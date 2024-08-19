WHAT IF...? Breakout Character Kahhori To Make Her Comic Book Debut For Native American Heritage Month

What If...? season 2 introduced Kahhori, a character many fans hope will be a major player in the Multiverse Saga. Now, she's set to make her official Marvel Comics debut in Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds #1!

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 19, 2024 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

In What If...? season 2, we were introduced to another original character created for the MCU, Kahhori. A young Mohawk woman with the power of the Space Stone, she was an instant hit with fans and took centre stage in the finale alongside Captain Carter for a battle with the demented Strange Supreme. 

It's been announced today that Marvel Comics' annual celebration of Native American Heritage Month will be extra special this year thanks to the release of Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds #1, a new one-shot that will see the character officially join the Marvel Comics Universe. 

This new instalment in the Marvel's Voices line will be written and illustrated by an array of exciting talent, including Kahhori's co-creator and What If...? writer Ryan Little. The character's debut adventures will also be written by Indigenous creators Arihhonni "Honni" David and Kelly Lynne D'Angelo in their Marvel Comics debuts.

As for artwork, we can look forward to seeing work from acclaimed Marvel artists David Cutler, Jim Terry, and more. 

Here's the official description for Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds #1:

The Mohawk warrior Kahhori fell into Sky World and into our hearts from her first appearance fighting invaders to her home. She’s already helped save all of reality from a demented Doctor Strange and secured peace in her own world... So what NOW? Award-winning storyteller Ryan Little launches Kahhori into the 616! Chasing a threat out of Sky World, she lands in the fiery streets of Hell’s Kitchen!

But culture shock’s gonna be the least of her problems as her strange adversary tears through NYC. Featuring exciting guest stars and the comics debuts of some extraordinary creators, Marvel’s Voices brings you an extra-special anthology celebrating Indigenous heritage and one of the most exciting characters to emerge from the MCU!

Echo star Devery Jacobs voiced Kahhori and, earlier this year shared her hope to reprise the role in live-action should the opportunity present itself.

"I have been really fortunate to play the character Bonnie in the new Echo series," she said. "I don’t know, they’ve brought other people back in multiple roles. So I leave that up to the higher-ups at the MCU."

"But I just love this character of Kahhori so much, and would love to be able to bring her to life, whether that’s live-action, or whether that’s through animation. I’ll always be there for that," Jacobs added. 

Check out Afua Richardson's cover for Kahhori: Reshaper of Worlds #1 below.

KAHHORIMARVSP2024001-cvr

KAHHORI: RESHAPER OF WORLDS #1
Written by RYAN LITTLE, ARIHHONNI "HONNI" DAVID, KELLY LYNNE D’ANGELO & MORE
Art by DAVID CUTLET, JIM TERRY & MORE
Cover by AFUA RICHARDSON
On Sale 11/6

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/19/2024, 1:08 PM
She's a cool character. I enjoyed her in What If...
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/19/2024, 1:48 PM
@SonOfAGif - She was a cool character, but for me did error in making her TOO OP too fast but that can likely be ballanced out better within a comic adaption of her.
XtremeXFan
XtremeXFan - 8/19/2024, 1:08 PM
Owh noice, I really liked her in the episode, hope she translates well to being in the main 616
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/19/2024, 1:09 PM
User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/19/2024, 1:25 PM
@DrReedRichards - Fortunately there seems to be a lot less of that compared to how this site was before. A lot more actual discussions and seeking an understanding instead of weird freak outs on stuff like that
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/19/2024, 1:32 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Cause a certain someone left.
kazuma
kazuma - 8/19/2024, 1:44 PM
@DrReedRichards - I've yet to see people upset at her. Why make up arguments?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/19/2024, 1:47 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -

Respectfully disagree. Au contraire to @TheRogue's statement, that Japanese paper folding game someone and his like-minded folks are still here. They're just operating under different accounts, hoping they won't be noticed or that their former shenanigans will be forgotten.

Now, in regards to my post, you can view it one of two ways:

A.: It successfully predicts the coming behaviour of the aforementioned dipshits, in which case I can proudly say that I called it.

B.: Said dipshits feel like acting smart and suppress said alt-right urges keeping themselves silent, thinking that would make posts like that moot or inaccurate, conveniently forgetting the many, many, many articles that came before which justify said post.

Either way..
User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/19/2024, 1:52 PM
@TheRogue - User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/19/2024, 1:55 PM
@DrReedRichards - After seeing that separation, I'm not sure he'd be back for a while but could certainly be wrong.

Overall I find the climate of the comment sections to be a lot better, disagreements are less digging in heels. That said I'm not in every article so I'm sure I've missed some things

I'm glad Nate put in processes to help maintain the peace in the comments. Again at least from my perspective it is working
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/19/2024, 1:56 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -

Not gonna lie, it does feel more pleasant. Alarmingly so, but pleasant nonetheless.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 8/19/2024, 1:12 PM
I dig this. New characters while keeping the old one kind of accurate.
PC04
PC04 - 8/19/2024, 1:13 PM
Pretty cool! I liked her story.
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 8/19/2024, 1:16 PM
One of the best episodes and characters to come from the MCU overall and definitely a highlight of Phase 5
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 8/19/2024, 1:25 PM
I may be wrong but I thought everyone hated her character in What IF...? Like I said I may just be remembering it wrong. Nice to see everyone looking forward to her comic
braunermegda
braunermegda - 8/19/2024, 1:26 PM
@HammerLegFoot - I think you are. I didn't follow back then but judging by this comment section people seem to like her.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/19/2024, 1:54 PM
@braunermegda - There were more posts hating on her than praising her at the time, but probably was only a few people doing so and just posting their views more, but it did die down fairly fast to thus ending up more net positive...

...only for more complaints when she returned but they were more directed at too much Captain Carter with digs on her being too OP secondary to that.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/19/2024, 1:25 PM
Pretty interesting character, it's not often I can say that with the new characters Marvel introduces with its TV projects nowadays, but I think they got it right here.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/19/2024, 1:27 PM
Will pick up a couple copies of the A cover in case she gets hot.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/19/2024, 1:38 PM
I'm delighted to see not 1 negative comment here. Keep that up cbm community 🙌🏾
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 8/19/2024, 1:42 PM
Full disclosure, I hate What If. But that episode was in the top tier of the episodes.

Don’t care about more from her, but it’ll probably capture some people’s attention. It deserves a comic of its own.
Order66
Order66 - 8/19/2024, 1:45 PM
If it was up to me I would make her an ancestor of Echo to tie it all in.

