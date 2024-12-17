X-MEN: X-MANHUNT Crossover Will See The World's Most Dangerous Mutant, Professor X, Go On The Run

Marvel Comics has announced X-Manhunt, the first X-Men crossover in this latest era of storytelling which kicks off in March. The event will have chapters in Uncanny X-Men, NYX, Storm, X-Men, X-Factor, X-Force, and Exceptional X-Men before concluding in the double-sized finale one-shot, X-Manhunt Omega.

The saga kicks off when Professor X breaks out of Graymalkin Prison, sowing division and discord among the different mutant factions!

For his crimes against humanity at the end of the Krakoan Age, Charles Xavier remains a heavily-guarded inmate at a mutant detention center built at his former school, a cruel punishment he was willing to accept - until now! Driven by a mysterious new purpose, Professor X frees himself from captivity to undertake a mission of personal significance.

He has no time to lose as a telepathic virus wreaks havoc on his mind, and those around him. The hunt for the most dangerous mutant in the world begins, and Professor X desperately calls on his X-Men. Some are ready to forgive. Others are not. And while his once loyal followers clash to decide his fate, the X-Men’s founder will be forced to reckon with his tarnished legacy once and for all.

"We’ve mostly been keeping the various groups of X-characters separated from one another as we set up the post-Krakoa landscape," Executive Editor Tom Brevoort explained. "But it feels like now is the right time to send them crashing into one another. And who better to instigate this situation than the disgraced Professor X, who has intimate connections with almost all of our key players?"

Here's what to expect from the eight-part X-Manhunt crossover:

UNCANNY X-MEN #11

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

At the end of the Orchis War, Charles Xavier surrendered himself to the authorities and allowed himself to be imprisoned in Graymalkin Prison! But now something has spurred him into action, into escaping his incarceration and embarking on a mad scramble across the nation! What has caused Professor X to go on the run? And will his assorted pupils move to protect him, recapture him or kill him? The answer, of course, is all of the above. In this opening chapter, Rogue and her team of X-Men are forced to ally with their worst enemy in order to betray their most trusted friend!

NYX #9

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Charles Xavier is on the run, and his first stop is New York – but there are plenty of mutants in the city who want nothing to do with the most recent master plan of the disgraced Professor X! Will the return of their dearly departed mentor bolster the burgeoning community that calls itself NYX or tear everything they’ve built apart? What does Xavier want from the city? What is he willing to do to get what he wants? And – perhaps most alarmingly of all – who else is waiting in the wings to strike?!

STORM #6

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Fugitive Charles Xavier seeks refuge in Storm Sanctuary, Storm’s floating home in Atlanta City, and the (Alaskan) X-Men take notice. Will Storm and the X-Men join forces with Professor X to prevent his return to prison by any means necessary, or will they fall victim to opposing views that will send X-Men against X-Men in a bloody brawl to the death? And making his From the Ashes debut is the unstoppable devourer – the blue-skinned Zulu titan…Maggott!

X-MEN #13

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by NETHO DIAZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

The X-Men have caught up with their erstwhile mentor Charles Xavier on his mad scramble across the country. But they aren’t the only ones who’ve found him!

X-FACTOR #8

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art by BOB QUINN

Cover by GREG LAND

Charles Xavier has escaped from prison, and X-Factor must track him down! But how will the X-Men react to X-Factor hunting their founder? And what will happen when Havok and Cyclops collide?!

X-FORCE #9

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by MARCUS TO

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Sage and Professor X go way back, to another war and another time. But now, in his hour of most desperate need, will Sage use her talents to aid Professor X’s quest…or put a stop to his manic mission? The penultimate chapter of X-MANHUNT brings X-Force into the fray!

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #7

Written by EVE L. EWING

Art and Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

With Charles Xavier on the run, Emma Frost and Kitty Pryde reckon with their own dreams and fears for the future of mutantkind. Axo feels pushed away from the team and pulled closer and closer to charismatic technologist Sheldon Xenos. But is Xenos who he claims to be? (Spoiler: He is not!)

X-MANHUNT OMEGA #1

Written by GAIL SIMONE & MUREWA AYODELE

Art and Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV