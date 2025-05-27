DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Reveals What DC Studios Is Bringing To This Year's San Diego Comic-Con

This year's San Diego Comic-Con takes place July 24 - 27, less than two months from today. It's a little too soon for studios to announce their presence at the annual convention, but a recent Entertainment Weekly article confirmed that DC Studios will be present.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has now commented on that, and it's hard to say whether this is an exciting or disappointing update from the Superman writer and director.

"It's just me and John [Cena] and Peacemaker," he told a fan who asked whether it will be a Peacemaker-specific panel or one for DC Studios as a whole. "Though of course I'll talk about everything."

While we certainly wouldn't expect Gunn to spill the beans about any surprises he might have planned for the event, it doesn't sound like we're getting a Marvel Studios-style panel revealing a "slate" of future movies and TV shows.

There might be some non-Peacemaker news—we'd bet on a Lanterns trailer and some minor casting news—but judging by these remarks, the actor playing the DCU's Batman, for example, is unlikely to show his face.

DC Studios missed last year's Comic-Con, allowing Marvel Studios to steal the show by announcing that Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

It seems doubtful that Marvel Studios will attend this July's event. It'll be down to Sony Pictures to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and with Avengers: Doomsday pushed back to next December, it makes more sense to hold off on bringing that to Comic-Con until next summer (Disney can also save money by bringing a very early sneak peek to D23 in August).

Back to DC Studios, and with Gunn and Peter Safran taking it one year at a time, we're not surprised that the studio isn't committing to a set slate (just look at what happened to Sgt. Rock).

You can see Gunn's comments in full below.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and John Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Althea Jones also direct.

John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick return for season 2. New cast members include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows.

Peacemaker returns for its eight-episode second season on Thursday, August 21, on HBO Max.