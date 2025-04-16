ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION Covers Reveal First Meeting Between Miles Morales And New Ultimate Spider-Men

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION Covers Reveal First Meeting Between Miles Morales And New Ultimate Spider-Men

Marvel Comics has shared a full gallery of cover art for Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1, revealing our first look at Miles Morales meeting with the new Ultimate Peter Parker and his son, Richard...

By JoshWilding - Apr 16, 2025 04:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Before creating the new Earth-6160, the Maker gave his fellow original Ultimate Universe castaway Miles Morales a key to join him. In this June's Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, Miles is forced to use it, embarking on a wild journey across every corner of the twisted - and fascinating - world the Maker made.

The five-issue event series is written by Deniz Camp (Ultimates) and Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and illustrated by Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Universe: One Year In). Today, you can see all the covers for the debut issue, including art by Kaare Andrews, David Marquez, Francesco Mobili, and Kael Ngu.

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion marks the first crossover between all five of the Ultimate line’s current ongoing titles: Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate X-Men, Ultimates, and Ultimate Wolverine. The highly anticipated saga will be pivotal to the universe's overarching narrative, teeing up the long-awaited moment that its heroes and villains alike have been preparing for: the return of the Maker!

"This is an Ultimate Universe-wide story - and there might be a few life-changing revelations for both Miles and the Ultimates characters along the way!" Camp teased. "I don't want to ruin anything, but readers are going to learn more about a number of Ultimate characters, and some of the Ultimates characters are going to learn new things about themselves."

The writer went on to hype up Miles' meeting with the Ultimate Peter Parker and his son, Richard (who, thanks to a "picotech" suit, has joined his father as one of New York's Spider-Men).

"Miles is definitely coming into this interaction with more experience than is traditionally the case when he meets a Peter, and that’s part of the fun. Miles has some 'big there, done that' energy which rubs off on the new ultimate Spider-Men," Camp explained. "In fact, I dare say it Miles might be a little too cocky for Peter’s taste but that’s also where some of the comedy lies!"

Check out the newly released covers for Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 and stay tuned for updates on the series as we have them. 

ULTSMINCURSION2025001-Cover
ULTSMINCURSION2025001-Andrews
ULTSMINCURSION2025001-Marquez
ULTSMINCURSION2025001-Mobili
ULTSMINCURSION2025001-Ngu-Foil
ULTSMINCURSION2025001-Scharf

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #1
Written by DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR
Art by JONAS SCHARF
Cover by SARA PICHELLI
Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS
Variant Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
Variant Cover by FRANCESO MOBILI
Foil Variant Cover by KAEL NGU 
Variant Cover by JONAS SCHARF
On Sale 6/4

