.

Black Panther, meanwhile, is getting a mystical power-up thanks to the mysterious anti-vibranium, and Armor, Maystorm, and their fellow mutants band together to discover the origin and extent of their powers.

THE ULTIMATE SORCERER SUPREME? Magic, mysticism and metal clash! But the source of this magic is not what it appears to be, due to the Maker’s reshaping of the world… Black Panther wrestles with this new anti-vibranium – and deals with the devastating consequences! What is the price of such life-bringing power? And what is the price of trying to master it?

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #9

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 10/2

ULTIMATE HAWKEYE TARGETS CAPTAIN AMERICA! Hawkeye No More? Not for long! A new challenger approaches when an unknown civilian picks up a discarded bow and arrow – and refuses to let the Ultimates reclaim the stolen Stark Tech! Captain America tries to settle the dispute, leading to an action-packed brawl of arrows versus shields! Meanwhile, the Ultimate Hellfire Club is up to something…

ULTIMATES #5

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

On Sale 10/9

J. JONAH JAMESON, BEN PARKER AND THE GREEN GOBLIN COLLIDE! Fan-favorite duo Ben Parker and J. Jonah Jameson take center stage in this investigative mystery issue! But in this world of shadows and secrets, every unturned rock leads to danger… And they’ll soon have to decide which is the greater challenge – uncovering secrets or keeping them! Featuring guest art by David Messina!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #10

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by DAVID MESSINA

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 10/16

WHO ARE THE CHILDREN OF THE ATOM? What are mutants? Where do they come from? And how has the Maker’s Council been keeping them under control? All these dark questions and more start to unravel as our heroes investigate a murder that, for some reason, the authorities keep covering up! And Shadow King advances his sinister plots!

ULTIMATE X-MEN #8

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 10/30