THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: Here's The Latest On Andy Muschietti's Involvement And Rumored Link To THE BATMAN

We have a big update on Andy Muschietti's involvement with DC Studios' The Brave and the Bold, including another denial that the stage is being set for Robert Pattinson to become the DCU's Caped Crusader.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 14, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

In recent weeks, The Brave and the Bold has dominated headlines. Creature Commandos teased the DCU's Batman but the role has yet to be cast and both James Gunn and Matt Reeves haven't closed the door on Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight joining the franchise. 

That does appear to be what the majority of fans want but whether The Batman star would be willing to go from such a grounded world to sharing the screen with Superman is hard to say (and, ultimately, seems pretty unlikely). 

Still, there's a definite conflict with us potentially seeing Pattinson's Batman in theaters concurrently with the version set to discover he has a 10-year-old son, Damian, who he trains as Robin. 

Following reports that The Brave and the Bold director Andy Muschietti hasn't spoken with Gunn since he started shooting Superman@DCFilmNews has shared an update.

"Although Andy Muschietti [and] James Gunn have not met face-to-face since the filming of 'Superman', a source close to the parties confirmed Andy [and] Gunn speak regularly," the popular fan account revealed. "'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' remains in development [and] will be separate from Matt Reeves’ universe."

This won't be what some fans want to hear, while others are likely to be relieved that the project remains on track. 

"As everyone knows, the Batman featured in The Brave and the Bold will belong to the new DC universe," Muschietti said in a recent interview. "It’s quite obvious that Matt Reeves’ Batman is not part of this new universe."

"However, DC and Warner Bros. are moving forward with the second part of Reeves’ Batman series, which, as widely reported, is expected to release around 2027. This means the next Batman movie will take some time before it sees the light of day."

"Releasing two Batman films simultaneously would be counterproductive," The Flash director added. "What DC is doing is creating a strategy to ensure these two films don’t conflict with each other. Regarding my involvement in the project, there are good intentions for now. They want to do the movie with me, and I want to do it as well. I’m eager to work on the film."

For better or worse, Muschietti will take charge of The Brave and the Bold. Gunn doesn't appear to be in any rush to cast Batman and it appears he'll stick with original plans for the character despite continued rumours Pattinson and the Bat-verse will be merged with the DCU.

The Brave and the Bold doesn't have a release date but The Batman sequel was recently pushed to October 1, 2027.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/14/2025, 11:13 AM
Free scoop from me: there's no link between Brave and the Bold & The Batman
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 11:14 AM
@bkmeijer1 - in case I missed it , there wasn’t one in the article either
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/14/2025, 11:47 AM
@bkmeijer1 - "That does appear to be what the majority of fans want".....

The shilling for this pansy is off the charts... nobody(that matters) wants this. Including James Gunn...this is another situation of the studio lying to save face inspite of the negative fallout from one of its products

Many reps from the media and undiscerning fans often like to cite the fact that THE BATMAN made money as a means of highlighting a tangible metric as to how popular the film actually was upon release, but this is an inherently deceptive means of judging this, for the same lopsided argument could be made for films like The Last Jedi for example,yet we don't see rian round head johnson currently developing that NEW TRILLOGY of star wars films we keep getting threaten with every now and then.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 1/14/2025, 11:58 AM
@bkmeijer1 - how many times are we going to get this article? The Batman WILL NOT be apart of the Brave and The Bold.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/14/2025, 11:14 AM
I have no doubt that the project will happen (it has a lot of potential); I just don't think this yahoo will direct it. Batman is one of WB's biggest properties, so there's no reason to pass on so many more capable directors in favor of this clown.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/14/2025, 12:22 PM
@TheJok3r - Agreed. I will bet either Muschetti leaves or The Brave and the Bold will morph Into something else.

I still think it's prime for television! Flesh out the bat family on the small screen and let Reeves finish his trilogy on the big screen so there's conflicting interest as far box office goes.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/14/2025, 11:17 AM
Keep this dude away from Batman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 11:20 AM
@thebamf - I’m cautiously optimistic about Muschietti

I haven’t seen The Flash in it’s entirety but he seemed to do both Batmen well in that film for the most part…

I also liked It Chapter 1 but didn’t care much for Chapter 2 so 50/50 there.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/14/2025, 11:33 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Affleck's Batman in that was terrible IMO. I've watched the Flash 3 times now (once with my kid) and it's just not a good movie. I really wanted to like it, but i can't. Ezra is completely wrong for the character and he's just really obnoxious. The CGI looked half finished. But, these are just my opinions, so they mean nothing LOL.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 11:44 AM
@thebamf - from what I saw besides the costume for Affleck , the character was well done especially in this scene…

?si=40vESMWDMq4ZXbk2

Plus I think the action he did with both versions was well done too.

?si=dgGTJZLU0_8RadGc

Fair enough on the rest but I was just specifically talking about Batman because it could be a sign of things to come here.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 1/14/2025, 12:14 PM
@thebamf - They mean something. I think it’s important to let everyone have an opinion and discuss it rationally.

I really dug Flash but I can get why it wouldn’t work for some viewers.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/14/2025, 12:15 PM
@thedrudo - Thanks! Rationality is scarce in these parts LOL
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/14/2025, 12:16 PM
@thebamf - Exactly. He's going to make Batman like the Schumacher era... Campy/goofy.
Muschietti can't help himself. He inserts "comedy" in everything he has done.

Also, Damion sucks as a character. So this project garners zero interest from me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 11:19 AM
If true then good imo…

I would rather Matt Reeves do his own stylized yet grounded universe on the side while the DCU take is more fantastical & comic booky so I’m fine with 2 seperate versions (the GA won’t really care either imo).

Now let’s get the ball rolling on casting and by that I mean , give Brandon Sklenar & Claudia Doumit the parts of Bruce Wayne/Batman and Talia Al Ghul!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
tmp3
tmp3 - 1/14/2025, 11:22 AM
Excited for a Batman movie that’s gonna flop because “women don’t like batman”. Such a bad choice for this, haha
tmp3
tmp3 - 1/14/2025, 11:27 AM
I don’t think anyone said no to an Ezra Miller-led Flash film from the writers of Birds of Prey because it looked “too macho”. So much of the ad campaign for that was built on how Andy (poorly) adapted Keaton’s Batman, so if his excuse for that one was that women weren’t interested, I don’t really see his solo Bat-flick will fare any better.

Also, what a way to not even remotely reflect on something that was as colossal of a failure as that haha
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/14/2025, 11:41 AM
@tmp3 - Muschietti should be fired off of this lame take alone
tmp3
tmp3 - 1/14/2025, 11:54 AM
@MisterBones - Dude’s just speaking out of his ass haha. Should have just said “we tried our best and it didn’t land with audiences” instead of blaming half the population for not supporting a shitty movie haha
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/14/2025, 12:17 PM
@tmp3 - Exactly.

Have some self-respect and stand by your product.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 1/14/2025, 11:30 AM
Please replace him with a better director James. Or just do it yourself.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/14/2025, 11:30 AM
they should fire his a55 for what he did
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/14/2025, 11:31 AM
OF COURSE THEY TALK TO EACH OTHER. Am I taking crazy pills?
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/14/2025, 11:36 AM
@bobevanz - guessing: Yes and Yes.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/14/2025, 11:37 AM
@BillyBatson1000 -
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/14/2025, 11:40 AM
@bobevanz - feeling the burn.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/14/2025, 11:35 AM
"What DC is doing is creating a strategy to ensure these two films don’t conflict with each other."

By beginning NEITHER?

Great strategy!
Forthas
Forthas - 1/14/2025, 11:42 AM
Reeves Batman universe is not going to work with James Gunn's universe. It will turn Reeeves universe into what Gunn's is already...a joke!

This..
User Comment Image

Does not fit with this ....
User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/14/2025, 11:44 AM
@Forthas - Amen!
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 1/14/2025, 11:44 AM
@Forthas - I really don't know why anybody ever bought into the idea that Reeves' Batman would be part of the DCU. Pretty idiotic if you ask me. Gunn is building a fantastical comic book world. Reeves' is building a self-contained, gritty, crime saga. More opposites it cannot be.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/14/2025, 11:58 AM
@BillyBatson1000 -
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN

I actually do believe that you could add subtle fantastical elements to Reeves Batman universe and therefore make room for other DC characters. After all we live in a world where many people believe in the super natural and science tells us it is more likely than not that advanced alien civilizations do exist. But James Gunn has taken it to such goofball levels that make it ridiculous to even contemplate. It would be an unmitigated disaster. I hope Reeves is able to keep out these really wild and zany characters that Gunn is in love with.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/14/2025, 12:18 PM
@Forthas - I agree. I think those elements could be added incrementally, with new characters. Each one stretching the Reeves universe in a small way. I think the problems of past films with more than one 'super' / 'supernatural' character, their attributes were too outlandish to take as a group in one film. But so many of the villains in Batman's rogues gallery are grounded even with OTT 'powers'. It's such a waste not exploring over 80 years of lore. There's so much more than Catwoman / Penguin / Riddler / Joker. It's like a sports game - leaving half your best players on the sub's bench.
micvalpro
micvalpro - 1/14/2025, 12:23 PM
Never seen a Batman more embarrassed to be Batman
User Comment Image
micvalpro
micvalpro - 1/14/2025, 12:27 PM
There’s no doubt that they don’t communicate with each other. The movie would have been ready to go by this point. Muschetti is looking to direct something else right now. He should have been prepping pre production instead. I wouldn’t be surprised we hear Gunn direct Batman himself.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/14/2025, 12:34 PM
Here for the mixed emotions in the comments.

User Comment Image

