Marvel Comics Reveals New Deadpool, WEST COAST AVENGERS, MCU-Inspired TVA, Doctor Doom Plans, And More

Marvel Comics brought plenty of big news to the San Diego Comic-Con yesterday during its stacked "Marvel Fanfare" panel.
It kicked off with the news that the Marvel Universe is getting a new Deadpool. In the wake of Wade Wilson's death, his daughter Ellie will take over the mantle and is rocking a very cool costume (the weekend Deadpool & Wolverine is released in theaters feels like a strange time to share this announcement).
Next up is a new Spider-Girl, a character who will debut in the pages of Spider-Boy. Peter Parker's forgotten sidekick hasn't really struck a chord with fans, so we're not going to get too excited about who is beneath the mask just yet.
We're also getting a TVA series which is clearly heavily inspired by the MCU; Sylvie, Hunter B-15, Mobius, and OB all look exactly like their live-action counterparts.
Miss Minutes is getting some new friends and characters like Spider-Gwen, Captain Carter, and Gambit will also heavily feature.
The Ultimate Universe will continue to evolve in a one-shot which sets the stage for the next year of storytelling.
A first look at "8 Deaths of Spider-Man" has also been revealed. It sounds like the web-slinger will embark on a dangerous new mission in a suit created by Doctor Doom and eight extra lives (suggesting poor Peter will die...a lot).
The next West Coast Avengers series will add Ultron to the team, giving the iconic villain a chance at redemption...
And finally, it looks like 2025's big event story will be titled One World Under Doom. In the teaser image, Earth's Mightiest Heroes all now before the iconic villain, suggesting the new Sorcerer Supreme will be setting out to take over the world...again!
ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.