Marvel's 616 Day Mystery Bags Will Include Classic Doctor Doom Comics And More Surprises

Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday's release in theaters this December, Marvel Comics will dedicate 616 Day to one of its greatest supervillains: Doctor Doom. Robert Downey Jr. is playing him in the MCU, while Avengers: Armageddon and various limited series will spotlight Victor Von Doom on the page throughout the summer and beyond.

Marvel has announced today that Doom will take over the celebratory day with 616 Day Marvel Mystery Bags, special sealed bags that contain each of the following:

One exclusive black and white edition of Doomquest #1, the upcoming epic by Ryan North and Francesco Mobili, with an exclusive variant cover by Simone Bianchi OR an ultra-rare, hand-drawn, original sketch cover by a surprise artist.

One facsimile edition of a classic Doctor Doom story, either with its original cover OR a variant cover by a modern superstar:

Avengers #25 Facsimile Edition

Avengers #25 Facsimile Edition Alessandro Cappuccio Variant Cover

Fantastic Four #258 Facsimile Edition

Fantastic Four #258 Facsimile Edition Peach Momoko Variant Cover

Iron Man #149 Facsimile Edition

Iron Man #149 Facsimile Edition Dan Panosian Variant Cover

A Doctor Doom paper mask featuring artwork by the legendary Jack Kirby!

It's said that participating retailers will receive a special "Thank You Edition" 616 Day Marvel Mystery Bag in advance, containing an exclusive Doomquest #1 Black and White Edition Variant Cover by Bryan Hitch or an original artist sketch cover; one of the aforementioned facsimile editions; and a Foil Edition of Jack Kirby's Doctor Doom Mask.

Marvel Comics clearly wants to get people back into comic book stores, and these blind bags are definitely giving the publisher a boost in sales.

Doctor Doom is one of Marve''s most enduring and beloved characters. As more fans become drawn to him with his arrival in theaters later this year, 616 Day Marvel Mystery Bags offer an exciting way to explore both his latest saga and one of his most iconic battles with Marvel’s heroes.

Representing the past and present of Marvel Comics storytelling, the company describes it as "a fitting celebration of Marvel’s biggest day and a perfect way to bring excitement and surprise back to where Doom’s legacy began: your local comic shop!"

Check out the new variant covers below, and stay tuned for more details ahead of the mystery bag's June 16 release.