Stan Lee's Daughter, JC Lee, Claims She Never Physically Abused Her Father: "They Are All Lies"

Stan Lee's Daughter, JC Lee, Claims She Never Physically Abused Her Father: &quot;They Are All Lies&quot;

Stan "The Man" Lee's daughter, JC Lee, has finally broken her silence on the claims that she physically abused her parents and says she's been left "eating off plastic" while others use "gold utensils."

By JoshWilding - Apr 16, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Source: Business Insider

Shortly before Stan Lee died, The Hollywood Reporter ran a story claiming that the Spider-Man and X-Men co-creator had been the victim of elder abuse. The finger was pointed squarely at his daughter, JC Lee, and she's now hit back at those accusations in a new Business Insider interview. 

JC denies that she physically abused Stan and her mother, Joan, and calls the stories about her "a lie." She adds, "I never ever touched my parents." 

Many of those in Lee's inner circle were accused of exploiting him, and as recently as this year, footage surfaced showing the elderly comic book creator seemingly being coerced into signings and convention appearances despite being physically exhausted and potentially even mentally unwell. 

It was put to JC that, in 2014, she grabbed Joan's arm and slammed Stan's head into the back of a chair after discovering her new Jaguar was leased in her father's name. While she admits to being volatile and prone to emotional outbursts, she reiterated that things never got physical between them. 

As for why she's chosen to speak out now, JC says that, at the time, she took the advice of those around her and declined to publicly comment. "You think I haven't regretted it to this day?" she said. "They are all lies. That photo is insane. I never did it."

James MacLean, JC's former assistant and business partner, also spoke to the site (as did five others who said they never saw her physically abuse her parents) and explained, "They were equally abusive, the way they screamed at each other. But then it would be like, 'Let's sit down and have dinner.' That was their relationship."

Reflecting on her father's death, JC said she arrived as he was being loaded into the ambulance. "They wanted to do all these terrible things to his body to see if they could bring him back. I said no. He appeared to be gone."

While JC has attempted to monetise her father since his passing with new t-shirts and a board game, those haven't taken off, and complicated deals mean various people own the rights to newer creations the comic book writer had been working on. 

JC concludes, "I feel these people have taken my life, and they're eating off gold utensils and I'm eating off plastic." It's previously been reported that the majority of Stan's fortune was left to his only child. 

As always, feel free to let us know your thoughts on this news in the comments section.

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/16/2025, 12:15 PM
for her sake, I hope she's right. Elder abuse is about as low as it gets
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/16/2025, 12:15 PM
If this is indeed true, then she could've filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/16/2025, 12:16 PM
@TheJok3r - Facts. I expect her to do just that.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/16/2025, 12:16 PM
Why is this even a conversation? If that level of accusation is tossed at such a legendary figure, there'd better be some surefire proof to go with it. I didn't read the article (I'm at work), but I hope this is 🐃💩.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/16/2025, 12:24 PM
The quote of her saying that she told the paramedics to not do "terrible things to his body to see if they could bring him back" is really off putting to me... She'd rather they not try and bring him back to life in the off chance they could? What a strange thing to say. Of course quotes and tone can be misconstrued when it's put into writing - but still... That really stands out to me as strange. It really seems to me like she didn't care all that much about him, and was probably more interested in his estate than his life.

Again, out of context I could be very wrong. But yikes.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/16/2025, 1:01 PM
@RedFury - I got the same chill when reading it. I've heard daughters say this in real life and got chills then too. Their choice I guess, legally.
dracula
dracula - 4/16/2025, 12:27 PM
If its lies, she should sue

Although was she wasting her dads money after her mom died like people have said?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/16/2025, 12:28 PM
Well if she actually did abuse him hopefully Karma gets her sooner than later🤷🏾‍♂️
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/16/2025, 1:00 PM
That family sounds like a nightmare. All the resources in the world to pay for therapy, and yet here we are.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/16/2025, 1:03 PM
I guess he didn't want to see her or for her to get anything for no reason other than being an asshole then. Which does not sound like the man who despaired at the cruelty of man every chance he got.
TK420
TK420 - 4/16/2025, 1:13 PM
I didn't know anybody was asking her. In fact, who knew she existed before now?

