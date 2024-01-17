DEADPOOL 3: New Behind-The-Scenes Photo Appears To Confirm Plans To Revisit 2017's LOGAN

Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the threequel which appears to confirm we'll revisit a key scene in 2017's Logan. Find out what it reveals about the movie here!

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 17, 2024 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool 3

When the news first broke that Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, a lot of fans were overjoyed by the news. However, just as many expressed concerns that the actor and character's legacy may be tarnished after what proved to be a brutal, emotional farewell in 2017's Logan

Everyone involved has since assured us that the events of Logan won't be undone, while rumours have swirled that Deadpool 3's Wolverine either hails from a different timeline or is going to be plucked from James Mangold's movie before his untimely demise. 

That latter claim now holds more weight thanks to a new behind-the-scenes photo shared by Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. 

Shot by filmmaker Shawn Levy and presented in black and white, we see chairs with the names "Logan" and "Wade Wilson" on them and a cornfield in the background which could quite easily double for the farm from Logan. The colour - or lack thereof - is noteworthy because that movie was also released in black and white (much to the delight of fans and cinephiles alike). 

As for the location, it's strikingly similar to the farm where Wolverine, X-23, and Professor X took refuge before X-24 attacked (the crops are a dead giveaway). While not the place where Logan died, if the Merc with the Mouth kills the hero's clone, then neither he nor Charles Xavier will die in this timeline. 

Sounds like a pretty good reason for the TVA to step in, eh?

"I have always said that I can’t wait for Deadpool 3 to come out because all I want to do is give interviews alongside Ryan where we talk about our reverence for the movie Logan," Levy said last year. "Logan is canon. We love Logan. That happened. I want the world to know, as the producer and director, all of us share a deep love and respect for Logan, every aspect of how it’s crafted, and all the events that take place."

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make cameo appearances.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

braunermegda - 1/17/2024, 12:39 PM
Dude not even reed richards stretch this far for the love of god please get a hobby to stop doing this kinda of stuff
Variant - 1/17/2024, 12:46 PM
@braunermegda - You could reach for some punctuation tho. This reads like Ron Burgandy talking in his sleep.

Just messing with you. But I actually don't think it's that crazy of a reach. It's really just plausible speculation.
CerealKiller1 - 1/17/2024, 1:39 PM
@Variant - I would say the Logan we’ve seen in the accurate costume looks much younger/less grey and haggard than the one from Logan. Would be weird if the Logan dying from Adamantium poisoning was also going toe to toe with Deadpool and who else knows. He could barely heal from a gunshot wound
MosquitoFarmer - 1/17/2024, 12:42 PM
abd00bie - 1/17/2024, 1:18 PM
@MosquitoFarmer - what the [frick] lol
MarvelousMarty - 1/17/2024, 12:44 PM
Any news any where on this site?
ObserverIO - 1/17/2024, 12:45 PM
If this was anything other than a multiversal timeliney-wimey thing, there may be cause for concern. But there's not. He's a variant. Problem solved.
AlexCorvis - 1/17/2024, 12:47 PM
"The colour (or lack thereof) is important because the movie was released in black and white."

It was in colour when I saw it in the cinema and at home.

You're stretching a bit there, buddy.
AlexCorvis - 1/17/2024, 12:49 PM
@AlexCorvis - Plus, didn't that Can We Get Some Toast person not say this Wolverine is a variant?

I mean, which is it?

You're jumping to conclusions (again), or that "leaker" you use like a crutch is full of shit?
Origame - 1/17/2024, 12:58 PM
@AlexCorvis - ?si=2gPyb_b9S1pPlSuj
AlexCorvis - 1/17/2024, 1:00 PM
@Origame - Love that movie.

I'd like that loads more if I could 😂😂😂
Origame - 1/17/2024, 12:57 PM
Josh right now

?si=Z2nxPxnOVy38QePa
bobevanz - 1/17/2024, 12:59 PM
Dune 2021 Imax reissue on sale now! https://www.amctheatres.com/movies/dune-2021-imax-reissue-75865
Rumored to feature an introduction card to remind audiences to stay after the film, into by Zendaya and Chalamet, sizzle reel, greeting from the director , extended scene from Part Two and a montage!
bobevanz - 1/17/2024, 1:00 PM
Actual news instead of whatever this article is about
mountainman - 1/17/2024, 1:08 PM
@bobevanz - This pleases me. I’d like to rewatch Pt 1 in theaters before pt 2.
garu - 1/17/2024, 1:00 PM
"The colour (or lack thereof) is important because the movie was released in black and white (much to the delight of fans and cinephiles)."

That's poor journalism.
HarryPotter007 - 1/17/2024, 1:33 PM
@garu - this hack is a million tiers below poor journalism !!
bobevanz - 1/17/2024, 1:01 PM
Where's the Winchester dude lol
WhatIfRickJames - 1/17/2024, 1:01 PM
"and a cornfield in the background which could quite easily double for the farm from Logan."

You've obviously never seen corn in your life, have you?
CyberBishop - 1/17/2024, 1:53 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - I thought the same, he is an idiot hackjob
GhostDog - 1/17/2024, 1:02 PM
This site has become "Josh'sAnti-Journalism.Com"
HulkisHoly - 1/17/2024, 1:26 PM
@GhostDog -

Accurate
mountainman - 1/17/2024, 1:10 PM
Ugh. There is no reason to believe this means that the world from Logan will be visited in Deadpool 3.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/17/2024, 1:10 PM
tha trap doin good
im selling rocks to js’
an im rockin j’s
an im rockin ye’s

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
OptimusCrime - 1/17/2024, 1:17 PM
Or...hear me out Josh...

Its his name🫠
HistoryofMatt - 1/17/2024, 1:38 PM
This is literally the dumbest thing I've ever read here.

That should tell you just how dumb this was. Wow.

