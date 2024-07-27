Marvel Comics Reveals New Deadpool, WEST COAST AVENGERS, MCU-Inspired TVA, Doctor Doom Plans, And More

Marvel Comics brought plenty of big news to the San Diego Comic-Con yesterday during its stacked "Marvel Fanfare" panel.

It kicked off with the news that the Marvel Universe is getting a new Deadpool. In the wake of Wade Wilson's death, his daughter Ellie will take over the mantle and is rocking a very cool costume (the weekend Deadpool & Wolverine is released in theaters feels like a strange time to share this announcement).

JUST REVEALED AT #MARVELSDCC:



Deadpool is dead, long live Deadpool! Get your first look at Wade's daughter Ellie taking up the mantle in two new covers, and follow her new mission in 'Deadpool' #7 by writers Cody Ziglar and Alexis Quasarano, with art by Andrea Di Vito this…

Next up is a new Spider-Girl, a character who will debut in the pages of Spider-Boy. Peter Parker's forgotten sidekick hasn't really struck a chord with fans, so we're not going to get too excited about who is beneath the mask just yet.

An all-new Spider-Girl debuts! Hot off the press from #MarvelSDCC, Spidey legend Dan Slott and superstar artist Paco Medina will introduce a new Spider-Hero with a mysterious backstory in the pages of 'Spider-Boy' #12 this October.

We're also getting a TVA series which is clearly heavily inspired by the MCU; Sylvie, Hunter B-15, Mobius, and OB all look exactly like their live-action counterparts.

Miss Minutes is getting some new friends and characters like Spider-Gwen, Captain Carter, and Gambit will also heavily feature.

The TVA is under new management!



Just announced by Marvel Studios' President Kevin Feige and #MarvelComics Editor-in-Chief @CBCebulski at #MarvelSDCC, 'TVA' will be a five issue limited comic book series written by Marvel Studios' Loki writer Katharyn Blair and drawn by artist…

The Ultimate Universe will continue to evolve in a one-shot which sets the stage for the next year of storytelling.

It’s been one year since the Maker was locked away and the Ultimate Universe was left in the hands of his villainous council. Heroes have risen up across the world, but now the council launches their plan to wipe them out.



Set the stage for the second year in this new Ultimate…

A first look at "8 Deaths of Spider-Man" has also been revealed. It sounds like the web-slinger will embark on a dangerous new mission in a suit created by Doctor Doom and eight extra lives (suggesting poor Peter will die...a lot).

New mission, new magic-powered suit, and a new set of eight extra lives from Sorcerer Supreme Doom!



The "8 Deaths of Spider-Man" storyline from writer Joe Kelly and artist @ed_mcguinness starts this November in 'Amazing Spider-Man' #61. Get a sneak peek at two new covers and…

The next West Coast Avengers series will add Ultron to the team, giving the iconic villain a chance at redemption...

Iron Man and War Machine are assembling a new team of Avengers – one that includes villains seeking redemption. Their first case study - Ultron.



Can any amount of heroics really absolve Ultron of his past? Find out when an all-new 'West Coast Avengers' series launches in…

And finally, it looks like 2025's big event story will be titled One World Under Doom. In the teaser image, Earth's Mightiest Heroes all now before the iconic villain, suggesting the new Sorcerer Supreme will be setting out to take over the world...again!