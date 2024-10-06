BLACK PANTHER Star Winston Duke Is Campaigning To Play BATMAN In The DCU
Related:

BLACK PANTHER Star Winston Duke Is Campaigning To Play BATMAN In The DCU
THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: Jake Gyllenhaal Says It Would Be An Honor To Play The DCU's Batman
Recommended For You:

THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: Jake Gyllenhaal Says It "Would Be An Honor" To Play The DCU's Batman
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/10/2024, 7:17 AM
He's cool, but too old as far as franchise potential goes. I liked Ritcheson aswell, but he's probably aging out soon too especially if it doesn't start filming until next year or 2026.
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 7:19 AM
I feel like this started out as a parody of the superman first look image but then they just gave up and made batman fanart instead.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/10/2024, 7:24 AM
Not a fan of the fan-art, but I appreciate having Bermejo on the thumbnail.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/10/2024, 7:27 AM
Unfortunately, this will never happen. So, let's enjoy the artwork.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 6/10/2024, 7:38 AM
Something unpleasing about looking at that and the superman image. It makes the bat nipples-suit look like a masterpiece.
I like the idea of Ackles as Batman. I still believe Batman should be a tv show because the character (to me) feels rushed or a secondary to his villains in the movies. I feel like Gunn's Batman & Damian will be very similar to Big Daddy & Hit girl.
TheLight
TheLight - 6/10/2024, 7:39 AM
If this was 10-12 yrs ago, yeah I'd be all game for it. But this trend of "older than Superman, seasoned Batman" needs to stop. We need a Batman still young and in his prime around the same time as Supes to give both balance and relatability.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder