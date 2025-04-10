WEREWOLF BY NIGHT Director Michael Giacchino To Write New Marvel Comic; Teases Character's MCU Future

It's been confirmed today that Michael Giacchino, director of Marvel Studios 'Special Presentation Werewolf by Night, will write Werewolf by Night: Blood Moon Rise, a new Marvel comic book hitting stands in July.

The Academy Award-winning composer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps made his directorial debut in the acclaimed Marvel Cinematic Universe special. Now, he teams up with artist David Messina (Ultimate Spider-Man) to deliver another tale of terror starring Jack Russell, this time set in the Marvel Comics universe.

Werewolf by Night: Blood Moon Rise spotlights what makes Werewolf By Night such a captivating Marvel icon, with over fifty years of comics history - and a hundred times as many bodies in his wake.

In addition to Giacchino's story that pits the tortured hero against Dracula, the one-shot will also have a backup story by Jason Loo, writer of the current Werewolf By Night: Red Band comic series, celebrating the character's history and future along with various bonus material.

"It could be a lost story from the original run, in a way," Giacchino said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It's Dracula who has tracked him down to exact some revenge from the last time that they were together in the comics. There's a fun twist to it that I think is going to be really interesting for people who are into Jack Russell and that lore."

The writer added that the comic includes another surprise character, and while he declined to name them, he admitted that it "probably will be no surprise" to fans.

"I like the monster stories. I like how they humanize what are otherwise described or seen by the rest of the world as awful creatures and...well, monsters," Giacchino added. "I never saw them that way. I always saw them as people with some sort of problem that they needed help with. I always felt bad for them. I really did. So there's this emotional attachment to those stories, which is still with me today."

The filmmaker and composer was also asked about potentially bringing Jack Russell back into the MCU. "I would love to do another Werewolf by Night [special] more than anything," Giacchino admitted. "I think we're just waiting for the industry to settle into its new norm, whatever that is at this point, before we figure out what to do there."

Check out Tyler Kirkham's cover for Werewolf by Night: Blood Moon Rise below and stay tuned for updates on this one as we have them.

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: BLOOD MOON RISE #1

Written by MICHAEL GIACCHINO & JASON LOO

Art by DAVID MESSINA

Cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

On Sale 7/30