WOLVERINE #400 Variant Cover Sees Romulus Return With A Vengeance Courtesy Of Co-Creator Simone Bianchi

During their acclaimed new run of Wolverine, writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Martín Cóccolo have introduced the looming threat of the Adamantine, an ancient primal force who’s been tracking down and controlling villains enhanced by Adamantium.

After fighting his way through Lady Deathstrike, Cyber and more, Wolverine was recently confronted with Adamantine's golden-armoured champion, Romulus.

Romulus, the mastermind villain who manipulated Wolverine's tragic life for decades, is back, and his brutal battle with Wolverine in this week's Wolverine #7 revealed Adamantine's lore-shattering history and the scope of its revenge. This explosive first arc concludes next month in Wolverine #8, the milestone 400th issue of Wolverine.

As you can see below, the highly anticipated landmark issue features a variant cover by superstar artist Simone Bianchi, who co-created Romulus alongside Jeph Loeb in Wolverine: Origins. Bianchi's artwork captures Romulus at his most ferocious as he takes on both Wolverines in his pursuit of Adamantine's divine power.

"A big anniversary issue is always a great excuse to go crazy with reveals and unveilings, and we've taken that to heart here!" Ahmed said. "In this over-sized issue an old enemy drives Logan's new pupil the Wendigo to the brink, Logan finally comes face to face with the cryptic entity known as the Adamantine, and a stunning new family revelation plants the seeds for the next chaotic chapter of Logan's life."

Romulus has claimed to be rooted in prehistory as a Lupine, a feral race evolved from canines, and is a genius manipulator who shaped Wolverine's brutal destiny. From orchestrating Weapon X to raising Daken as a ruthless killer, Romulus wove a web of deception across centuries, even ruling Rome in secret with his twin, Remus.

With a healing factor, adamantium claws, and a mind twisted by ambition, he sought to craft the ultimate predator, only to face betrayal and defeat.

Check out Bianchi's Wolverine #8/#400 cover below and stay tuned for updates on the issue as we have them.

CELEBRATING 400 ISSUES OF WOLVERINE WITH THE FIGHT OF HIS LIFE! A massive issue you cannot afford to miss! Wolverine faces off with the Adamantine! The Wendigo is pulled into a deadly trap as a specter from Wolverine’s past emerges – and the Wolverine story you never thought you’d see begins here!

WOLVERINE #8 (LEGACY #400)

Written by SALADIN AHMED & DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Art by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO & DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

Romulus Variant Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

On Sale 4/16