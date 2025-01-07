THE BATMAN 2 Director Matt Reeves Breaks Silence On Possibility Of Robert Pattinson Becoming DCU's Batman

THE BATMAN 2 Director Matt Reeves Breaks Silence On Possibility Of Robert Pattinson Becoming DCU's Batman

The Batman director Matt Reeves has broken his silence on speculation that Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight will join the DCU, and the filmmaker certainly isn't denying the possibility. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 07, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Much has been said about Robert Pattinson's Batman becoming the DCU's Dark Knight. That will require a great deal of compromise on the parts of both James Gunn and Matt Reeves, though the former recently confirmed the idea has been discussed inside DC Studios.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Golden Globes red carpet this weekend, The Batman 2 director Matt Reeves was quizzed on Gunn's comments and certainly didn't dismiss the notion of bringing his franchise into the DCU. 

"Sure, yeah, yeah, yeah. I mean, it really comes down to whether or not it makes sense," the filmmaker started. "What's been great is there was a story that I wanted to tell that we're calling The Epic Crime Saga which is the thrust of what we wanted to do. It's been important to me to be able to play that out. James and Peter have been really, really great about that and they're letting us do that."

"What the future brings, I can't really tell you," Reeves added. "I have no idea right now except that my head is down now about getting The Batman Part II shooting and to make it something special which is, of course, the most important thing."

Pushed on whether he thinks Pattinson's Bruce Wayne will eventually join the DCU, a flustered Reeves replied, "I don't know. We'll have to see where that goes."

Is it happening? It feels like it is but until either Gunn or Reeves flat-out deny or debunk the speculation, it's going to continue and the backlash to it not becoming a reality would be sizeable.

There isn't necessarily anything in The Batman to stop it from retroactively becoming the first DCU movie, though how willing Pattinson is to potentially spend the next decade showing up in all manner of crossovers is hard to say. However, Batman doesn't have to be a member of the Justice League in this new reality (we've seen plenty of iterations of the team without him). 

Andy Muschietti was announced as The Brave and the Bold's director right before The Flash raced into theaters last June. Gunn called it one of the best superhero movies ever, but audiences disagreed. Reviews were so-so and the visual effects are still being ridiculed over a year-and-a-half later.

The Flash was also a box office bomb and Muschietti helming DC Studios' Batman reboot feels equivalent to Madame Web director SJ Clarkson being tapped to helm Spider-Man 4 or entrusting Nia DaCosta with Avengers: Secret Wars after The Marvels struggled. It doesn't add up. 

Plus, how can any Batman live up to Pattinson's version? He's already a fan favourite and any actor who has to share the spotlight with him will surely struggle. The downside is that this means we don't get the Batman and Robin story Gunn promised in January 2023. 

If Pattinson's Caped Crusader does join the DCU, it could explain why Reeves is taking such a long time to get the screenplay right as some sweeping changes will surely be needed to even loosely connect The Batman to the DCU. 

The Batman 2 will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

THE BATMAN 2 Director Matt Reeves Teases Completely Different Villain And Hints At New Side Of Dark Knight
Related:

THE BATMAN 2 Director Matt Reeves Teases "Completely Different" Villain And Hints At New Side Of Dark Knight
THE PENGUIN Showrunner Reveals Whether There's Any Truth To Theories Dr. Julian Rush Is Secretly Scarecrow
Recommended For You:

THE PENGUIN Showrunner Reveals Whether There's Any Truth To Theories Dr. Julian Rush Is Secretly Scarecrow

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/7/2025, 10:23 AM
"I have no idea right now" ....... there thats all we needed to hear. The rest is just BS
krayzeman
krayzeman - 1/7/2025, 11:00 AM
@harryba11zack - Yeah isnt it pretty much up to Pattison anyway? Im sure he would want Reeves blessing but it's Pattison long term career to consider playing Batman.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/7/2025, 10:23 AM
That’s a lot of text just to say “we don’t know”
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 1/7/2025, 10:29 AM
I really fking hope not.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 1/7/2025, 11:12 AM
@Imprtracr1 - I agree, I really want a Batman in his prime that is seasoned and has the Bat family. I also want an imposing Batman, someone who looks like they could take you apart.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/7/2025, 10:30 AM
Now that's how you respond to rumours and gossip. Brilliant.

James Gunn needs to take notes from Matt.

For [frick]s Sake
Knightbat05
Knightbat05 - 1/7/2025, 10:40 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Matt Reeves literally said a whole bunch of nothing here though, especially for what is essentially a big "Who tf knows"
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/7/2025, 10:42 AM
@Knightbat05 - But thats the point. Love it
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/7/2025, 11:09 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - 😅🤣🤣🤣
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/7/2025, 11:09 AM
@BraveNewClunge - 😝
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/7/2025, 10:31 AM
If Superman succeeds next year, then the chances of it happening go up. If Superman fails, then it doesn't happen.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/7/2025, 10:32 AM
Reading between the lines...I read it as it all depends on what Superman 2025 does. Reeves does not want it to happen but will buckle under the pressure from the studio if it looks like tha pairing will make a lot if money for them.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/7/2025, 10:43 AM
@Forthas - Superman would have to make over $750 million for there to be any pressure on Reeves to work with Gunn and his team. Personally speaking, I don't see Superman making anywhere near that much, so Reeves and his universe will remain separate.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/7/2025, 10:49 AM
@Forthas - It sounds like he'd be cool with it as long as he still gets to tell his Gotham Crime Saga story the way he has always wanted to as a grounded and gritty crime drama without any DCU fantasy elements. And there's no reason something like that couldn't exist in the DCU.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/7/2025, 10:49 AM
@TheJok3r - I think a lot will happen between now and the point where that decsion will need to be made. I think Warner Brothers will have been sold off by then. Plus I don't expect Superman to do well at all, so they may end up scrapping Gunn's universe and elevating Reeves vision of the DC universe to the one that is the primary one.
Knightbat05
Knightbat05 - 1/7/2025, 10:53 AM
@Forthas - I don't think Reeves would be interested in doing a Dc universe. Besides, if Superman fails the future of DC as a company is in serious jeopardy, and I don't think WB will be interested in another universe for the next decade at minimum.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/7/2025, 10:54 AM
@ObserverIO - I disagree a bit because he is actively expanding it with Penguin. I think that Reeves would love to continue in the world of Batman as long as he can but he wants to focus on the gritty and grounded characters. That ices out a lot of the DC library and that is the problem Reeves faces. If he only wanted to make his crime drama he could have just done the trilogy and departed. If i were Warner Brothers I would make Reeves shoot Batman 2 and 3 back to back.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/7/2025, 11:01 AM
@Knightbat05 - But Reeves is doing a DC universe but he is playing in his comfort zone and expanding the Batman related universe. He is essentially what Sony is to Marvel but inside the same studio (although unlike Sony he is the successful part of that duo). Even if Warner Brothers is not interested in another universe, if they go the route where they are sold off then they want a jewel in the jewelry box that will make them more expensive to buy...that would be a successful DC universe and so far that is Matt Reeves.
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 1/7/2025, 10:35 AM
“ Muschietti helming DC Studios' Batman reboot feels equivalent to Madame Web director SJ Clarkson being tapped to helm Spider-Man 4 or entrusting Nia DaCosta with Avengers: Secret Wars after The Marvels struggled. It doesn't add up.”

@joshwilding I’m not sure if you were aware of it, but The Flash went through extensive rewrites/reshoots and was changed around so many times, it’s not fair to blame the film’s problems on the director. Muschietti also directed It 1 and It 2, both of which are fantastic movies, so maybe reserve your ire for an appropriate target?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/7/2025, 10:38 AM
@satanicbatman - They will kick Andy off that project. IM SURE OF IT
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/7/2025, 10:38 AM
@satanicbatman - Also worth noting:

User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/7/2025, 10:36 AM
Sounds like he’s had conversations he doesn’t want to have had about it.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 1/7/2025, 10:38 AM
It's not going to happen. Pattinson will not have aged enough to play a Batman with a whole Bat-Family, and that's the whole Bat-Plan! The reality is there will actually only be a small window while we have 2 on-screen Batmans, unless DCU Batman is introduced in a non-Batman film. The Brave and the Bold is nowhere near starting, and definitely won't start before The Batman 2 is released. TBATB will come between Batman 2 and 3, then Batman 3 comes out and is Pattinsons send-off before we settle in with DCU Batman.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/7/2025, 10:42 AM
@foreverintheway - Batman needs to find and utilize Kryptonian technology. Once the alien interactions are established, the current Pattinson Gotham is open to an entirely new realm of possibilities.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/7/2025, 10:53 AM
@foreverintheway - Pattinson is 38. Damien Wayne will be 10-12? So, arguably, he would’ve been 26 when he fathered Damien with Talia? But a stretch, really.

Now, I’m not saying I need Pattinson’s Batman in this way, but I always have to do the math in these scenarios for some reason.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/7/2025, 10:53 AM
@FrankenDad - *not* a stretch
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/7/2025, 10:57 AM
@foreverintheway - He'll be 41 when The Batman part II comes out. Ben Affleck was 40 when he was cast as an older Dark Knight Returns-inspired Batman. Let that sink in.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 1/7/2025, 11:16 AM
@ObserverIO - Nothing to sink in - Pattinson LOOKS 10-15 yrs younger than Ben Affleck, and Reeves hasn't done a single thing to introduce any other Batfam members. Cramming them in there would ruin what Reeves is going for.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 1/7/2025, 11:18 AM
@KennKathleen - Got it, so he needs to find alien tech (which undoes all the work to keep The Batman grounded) then we need a huge time-jump (never goes well) to introduce all the Batfam? It's like you don't even want a GOOD movie.
Toecutter
Toecutter - 1/7/2025, 10:39 AM
In other words:
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 10:41 AM
Hmmmm , he didn’t write it off completely so maybe the option is still in the air after Reeves gets to tell the story he wants to tell hence Brave & The Bold being “delayed”.

I have been a big fan of Reeves take on these characters thus far but I still don’t think that stylized yet grounded universe fits in with the DCU we have seen as of now.

Let Matt have his version as well as the DCU which will likely be more comic book-y anyway which is good since it will give variety…

Plus I like the idea of the DCU Batman already being established and have a Bat Family to an extent with Damian being introduced which could give us a new angle for that character we haven’t seen on screen which is as a father.

The audiences are smart enough to figure out that they would be watching 2 different versions of the character.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/7/2025, 10:44 AM
Andy Muschetti was the least of the problems with The Flash film.... there is just no universe in which Ezra Miller as Flash is good casting. The snyderverse and the awful Geoff Johns dead mom origin retcon to Barry's origin are why The Flash movie sucked.

Blaming Whedon and Muschetti for the movies sucking is like blaming the guy you called in to fix your cake after you already burned it.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 1/7/2025, 10:45 AM
I hope writers like Josh will soon be replaced by AI
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/7/2025, 10:47 AM
I wouldn't be opposed to Robert Pattinson Batman merging with the DCU if every major city has it's own unique vibe or style.

If Superman visited Gotham, he would be filmed in dark shadows and moody atmosphere 🤣 at first I was joking, but that sorta could work...

It would definitely be interesting to see Pattinson's Batman be completely aware of how different Gotham is from the rest of the DC Universe, and it actually makes sense from a narrative standpoint.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/7/2025, 11:02 AM
@xfan320 - That's how they do it in the comics most of the time, that's how they did it in the DCAU. I love how well that juxtaposition works.
Steel86
Steel86 - 1/7/2025, 10:50 AM
We'll see how Clayface plays out because doesn't that take place in Matt's universe? Depending on how that is handled that can give us a clue if fantastical events can take place. Giving way to Pattinson's Batman being in the same world.
Personally don't want it to happen as I'm not a fan of Pat as Batman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 10:53 AM
@Steel86 - idk if it’s been confirmed to be in the DCU but I think that’s the rumor

I know that one of the people involved said it would be inspired by The Fly which makes me think fantastical
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/7/2025, 11:02 AM
@Steel86 - Gunn confirmed that is in the DCU.
Steel86
Steel86 - 1/7/2025, 11:07 AM
@ObserverIO - Kool beans. Thanks
Steel86
Steel86 - 1/7/2025, 11:08 AM
@TheVisionary25 - ObserverIO said Gunn confirmed it does. So we shall see how it plays out.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder