RUMOR: DC Studios Is Developing Another Animated Movie Alongside DYNAMIC DUO

According to a new rumour, DC Studios is developing another DCU animated project following last October's announcement that we're getting a Dynamic Duo movie revolving around Dick Grayson and Jason Todd.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 03, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Last October, the news broke that DC Studios and Swaybox Studios have teamed up to develop Dynamic Duo, an animated movie revolving around Robin and Robin: Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. 

It's expected to boast a unique animation style, likely giving it the same vibe as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Of course, many fans would prefer to see Dick and Jason in a live-action project, though there's so far been no sort of confirmation about whether this is a DCU or Elseworlds story. 

However, according to the trades, "[Dyamic Duo] will depict how the friendship between Grayson and Todd as youths becomes tested by their diverging ideas for what their future should be. (Reports that the characters will begin as a pair of thieves in the film were false.)"

It's since been rumoured that The Authority is being redeveloped as an animated project, a smart move on DC Studios' part given the success of Creature Commandos and the fact it's hard to imagine a movie featuring those characters being a guaranteed hit. 

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that, "DC Studios [is] already developing another animated movie [besides] Dynamic Duo." There's no word on what that movie could be and there's every chance it's a DCU title yet to be announced. 

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn previously discussed his decision to kick off the DCU with the animated Creature Commandos

"I don't remember [why]. I really don't remember. I think I just was like, I kind of wanted to do something animated and I wanted to do something with Creature Commandos for a while, and so I just started writing this thing," he recalled. "We didn't have a deal, we didn't have anything. I just wrote seven episodes of this TV show and was into it."

"And so then I luckily had a really great CEO at DC Studios that was me, and I greenlit my own show," the filmmaker added. 

Despite those tongue-in-cheek remarks, Gunn has repeatedly talked about his desire to tell stories across film, television, animation, and video games. With that in mind, it's easy to imagine Dynamic Duo being one of many animated movies heading our way in the years ahead.

Which character or characters would you like to see highlighted in that format? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 1/3/2025, 10:37 AM
The lack of structure for the DCU is mind blowing. Focus on the big fish in live action first. No one’s asking for this.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/3/2025, 10:45 AM
@itzayaboy - honestly, I am. The Batman and Superman stories I've seen so many times now, that I prefer different stories. It's one of the few things that actually worked with the DCEU imo
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/3/2025, 10:40 AM
Go ahead and tell us how this will be part of the DCU until it isn’t part of the DCU… we’ll need about 5 articles contradicting each other to explain how good and bad this is for the Gunnerverse.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/3/2025, 10:44 AM
''And so then I luckily had a really great CEO at DC Studios that was me, and I greenlit my own show''

That's pretty funny. I appreciate the self-awareness.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/3/2025, 10:47 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yep

Also if I was in charge of the DCU , I also would greenlit my own ideas…

I mean we all would.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/3/2025, 11:06 AM
@TheVisionary25 - oh yeah, definitely. Can't blame him for that. And I probably would hire my friends as well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/3/2025, 10:46 AM
Cool if true…

I honestly think Plastic Man might be a good fit for an animated movie , perhaps even moreso then a live action one.

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 1/3/2025, 10:50 AM
No one is watching the current animated feature and now they have two more. Warner Brothers is going the cheap route with these new animated productions while James Gunn has introduced over a dozen D list DC characters that nobody cares about. He is probably from the Todd Phillips school of filmmaking....get the studio to greenlight a bunch of projects, get over paid for them then cash the check before they figure out the hustle.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/3/2025, 10:55 AM
"And so then I luckily had a really great CEO at DC Studios that was me, and I greenlit my own show,"

- James Gunn

Does anything else need to be said to understand why DC films has been the collosal failure it has been? I rest my case!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/3/2025, 11:00 AM
Animation is cheaper and easier to produce, so it makes sense to use it to expand on the universe.

