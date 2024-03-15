MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Becomes DCU's Power Girl In Comic Book-Inspired Fan Art

Madame Web bombed when it opened in theaters last month, but it's unlikely to harm the career of rising star Sydney Sweeney. She played Spider-Woman in Sony's latest Marvel movie but could another superhero role beckon?

In this comic book-inspired piece of fan art, Sweeney is transformed into Power Girl. She definitely looks the part and we're sure this is a role the actress could have a lot of fun with.

If the art style rings a bell, it's because this artist previously created pieces based on SUPERMAN's cast which has been shared on social media by DC Studios co-CEO and filmmaker James Gunn on several occasions.

Sweeney was recently asked about the harsh response Madame Web has received since opening. To that, she replied, "I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen."

Her co-star, Isabela Merced, joined the DCU before that ill-fated Marvel movie was released and will appear in SUPERMAN as Hawkgirl. While her role there is expected to be relatively small, all signs point to the actress having a big role in this franchise moving forward.

Surely her fellow Spider-Woman could join her?

Power Girl was created by writer Gerry Conway and artist Ric Estrada, and first appeared in the pages of 1976's All-Star Comics #58.

The hero's real name is Kara Zor-L; hailing from Earth-Two, she is the cousin of Superman (Kal-L) and shares similar abilities. One of the most distinctive features of Power Girl is her costume, which typically includes a white bodysuit with a cleavage-revealing cutout and a cape, along with a red belt and gloves.

That suit has been a subject of both criticism and admiration over the years.

A former member of the Justice Society of America, the Justice League, and the Birds of Prey, Kara has headlined her own solo comic book series and has taken centre stage in numerous crossover events and storylines in the DC Universe.

Much to the disappointment of many fans, Power Girl has yet to appear in live-action. DC Studios is developing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow starring Milly Alcock as the title character, but with it looking unlikely that the Multiverse will factor into DCU storytelling following the mixed response to The Flash, this character could remain stuck on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

Take a closer look at Sweeney as Power Girl in the Reddit post below.