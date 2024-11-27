ULTIMATE WOLVERINE Comic Book Trailer Sees The Maker's Winter Soldier Unleashed On The New Ultimate Universe

Next January, the new Ultimate Universe gets even deadlier with the launch of Ultimate Wolverine.

Written by rising star Chris Condon (Venom War: Daredevil) and illustrated by artist Alessandro Cappuccio (Moon Knight), the newest ongoing series in Marvel's hit Ultimate line introduces Wolverine as the Winter Solider, an agent of the diabolical mastermind behind this corrupt world, the Maker.

Today, you can see Wolverine unleashed in the all-new Ultimate Wolverine #1 trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork. Plus, we have all the first issue's variant covers, including pieces by superstar artists like Lee Bermejo, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Gleb Melnikov, Steve Skroce, Josemaria Casanovas, and Leinil Francis Yu.

The action-packed trailer shows Wolverine is still the best there is as he's deployed against mutantkind by his handlers, Magik, Colossus, and Omega Red. But are they really in control of the Maker's most lethal asset, or is the man behind the mask ready to strike out on his own?

This trailer also reveals that the series will debut Ultimate versions of other X-Men icons, starting with Nightcrawler and Mystique.

"I couldn't be more excited to be tackling one of the absolute greatest comic book characters of all time in a totally new and unique way with a powerhouse artist like Alessandro Cappuccio, a dynamite colorist like Bryan Valenza, and a showstopping letterer like Cory Petit," Condon shared.

"Each issue we have planned pushes the ideas that we all have about Wolverine to their limits," he continued, "which is everything that an 'ultimate' Wolverine should be."

You can check out the trailer for Ultimate Wolverine #1 below. Before the series arrives, there will also be a special prelude story in Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 from Condon and Cappuccio on December 11.