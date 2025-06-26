THE BOYS Star Jensen Ackles Reveals Whether He's Open To Playing DCU's Batman In THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD

Original plans called for The Flash to end with Michael Keaton's Batman officially part of the DCEU. He'd have gone on to appear in Batgirl and Batman Beyond, eventually meeting Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

DC Studios scrapped Warner Bros.' plans and will introduce a new Batman in Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold. That movie is expected to feature Bruce Wayne training his son, Damian, as Robin, adapting elements from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's critically acclaimed Batman and Robin.

The Brave and the Bold appears to be going nowhere fast, and based on comments from DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, the Caped Crusader is still a long way from being cast in the DCU.

The Boys star Jensen Ackles remains a fan-favourite choice to play the DCU's Caped Crusader. He's also no stranger to the role after lending his voice to the hero in multiple DC animated projects, including "Tomorrowverse" movies like Batman: The Long Halloween and Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Ackles, once a fan favourite choice for the role of Captain America, has repeatedly expressed an interest in playing the Dark Knight. Talking to Collider for Countdown (you can watch our interview with the actor below), the Supernatural alum once again weighed in on the possibility of suiting up as the DCU's Batman.

"Oh, man. I don’t know," Ackles said when asked what kind of live-action Batman he'd like to portray. "It would be hard to carve out something truly unique amongst all of the performances as Batman. I would probably have to lean heavily on Gunn and whoever’s directing and whoever’s writing it, and get inspiration from the text."

"You talk about not wanting to fumble the football — that's one that I would be nervous as hell to carry. But also proud," the actor explained. "A certain feather in the cap. Anybody who gets to wear the cowl, they got something."

"I’ll cross 'em, too," he said of the fan support. "Just say the word."

Gunn might want a bigger-name star to play Batman, but Ackles' star is on the rise, and he has plenty of leading man potential. It would also be wise for the DC Studios co-CEO to cast someone that fans will rally behind, especially when whoever gets the job will find themselves competing with Robert Pattinson.

The Brave and the Bold doesn't have a release date, and in a recent interview, Gunn admitted that he's struggling with Batman's DCU debut.