MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND Unleashes Undead Chaos On The Marvel Universe's History (And It's R-Rated)

Marvel Comics will release Marvel Zombies: Red Band by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, and Jan Bazaldua this September, and we have a first look at cover art, along with some wild story details...

By JoshWilding - Jun 27, 2025 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

The Marvel Zombies will rise again this September, more gruesome than ever, as they infect the very foundation of the Marvel Universe. 

Marvel Zombies: Red Band is a five-issue limited series written by Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan, the acclaimed writing duo who make their Marvel Comics debut next week in Bring on the Bad Guys: Green Goblin #1, and illustrated by Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua.

Labelled with a Parental Advisory and polybagged with a warning for explicit content, the Red Band imprint unleashes the full potential of Marvel Zombies storytelling, shattering any limits on gore, blood and horror. In the upcoming saga, the undead will consume Marvel Comics history, ravaging pivotal stories with their insatiable hunger, including the fateful space voyage of Marvel's First Family and the original Secret Wars.

Here's the official description for Marvel Zombies: Red Band:

It was the most important space flight in the history of the Marvel Universe – four intrepid heroes took off into the unknown and returned changed, gifted with great abilities...and hungering for human flesh! Travel back to the birth of a Marvel Universe parallel to our own but chock-full of horror since its very inception! Which heroes will rise to become the champions we know and love? Which will be torn limb from limb? And which will devour the scraps?

"Writing Marvel Zombies: Red Band is nothing short of a dream come true for Griffin and I," Parker said. "As lifelong fans of the Marvel Universe and its storied past, as well as writers who have made their love for the genre of bloodsoaked horror a matter of public record, this project could not be more in our sweet spot."

"With Jan Bazaldua and the rest of the unbelievable talent bringing this crazy book to life, we are rewriting Marvel history in new and terrifying ways, and we sincerely hope you’ll join us."

Sheridan added, "Ethan and I are like mad scientists combining so many different things we love on Marvel Zombies: Red Band. The result is this viscera-drenched, blood-soaked, gut-covered epic spanning across all the biggest events in Marvel history."

"It really should be clear, we have so much appreciation for the Marvel Universe," he continued, "which is why it is such a shame that we have to rip it to shreds in the kind of disgusting fashion that one can only find on the other side of a freshly torn open polybag. See you there, True Believer."

Below, you can check out the first two covers by Greg Land, along with variant covers for the debut issue by Ryan Brown, Clayton Crain and Scott Koblish.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #1 (OF 5) 
Written by ETHAN S. PARKER & GRIFFIN SHERIDAN
Art by JAN BAZALDUA
Cover by GREG LAND
Variant Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN
Variant Cover by RYAN BROWN
Retro Zombie Variant Cover by SCOTT KOBLISH 
On Sale 9/17

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/27/2025, 6:18 AM
You know what else Is r rated?


Yes,Is my mom

