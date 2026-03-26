QUEEN IN BLACK: Marvel Comics Reveals Exclusive New Covers In True Believers Blind Bags

This summer, the Marvel Universe is torn asunder by a cosmic collision of evil in Queen in Black, a five-issue event series by writer Al Ewing (Venom) and artist Iban Coello (Fantastic Four).

Announced last month, the debut issue will be the latest Marvel Comics launch sold in new True Believers Blind Bags, following Ultimate Endgame #1 earlier this year and Daredevil #1, hitting stands next week. And for the first time, Queen in Black #1 True Believers Blind Bags will only contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering.

Today, Marvel Comics reveals new Queen in Black #1 variant covers, including regular orderable covers by J. Scott Campbell, Jeehyung Lee, John Romita Jr., and Pat Gleason, the latest in his hit "Webhead" variant covers. We also have new True Believers Blind Bag exclusive covers by Artgerm and Gurihiru.

Each blind bag contains one of these Queen in Black #1 variant covers, exclusive to the True Believers Blind Bags:

Design Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman

Swimsuit Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Jeff And Knull Variant Cover by Gurihuru

Alternate Webhead Foil Variant Cover by Pat Gleason

Variant Cover by Artgerm

Virgin Variant Cover by Artgerm

Virgin Variant Cover by Jeehyung Lee

Virgin Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

Alternate Homage Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman

Marvel Rivals Variant Cover by Netease Games

All Black Blank Variant Cover

Connecting Variant Cover A by David Marquez

Connecting Variant Cover B by David Marquez

Or several rare, hand-drawn sketch covers by surprise contributors!

HEL ON EARTH! On the farthest edges of the solar system, Knull, God of the Void, builds a brand-new army to destroy Earth...but Hela of Asgard might have gotten there first – as she makes planetfall with a legion of the galaxy’s deadliest symbiotes! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war... with Venom, Mary Jane, Dylan Brock and the entire Marvel superhero pantheon caught right in the middle!

"The only threat bigger than one evil God is two of them fighting each other, with Earth caught right in the middle," Ewing shared. "As an old-school '60s Marvel villain, Hela's a great match-up against the newer school of Knull, especially given the steps she's been taking to get onto his level. There can only be one winner - but whoever wins, it's the worst news possible for our heroes."

Check out the new Queen in Black #1 covers below, along with a sneak peek at the issue and the event's prelude in Amazing Spider-Man #1000/Queen in Black #1 CGD 2026.