ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #3 Preview Sees The Avengers Team Up With Their Greatest Villains To Fight Doctor Doom

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at One World Under Doom #3, and it sees Earth's Mightiest Heroes forced to assemble some of their greatest villains for a battle with Emperor Doom! Check it out...

Earlier this week in One World Under Doom #2, Emperor Doom publicly humbled the Fantastic Four, even going so far as to restore the Thing to his human form.

While he's been embraced by the world at large, Earth's Mightiest Heroes heroes will stop at nothing to topple Doom's reign, for as his archenemies lick their wounds, the Avengers plot their next strike. And they're going to get some villainous backup! 

Today, we have a sneak peek at the explosive battle to come with an advance preview of One World Under Doom #3, on sale next month.

More than a mere crossover event in certain respects, One World Under Doom represents an entire status quo shift that will impact Marvel Comics storytelling for the foreseeable future, specifically in newly launched tie-in limited series and tie-in issues of current ongoing series.

The era is anchored by Ryan North and R.B. Silva's core nine-issue series where readers will witness the greatest developments of Doom's glorious rule and his triumphs over all who dare challenge it. 

Here's an excerpt from the press release teasing what's to come when Doom squares off with the Marvel Universe's mightiest heroes and villains:

It's not just the heroes who dislike having Doom in charge. The new ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #3 preview reveals that the Avengers have assembled some of Earth’s deadliest villains to fight alongside them: super geniuses DOCTOR OCTOPUS and M.O.D.O.K., masters of the dark arts BARON MORDO and GOBLIN QUEEN, and brilliant tricksters ARCADE and MYSTERIO! It’s a mighty coalition that even Doom can’t brush off, and as he defends himself from their brazen attack, Scarlet Witch leads a magical investigation to discover how Doom really rose to power, only to face a devastating truth!

Speaking about the upcoming issue, North said, "It was a ton of fun to write, and even more fun to see drawn when R.B. Silva was done with it. And it doesn't go the way you might think, and actually leads to an even bigger fight in the next issue!"

"It's got some Doom moments I'm super proud of," the writer continued. "How could it not, when you've got characters like M.O.D.O.K. and Doctor Octopus trying to take down Doom for their own reasons?"

Check out a first look at One World Under Doom #3 below and stay tuned for updates on the series as we have them.

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #3 (OF 9)
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by R.B. SILVA
Colors by DAVID CURIEL
Cover by BEN HARVEY
On Sale 4/23

