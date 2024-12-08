James Gunn Discusses DC Studios' New Intro; Says SUPERMAN Will Be DCU's "MGM Lion"

The Marvel Studios fanfare is nothing short of iconic and there's been a lot of excitement and intrigue surrounding what DC Studios will come up with for the DCU.

We got our first glimpse of it before Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, though there was speculation at the time that the relatively simple intro would perhaps change from project to project depending on the character (for example, we might see a classic comic book piece of imagery featuring John Stewart before Lanterns).

A fan on social media website Bluesky recently asked Gunn, "I was surprised to see the Superman DC ID at the start. Will all DC stuff use the Superman ID, or will the character featured change based on [the] project?" To that, he responded, "He's our MGM lion. It will usually be him."

While the "usually" is interesting, it sounds like DC Studios plans to make Superman the focal point of the DCU and the character this world revolves around. That's not a bad thing after so many years spent focusing on Batman and it's arguably what the Man of Steel deserves.

Of course, that all hinges on next year's Superman movie which is written and directed by Gunn.

"I don't think we've ever seen the big science fiction Silver Age Superman aspects that we have in our movie," Gunn recently said of his approach to that. "We've never seen...you'll see when the movie comes out, but we've never seen this specific part of Superman's life."

"I don't think we've ever seen the Lex that [Nicolas Hoult] is. Nic is imposing," he continued. "You go, 'Oh, f***, poor Superman.' That's the thing we never see, not in film. Sometimes in the comics you go, 'Oh, Superman is f***ed because Lex is so smart and so good at what he's doing' but in the movies, you're going, 'Lex is about to get f***ed.'"

"We've got a big old Superman and a pretty tall Lex too. You see now where Lex is, he's not the person you want to have against you," the filmmaker concluded.

Watch the DC Studios intro below and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments section.

DC Studios intro before CREATURE COMMANDOS! pic.twitter.com/CfcGpgsKgz — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) December 5, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.