THE BOYS Star Jensen Ackles Reveals Whether He's Open To Playing DCU's Batman In THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD

THE BOYS Star Jensen Ackles Reveals Whether He's Open To Playing DCU's Batman In THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles has long been a fan favourite choice to play a live-action Batman, and in a new interview, the actor reveals why he'd be "proud" to don the hero's cape and cowl in the DCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 26, 2025 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold
Source: Collider

Original plans called for The Flash to end with Michael Keaton's Batman officially part of the DCEU. He'd have gone on to appear in Batgirl and Batman Beyond, eventually meeting Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader in Crisis on Infinite Earths

DC Studios scrapped Warner Bros.' plans and will introduce a new Batman in Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold. That movie is expected to feature Bruce Wayne training his son, Damian, as Robin, adapting elements from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's critically acclaimed Batman and Robin

The Brave and the Bold appears to be going nowhere fast, and based on comments from DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, the Caped Crusader is still a long way from being cast in the DCU. 

The Boys star Jensen Ackles remains a fan-favourite choice to play the DCU's Caped Crusader. He's also no stranger to the role after lending his voice to the hero in multiple DC animated projects, including "Tomorrowverse" movies like Batman: The Long Halloween and Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Ackles, once a fan favourite choice for the role of Captain America, has repeatedly expressed an interest in playing the Dark Knight. Talking to Collider for Countdown (you can watch our interview with the actor below), the Supernatural alum once again weighed in on the possibility of suiting up as the DCU's Batman. 

"Oh, man. I don’t know," Ackles said when asked what kind of live-action Batman he'd like to portray. "It would be hard to carve out something truly unique amongst all of the performances as Batman. I would probably have to lean heavily on Gunn and whoever’s directing and whoever’s writing it, and get inspiration from the text."

"You talk about not wanting to fumble the football — that's one that I would be nervous as hell to carry. But also proud," the actor explained. "A certain feather in the cap. Anybody who gets to wear the cowl, they got something."

"I’ll cross 'em, too," he said of the fan support. "Just say the word."

Gunn might want a bigger-name star to play Batman, but Ackles' star is on the rise, and he has plenty of leading man potential. It would also be wise for the DC Studios co-CEO to cast someone that fans will rally behind, especially when whoever gets the job will find themselves competing with Robert Pattinson. 

The Brave and the Bold doesn't have a release date, and in a recent interview, Gunn admitted that he's struggling with Batman's DCU debut.

James Gunn May Have Crushed Our CLAYFACE And WORLD's FINEST Hopes With Latest DCU Batman Update
Related:

James Gunn May Have Crushed Our CLAYFACE And WORLD's FINEST Hopes With Latest DCU Batman Update
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Giancarlo Esposito Wants To Play BATMAN Villain Mr. Freeze
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Giancarlo Esposito Wants To Play BATMAN Villain Mr. Freeze

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/26/2025, 6:19 AM
Isn't he nearly 50?
Rosraf
Rosraf - 6/26/2025, 6:31 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - He's 6 years younger than Ben Affleck, and 8 years older than Robert Pattinson.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/26/2025, 6:34 AM
@Rosraf - yea. It's too late for him
theprophet
theprophet - 6/26/2025, 6:31 AM
He was my choice for cyclops but it's almost too late
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2025, 6:53 AM
I like Jensen and I think he’ll do well as both Bruce Wayne & Batman but I don’t see it happening honestly…

I wouldn’t mind having him in a different role in the DCU like Catman from Secret Six or Grifter.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/26/2025, 7:47 AM
He was my choice for Captain America (over Evans). He was also my choice for Batman, and still is LOL
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/26/2025, 8:11 AM
He would be an awful choice

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder