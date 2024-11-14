RED HULK Is Getting His Own Comic Book Series Right In Time For CAPTAIN: AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

Next year, "One World Under Doom" take over the Marvel Universe. In addition to a core title spotlighting the iconic supervillain's rise to glory as Sorcerer Supreme, Doom's reign will be felt across all Marvel Comics, including various tie-in issues and series.

Among the first wave of those will be Red Hulk, a new solo comic for Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross which arrives in stores the same month Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters (in that movie, Red Hulk will be played by Harrison Ford).

The series will be written by Benjamin Percy and drawn by Geoff Shaw, following their explosive work together on last year's "Sabretooth War" storyline in the pages of Wolverine.

Red Hulk kicks off when Doctor Doom imprisons Ross in Latveria in order to exploit his military expertise. Ross' only hope of escape is unleashing Red Hulk's strength like never before and leading an assault on Doom's Kingdom from the inside. For a taste of what's in store, we'll get a special prelude story by Percy and Shaw in this month's Incredible Hulk #19, the milestone 800th issue of Hulk.

"When I learned about the One World Under Doom event, my mind immediately went to Thunderbolt Ross," Percy explained. "A global takeover would not be tolerated by a man who bleeds red, white, and blue (but especially RED)."

"And his experience -- as a soldier in the field, as a military strategist in the war room, as a walking weapon of mass destruction - would make him someone Doom would target well before he made his move."

He added, "So I proposed a story in which Ross would be kidnapped by Doom and forced into a 'Think Tank' prison in which he would test out various war-time scenarios. That's where we begin - in a book that does not give you a second to breathe. It moves and moves and moves with constant action and tension."

"Geoff Shaw is a brilliant and brutal artist who I worked with on the Wolverine/Ghost Rider crossover: Weapons of Vengeance. We planned this not just as an action showpiece, but as a war book. Get ready for a Hulk-sized assault on the senses."

In addition to Shaw's main Red Hulk cover, you can check out a rampage of variant covers from superstar artists including a special foil variant cover by Adam Kubert, a cover by Todd Nauck for his recently announced Iconic Variant Cover series, and a cover by John Romita Jr.

Thunderbolt Ross – in a cell deep below the ground - is a prisoner of Doctor Doom and he is not alone. Brilliant military, criminal and political minds have been gathered against their will in a prison complex that serves as a "think tank" to help carry out Doom's plan for global domination. But the Red Hulk has other plans! Guest starring Machine Man, Deathlok and more!

RED HULK #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Foil Variant Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Iconic Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 2/26