DEADPOOL 3: New Behind-The-Scenes Photo Appears To Confirm Plans To Revisit 2017's LOGAN

When the news first broke that Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, a lot of fans were overjoyed by the news. However, just as many expressed concerns that the actor and character's legacy may be tarnished after what proved to be a brutal, emotional farewell in 2017's Logan.

Everyone involved has since assured us that the events of Logan won't be undone, while rumours have swirled that Deadpool 3's Wolverine either hails from a different timeline or is going to be plucked from James Mangold's movie before his untimely demise.

That latter claim now holds more weight thanks to a new behind-the-scenes photo shared by Ryan Reynolds on Instagram.

Shot by filmmaker Shawn Levy and presented in black and white, we see chairs with the names "Logan" and "Wade Wilson" on them and a cornfield in the background which could quite easily double for the farm from Logan. The colour - or lack thereof - is noteworthy because that movie was also released in black and white (much to the delight of fans and cinephiles alike).

As for the location, it's strikingly similar to the farm where Wolverine, X-23, and Professor X took refuge before X-24 attacked (the crops are a dead giveaway). While not the place where Logan died, if the Merc with the Mouth kills the hero's clone, then neither he nor Charles Xavier will die in this timeline.

Sounds like a pretty good reason for the TVA to step in, eh?

"I have always said that I can’t wait for Deadpool 3 to come out because all I want to do is give interviews alongside Ryan where we talk about our reverence for the movie Logan," Levy said last year. "Logan is canon. We love Logan. That happened. I want the world to know, as the producer and director, all of us share a deep love and respect for Logan, every aspect of how it’s crafted, and all the events that take place."

— Ryan Reynolds via Instagram 📸 pic.twitter.com/9N4kgUBil5 — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) January 17, 2024

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make cameo appearances.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.