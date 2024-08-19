WHAT IF...? Breakout Character Kahhori To Make Her Comic Book Debut For Native American Heritage Month

In What If...? season 2, we were introduced to another original character created for the MCU, Kahhori. A young Mohawk woman with the power of the Space Stone, she was an instant hit with fans and took centre stage in the finale alongside Captain Carter for a battle with the demented Strange Supreme.

It's been announced today that Marvel Comics' annual celebration of Native American Heritage Month will be extra special this year thanks to the release of Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds #1, a new one-shot that will see the character officially join the Marvel Comics Universe.

This new instalment in the Marvel's Voices line will be written and illustrated by an array of exciting talent, including Kahhori's co-creator and What If...? writer Ryan Little. The character's debut adventures will also be written by Indigenous creators Arihhonni "Honni" David and Kelly Lynne D'Angelo in their Marvel Comics debuts.

As for artwork, we can look forward to seeing work from acclaimed Marvel artists David Cutler, Jim Terry, and more.

Here's the official description for Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds #1:

The Mohawk warrior Kahhori fell into Sky World and into our hearts from her first appearance fighting invaders to her home. She’s already helped save all of reality from a demented Doctor Strange and secured peace in her own world... So what NOW? Award-winning storyteller Ryan Little launches Kahhori into the 616! Chasing a threat out of Sky World, she lands in the fiery streets of Hell’s Kitchen! But culture shock’s gonna be the least of her problems as her strange adversary tears through NYC. Featuring exciting guest stars and the comics debuts of some extraordinary creators, Marvel’s Voices brings you an extra-special anthology celebrating Indigenous heritage and one of the most exciting characters to emerge from the MCU!

Echo star Devery Jacobs voiced Kahhori and, earlier this year shared her hope to reprise the role in live-action should the opportunity present itself.

"I have been really fortunate to play the character Bonnie in the new Echo series," she said. "I don’t know, they’ve brought other people back in multiple roles. So I leave that up to the higher-ups at the MCU."

"But I just love this character of Kahhori so much, and would love to be able to bring her to life, whether that’s live-action, or whether that’s through animation. I’ll always be there for that," Jacobs added.

Check out Afua Richardson's cover for Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds #1 below.

KAHHORI: RESHAPER OF WORLDS #1

Written by RYAN LITTLE, ARIHHONNI "HONNI" DAVID, KELLY LYNNE D’ANGELO & MORE

Art by DAVID CUTLET, JIM TERRY & MORE

Cover by AFUA RICHARDSON

On Sale 11/6