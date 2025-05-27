DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Reveals What DC Studios Is Bringing To This Year's San Diego Comic-Con

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Reveals What DC Studios Is Bringing To This Year's San Diego Comic-Con

With it confirmed that DC Studios will be at this July's San Diego Comic-Con, Superman director James Gunn has revealed what we'll see from the DCU in Hall H...and you might want to temper expectations.

News
By JoshWilding - May 27, 2025 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

This year's San Diego Comic-Con takes place July 24 - 27, less than two months from today. It's a little too soon for studios to announce their presence at the annual convention, but a recent Entertainment Weekly article confirmed that DC Studios will be present.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has now commented on that, and it's hard to say whether this is an exciting or disappointing update from the Superman writer and director. 

"It's just me and John [Cena] and Peacemaker," he told a fan who asked whether it will be a Peacemaker-specific panel or one for DC Studios as a whole. "Though of course I'll talk about everything."

While we certainly wouldn't expect Gunn to spill the beans about any surprises he might have planned for the event, it doesn't sound like we're getting a Marvel Studios-style panel revealing a "slate" of future movies and TV shows.

There might be some non-Peacemaker news—we'd bet on a Lanterns trailer and some minor casting news—but judging by these remarks, the actor playing the DCU's Batman, for example, is unlikely to show his face.

DC Studios missed last year's Comic-Con, allowing Marvel Studios to steal the show by announcing that Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

It seems doubtful that Marvel Studios will attend this July's event. It'll be down to Sony Pictures to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and with Avengers: Doomsday pushed back to next December, it makes more sense to hold off on bringing that to Comic-Con until next summer (Disney can also save money by bringing a very early sneak peek to D23 in August). 

Back to DC Studios, and with Gunn and Peter Safran taking it one year at a time, we're not surprised that the studio isn't committing to a set slate (just look at what happened to Sgt. Rock). 

You can see Gunn's comments in full below. 

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and John Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Althea Jones also direct.

John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick return for season 2. New cast members include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows.

Peacemaker returns for its eight-episode second season on Thursday, August 21, on HBO Max.

WB Discovery CEO Praises 10-Year DCU Plan While Talks Of Company Split Intensify
Related:

WB Discovery CEO Praises 10-Year DCU Plan While Talks Of Company Split Intensify
CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Sean Gunn Reveals Which DCU Project He'll First Appear As Maxwell Lord In
Recommended For You:

CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Sean Gunn Reveals Which DCU Project He'll First Appear As Maxwell Lord In

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
mountainman
mountainman - 5/27/2025, 7:22 AM
Maybe these studios are learning that announcing too many things too early is a bad idea.
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 5/27/2025, 7:54 AM
@mountainman - I've noticed this. It's a trend. But I think COVID was a massive catalyst to this change
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/27/2025, 7:25 AM
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/27/2025, 7:55 AM
Dear Gunn,

How about just keeping your mouth or fingers shut and not [frick]ing typing?

[frick]ing hell, even if, you [frick]ing know we are expecting more, so why just say it to [frick] all our hopes, why is it not better to just say, "wait and [frick]ing see"

For [frick]s Sakes
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/27/2025, 7:59 AM
- 🤣🤣🤣

Dear James Gunn!

Keep talking as @THEKENDOMAN comments are far too entertaining! 😌😌
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/27/2025, 8:05 AM
@JurassicClunge - You know I hate and [frick]ing love you 😂

I know you are [frick]ing enjoying this 😂
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/27/2025, 8:28 AM
@THEKENDOMAN -
Quit yelling at me.

Calm your tits and meat pouch.

He can't hear you.

Nolanite out
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/27/2025, 8:02 AM
I hope they announce something Wonder Woman related.
6of13
6of13 - 5/27/2025, 8:34 AM
If there is a Lanterns trailer, then maybe we can also expect something from Supergirl as well. Both of those look promising.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2025, 8:37 AM
While that is dissapointing since I would hope we get some Supergirl ,Lanterns or even Clayface footage/news aswell (which we still could) , I can understand not talking about future projects beyond those or even a slate since that can all be subject to change…

Anyway , still interested in it since I’m looking forward to Peacemaker S2!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder