15 DC/Marvel Announcements We Could Hear in 2025 Ranked By How Likely They Are

2025 is showing no stop in the superhero era in movies and TV with Thunderbolts*, Superman, Captain America: Brave New World and more releasing this year. As the year marches on, we’re going to see some expected, unexpected, and wild announcements are imminent. Ranked from least to most likely, this is what we may see in 2025.

Justice League Plans

The Justice League are somewhere down the line with DC, but where they are in the plan is completely unknown. Only two members of the League have been cast so far, unless it’s going to have multiple lanterns, feature two Kryptonians, or add Superman’s side characters, so the Justice League is likely quite far off. We know The Brave and the Bold isn’t releasing until after 2027, and there’s no projects announced for Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Flash, or Martian Manhunter. Right now, the Justice League is not in sight, but who know with the DCU. It's still possible that larger plans could be laid out, but plans seem to be something the DCU is lacking.

DCU Batman Casting

Batman is not being placed front and center of the DCU for now at least. Unless he is debuting in Clayface, a casting announcement for Bruce Wayne is pretty unlikely this year. As the years go on, this gets more and more likely until a definitive casting announcement likely in the year 2027. This is because Dynamic animals animated film focusing on the origins of both Nightwing and Red Hood will be released in 2028. It'll be hard to make a movie about two Robins without featuring their trainer and father figure.

Red Hood and Nightwing Casting

Playing into the above, a casting announcement for Dick Grayson and Jason Todd is possible this year. However, Dynamic Duo isn't coming out until 2028, as I said above. The creative team at DC may want to be on top of their game as far as casting the two Robins goes, but three years out may still be a bit early. Corenswet was cast as Superman in June of 2023, almost exactly two years before the movie's release, so we might need to wait one more year for this announcement.

Creature Commandos Season 2 Teaser

We already know Creature Commandos has been given the green light for season two, but that's it. We have no idea when the second season will release or go into production, but most critics and audiences loved the show, so there is a good chance it will be fast tracked. It's also a personal project of Gunn's, so there is a chance we will see a brief teaser for it this year.

X-Men Movie Announcement

While this announcement is imminent, Feige probably does not want to pull attention away from Avengers: Doomsday when the movie releases next year. We know the X-Men are coming, and there's even rumors of an Avengers vs X-Men movie on the horizon, but Marvel wants all eyes on Doom. However, if the X-Men play a bigger role in Secret Wars, the X-Men could be used as a hype machine for the movie and the film preceding it.

Unexpected DCU Announcements

It’s interesting to say one expects something unexpected without categorizing what it may be, but that seems to be where we’re at with the DCU. Other than the people following the rumors closely, the Clayface announcement was completely unexpected. I followed the rumors closely, and even I didn’t think there was any credence to them. Therefore, it’s safe to say there will be some kind of announcement for the DCU that will be completely unexpected. Who knows, maybe Gunn will win Christopher Nolan back to DC, maybe Sean Gunn will land his fourth role, or maybe Robert Pattinson will live his dream and become Condiment King.

Official Word on Black Panther

The rumors surrounding Black Panther recently have been about the casting of a new T’Challa or the aging up of his son. As of right now, these are indeed just rumors, but official word about them, whether it be to say all the rumors are false or to give us an actual casting, could definitely come this year. What makes this even more likely is the Eyes of Wakanda series releasing this year.

X-Men Casting

This is very similar to what is mentioned above. The concept is almost the same. Feige likely doesn't want to pull too much attention away from the next two Avengers films, but also wants to create anticipation for films even further down the line. X-Men casting announcements are much more likely, however, as the X-Men are likely to have a presence in Secret Wars. It is indeed possible that this will be kept a secret, but it could be used to build hype as well.

Swamp Thing Update

We haven’t heard anything about Swamp Thing in quite a while. By my count, it’s been at least six months since there’s been any official update. If James Mangold is still attached to the project. One would assume there is a script for it as Gunn has famously stated movies will not be greenlit unless there is a script, but there’s been some contradictions to that rule so far, so where the project is in development is unknown. Supergirl and Clayface are the only movies announced for 2026, so it’s possible an announcement could be imminent if Swamp Thing is going to release next year. If not, we’ll likely hear something regarding the movie, whether it be casting, a script announcement, or something unknown.

Paradise Lost Update

Like Swamp Thing, Paradise Lost was announced very early in the development of the DCU under James Gunn, but we’ve heard nothing about it since. There technically isn’t even official word on whether or not Gal Gadot will return to the DCU, but this seems incredibly unlikely. As it has been so long since we’ve had any update regarding Paradise Lost, there is bound to be something this year. Maybe it’s just wishful thinking, but, if this project is ever going to be released, this is the year we’ll get an update. It could be that Paradise Lost sits in early development for forever until it is eventually scrapped like so many other DC projects.

Armor Wars Filming or Cancellation

Another project on this list that has not had an update in quite some time is Armor Wars. The project was first announced as a Disney+ series, but was then reworked into a full fledged film made for theaters. Since then, we’ve heard nothing. It was rumored that filming was supposed to take place this month, but we’re halfway through and, as far as I can tell, there is no filming for it at all. This year, the title is expected to either begin filming or be scrapped entirely.

Blade News

The last project on this list to go long lengths of time without an update is Blade. Exactly what kind of update we’ll get about Blade is entirely unpredictable. It is notoriously Marvel’s most troubled production to date, equivalent to The Flash for the DCEU. Blade has had several writers enter, then exit the project, several directors enter, then exit the project, but luckily just one star, Mahershala Ali, enter as Blade. This year, there’s bound to be some kind of news, whether it be the script is finally finished, a filming date, a release date, or another delay.

Spider-Man 4 Full Title and Plot Details

This is high up on the list as it is most certainly coming this year. Spider-Man 4 is set to release after Avengers: Doomsday next year, so it would be shocking to see Feige wait all the way until the year of release to tell eagerly awaiting fans the name of the movie. Unless the name is somehow a spoiler for Avengers: Doomsday, which is indeed possible, the full title will likely be announced this year. Those rumors about the plot of the film will also likely be cleared up, and it will finally be settled whether the film will have a grounded story or a multiversal one.

Avengers: Doomsday Official Casting

Of course, there has already been some official casting for Doomsday, but there’s been more rumors than anything else. Some of those rumors will certainly be cleared up as we inch closer to the release of the fifth Avengers movie. We are about a year and a half out and, the closer we get, the more we’ll know. After Captain America: Brave New World, we may learn the new lineup of Avengers to take on Doom and, after Fantastic Four: First Steps, we’ll likely know how the Fantastic Four play into the plot of the movie. As we learn more, official casting for the film will sweep in.

Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

If you can believe it, the MCU debut of the Fantastic Four is only six months away. A full ten years since the last live action appearance of the Fantastic Four, not counting John Krasinski in Doctor Strange 2, we will finally see the First Family in their own separate universe. As the movie is coming out soon, we should be seeing a trailer any day now. It’s likely that the first teaser will be shown during the Super Bowl, as this is one of the most watched events of the entire year.

There you have it! Is there anything else you think we’ll hear in 2025? Let me know in the comments!