THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: Here's The Latest On Andy Muschietti's Involvement And Rumored Link To THE BATMAN

In recent weeks, The Brave and the Bold has dominated headlines. Creature Commandos teased the DCU's Batman but the role has yet to be cast and both James Gunn and Matt Reeves haven't closed the door on Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight joining the franchise.

That does appear to be what the majority of fans want but whether The Batman star would be willing to go from such a grounded world to sharing the screen with Superman is hard to say (and, ultimately, seems pretty unlikely).

Still, there's a definite conflict with us potentially seeing Pattinson's Batman in theaters concurrently with the version set to discover he has a 10-year-old son, Damian, who he trains as Robin.

Following reports that The Brave and the Bold director Andy Muschietti hasn't spoken with Gunn since he started shooting Superman, @DCFilmNews has shared an update.

"Although Andy Muschietti [and] James Gunn have not met face-to-face since the filming of 'Superman', a source close to the parties confirmed Andy [and] Gunn speak regularly," the popular fan account revealed. "'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' remains in development [and] will be separate from Matt Reeves’ universe."

This won't be what some fans want to hear, while others are likely to be relieved that the project remains on track.

"As everyone knows, the Batman featured in The Brave and the Bold will belong to the new DC universe," Muschietti said in a recent interview. "It’s quite obvious that Matt Reeves’ Batman is not part of this new universe."

"However, DC and Warner Bros. are moving forward with the second part of Reeves’ Batman series, which, as widely reported, is expected to release around 2027. This means the next Batman movie will take some time before it sees the light of day."

"Releasing two Batman films simultaneously would be counterproductive," The Flash director added. "What DC is doing is creating a strategy to ensure these two films don’t conflict with each other. Regarding my involvement in the project, there are good intentions for now. They want to do the movie with me, and I want to do it as well. I’m eager to work on the film."

For better or worse, Muschietti will take charge of The Brave and the Bold. Gunn doesn't appear to be in any rush to cast Batman and it appears he'll stick with original plans for the character despite continued rumours Pattinson and the Bat-verse will be merged with the DCU.

The Brave and the Bold doesn't have a release date but The Batman sequel was recently pushed to October 1, 2027.