Rocket Raccoon: Rocket Rewind Comic Celebrates 50 Years Of Furry Fury This July

Big things come in small, furry packages, and this July, Rocket Raccoon sets out to prove it with a 50th anniversary one-shot: Rocket Raccoon: Rocket Rewind #1.

The oversized comic asks fans to buckle up and travel the stars as Rocket engages in over-the-top action and calamity across three all-new stories from a roster of titanic creators, including writers J.M. DeMatteis, Christos Gage, and MacKenzie Cadenhead.

Joining them are artists Shawn McManus, Todd Nauck, and Enid Balám, while Rocket's debut tale by co-creators Bill Mantlo and Keith Giffen will also be included.

Originally introduced in the pages of Marvel Preview #7 by Mantlo and Giffen, Rocket has blasted and jetpacked his way into becoming an integral part of the Marvel cosmic tapestry and a key figure (as well as the heart and soul) of numerous Guardians of the Galaxy team line-ups. In recent months, he's also been a supporting character in Amazing Spider-Man.

Editor Mark Pannicia said, "Fans of Rocket Raccoon are going to love this special featuring all-new stories that span through his bold, adventurous, and sassy career. I’m excited to include the first appearance of Rocky Raccoon. That’s right, old bean, in that story by legendary comic creators Bill Mantlo and Keith Giffen, Rocket went by Rocky and inexplicably had a British accent. Wild and fun stuff!"

Here's a full breakdown of the stories you can expect to read in Rocket Raccoon: Rocket Rewind #1:

Rocket Raccoon encounters a mysterious galactic book collector before coming face-to-face with the one-and-only Rocky Raccoon (wait, what?!) in a brain-bending tale from writer J.M. DeMatteis and artist Shawn McManus.

In "BoomShakaLaka," MacKenzie Cadenhead and Enid Balám take Rocket to a paradise planet full of good vibes and an immensely powerful artefact that’s just begging to be stolen by a cybernetically enhanced creature with a bad attitude. Know anybody like that?

Christos Gage and Todd Nauck set out to prove that size does matter in "The Fight in the Raccoon," featuring an odd-couple team-up of Hank Pym and Rocket as they fight back a massive invasion force in Sub-Atomica!

Check out the covers for Rocket Raccoon: Rocket Rewind #1 below, including the main one by Ryan Stegman and variants by David Baldeón and Mike Mignola.