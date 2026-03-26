QUEEN IN BLACK: Marvel Comics Reveals Exclusive New Covers In True Believers Blind Bags

QUEEN IN BLACK: Marvel Comics Reveals Exclusive New Covers In True Believers Blind Bags

Marvel Comics has shared all-new variant covers for Queen in Black #1, including those only available in True Believers Blind Bags. A sneak peek at the issue has also been revealed.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 26, 2026 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This summer, the Marvel Universe is torn asunder by a cosmic collision of evil in Queen in Black, a five-issue event series by writer Al Ewing (Venom) and artist Iban Coello (Fantastic Four).

Announced last month, the debut issue will be the latest Marvel Comics launch sold in new True Believers Blind Bags, following Ultimate Endgame #1 earlier this year and Daredevil #1, hitting stands next week. And for the first time, Queen in Black #1 True Believers Blind Bags will only contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering.

Today, Marvel Comics reveals new Queen in Black #1 variant covers, including regular orderable covers by J. Scott Campbell, Jeehyung Lee, John Romita Jr., and Pat Gleason, the latest in his hit "Webhead" variant covers. We also have new True Believers Blind Bag exclusive covers by Artgerm and Gurihiru.

Each blind bag contains one of these Queen in Black #1 variant covers, exclusive to the True Believers Blind Bags:

  • Design Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman
  • Swimsuit Variant Cover by David Nakayama
  • Jeff And Knull Variant Cover by Gurihuru
  • Alternate Webhead Foil Variant Cover by Pat Gleason
  • Variant Cover by Artgerm
  • Virgin Variant Cover by Artgerm
  • Virgin Variant Cover by Jeehyung Lee
  • Virgin Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
  • Alternate Homage Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman
  • Marvel Rivals Variant Cover by Netease Games
  • All Black Blank Variant Cover
  • Connecting Variant Cover A by David Marquez
  • Connecting Variant Cover B by David Marquez
  • Or several rare, hand-drawn sketch covers by surprise contributors!

HEL ON EARTH!

On the farthest edges of the solar system, Knull, God of the Void, builds a brand-new army to destroy Earth...but Hela of Asgard might have gotten there first – as she makes planetfall with a legion of the galaxy’s deadliest symbiotes! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war... with Venom, Mary Jane, Dylan Brock and the entire Marvel superhero pantheon caught right in the middle!

"The only threat bigger than one evil God is two of them fighting each other, with Earth caught right in the middle," Ewing shared. "As an old-school '60s Marvel villain, Hela's a great match-up against the newer school of Knull, especially given the steps she's been taking to get onto his level. There can only be one winner - but whoever wins, it's the worst news possible for our heroes."

Check out the new Queen in Black #1 covers below, along with a sneak peek at the issue and the event's prelude in Amazing Spider-Man #1000/Queen in Black #1 CGD 2026.

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QUEEN IN BLACK #1 (OF 5)
Written by AL EWING
Art by IBAN COELLO
Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale 7/1

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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