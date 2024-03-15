MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Becomes DCU's Power Girl In Comic Book-Inspired Fan Art

Madame Web was a flop, but we definitely expect to see Sydney Sweeney in another superhero movie somewhere down the line. Could it be as Power Girl? This awesome fan art imagines what it could look like...

By JoshWilding - Mar 15, 2024 03:03 PM EST
Madame Web bombed when it opened in theaters last month, but it's unlikely to harm the career of rising star Sydney Sweeney. She played Spider-Woman in Sony's latest Marvel movie but could another superhero role beckon?

In this comic book-inspired piece of fan art, Sweeney is transformed into Power Girl. She definitely looks the part and we're sure this is a role the actress could have a lot of fun with. 

If the art style rings a bell, it's because this artist previously created pieces based on SUPERMAN's cast which has been shared on social media by DC Studios co-CEO and filmmaker James Gunn on several occasions. 

Sweeney was recently asked about the harsh response Madame Web has received since opening. To that, she replied, "I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen."

Her co-star, Isabela Merced, joined the DCU before that ill-fated Marvel movie was released and will appear in SUPERMAN as Hawkgirl. While her role there is expected to be relatively small, all signs point to the actress having a big role in this franchise moving forward. 

Surely her fellow Spider-Woman could join her?

Power Girl was created by writer Gerry Conway and artist Ric Estrada, and first appeared in the pages of 1976's All-Star Comics #58.

The hero's real name is Kara Zor-L; hailing from Earth-Two, she is the cousin of Superman (Kal-L) and shares similar abilities. One of the most distinctive features of Power Girl is her costume, which typically includes a white bodysuit with a cleavage-revealing cutout and a cape, along with a red belt and gloves.

That suit has been a subject of both criticism and admiration over the years.

A former member of the Justice Society of America, the Justice League, and the Birds of Prey, Kara has headlined her own solo comic book series and has taken centre stage in numerous crossover events and storylines in the DC Universe.

Much to the disappointment of many fans, Power Girl has yet to appear in live-action. DC Studios is developing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow starring Milly Alcock as the title character, but with it looking unlikely that the Multiverse will factor into DCU storytelling following the mixed response to The Flash, this character could remain stuck on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

Take a closer look at Sweeney as Power Girl in the Reddit post below.

Power Girl Played by Sydney Sweeney - DC Retro Comics Cover Art by @davi_a86
byu/M00r3C inPowerGirl
HashTagSwagg - 3/15/2024, 3:43 PM
marvel72 - 3/15/2024, 3:48 PM
Perfect casting, I would like to see her as Emma Frost as well.
SpiderBrad - 3/15/2024, 3:50 PM
She would nail this role.
SpiderParker - 3/15/2024, 4:10 PM
@SpiderBrad - Like I don't know why you would think so..
Moriakum - 3/15/2024, 4:01 PM
I´m a simple man. I see Sydney Sweeney, I click.
Ha1frican - 3/15/2024, 4:02 PM
Hopefully Madame Web doesn’t scare her of another CBM role. How anyone’s agent still takes meetings with Sony Marvel movies is beyond me
TheVisionary25 - 3/15/2024, 4:03 PM
@Ha1frican - I hope it’s not Sony tricking them into thinking their client would be in the MCU.
harryba11zack - 3/15/2024, 4:02 PM
Shes my top pick for Storm.
marvel72 - 3/15/2024, 4:08 PM
@harryba11zack - HAHAHA
Izaizaiza - 3/15/2024, 4:42 PM
@harryba11zack - You should write for Jimmy Kimmel!
GhostDog - 3/15/2024, 4:04 PM
She is literally PERFECT casting
Nomis929 - 3/15/2024, 4:04 PM
She sure would fit in the Character's uniform well.
marvel72 - 3/15/2024, 4:10 PM
@Nomis929 - Make the costume the next size down, I want to be the costume fitter.
WhateverItTakes - 3/15/2024, 4:04 PM
But but she wants to be known as a serious actress
S8R8M - 3/15/2024, 4:05 PM
Is Harvey Weinstein casting her? 🤣
I am guessing we don't have any women on this site.
marvel72 - 3/15/2024, 4:19 PM
@S8R8M - I think there is a couple but mostly males.
UniqNo - 3/15/2024, 4:17 PM
The art is pretty bad but the fancasting is on point. 👌🏽
SheepishOne - 3/15/2024, 4:22 PM
Not bad casting, but I'd love to see her as Black Cat in the MCU. I'd say it's not possible with her already existing in the SPUMC, but we've got Quicksilver playing Kraven, so nothing is really off the table.
TheVisionary25 - 3/15/2024, 4:26 PM
@SheepishOne - she could work as Black Cat though my choice is still Anya

SheepishOne - 3/15/2024, 4:46 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Oooh Anya is a great choice
Order66 - 3/15/2024, 4:39 PM
She has the tits to play that role.
TheVisionary25 - 3/15/2024, 4:47 PM
I think she would do well in the role and fits it (not just for the obvious reasons lol).



I would be interested to see her chemistry with Milly Alcock’s Suoergirl since she is her from Earth 2 which is the usual depiction.

Since Milly’s version will be more “hardcore” since it’s based off Woman of Tomorrow , I could see Sydney’s Power Girl if it were to happen be maybe sweeter and more optimistic (naively so perhaps) which is funny since it tends to be the opposite from what I’ve read of the two.

