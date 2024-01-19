DEADPOOL 3 Set Photos Reveal Multiple Variants Of [SPOILER] In Upcoming MCU Threequel

In case you weren’t already convinced that Deadpool 3 is a Multiversal adventure, new set photos from the movie have found their way online showcasing multiple Variants of one of the titular characters.

By JoshWilding - Jan 19, 2024 04:01 PM EST
While Deadpool 3 is fast approaching, cameras are still rolling on 2024’s sole MCU movie. Mail Online has shared new photos from the set and, as you can see by heading to their website, Wolverine and the Merc with the Mouth will be crossing paths with some of the latter’s Variants!

Ryan Reynolds was spotted in a glossy new suit, minus Wade Wilson’s usual facial scars and rocking a top knot. He’s also carrying a couple of golden guns, while some fans on social media have pointed out the costume appears to accentuate the character’s, er, groin (that’s the sort of thing we’d expect from a raunchy R-Rated comedy like this).

We don’t believe this Variant is based on anyone from the comics and the photos do little to provide any context. Dogpool was also spotted on set, along with the MCU’s Wade who we believe is being portrayed by a stand-in for Reynolds while he takes on the role of this handsome alternate reality Wade.

If you weren’t already convinced that Deadpool 3 will explore the Multiverse, then these shots should confirm it for you. We’re pretty convinced neither these nor previous set photos that have cropped up even scratch the surface of what Marvel Studios has in store for us this summer; even so, this batch is among the most intriguing yet. 

Check out these newly revealed Deadpool 3 set photos by following the link in the X post below. 

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make cameo appearances.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

DEADPOOL 3: New Behind-The-Scenes Photo Appears To Confirm Plans To Revisit 2017's LOGAN
0bstreperous - 1/19/2024, 4:12 PM
Hope movie is good TVA is nonsense btw again hope movie is good
MosquitoFarmer - 1/19/2024, 4:41 PM
@0bstreperous - Punctuation is not nonsense though...
RoberTiger - 1/19/2024, 5:17 PM
@0bstreperous - Repetitive reply unrelated nonsense btw again repetitive reply
AmySabadini - 1/19/2024, 4:14 PM
By my count, this is the 273rd time you've put [SPOILER] over a word in the headline, but failed to not picture the alleged "spoiler" in the thumbnail. Stop being an idiot, @joshwilding.
RoberTiger - 1/19/2024, 5:18 PM
@AmySabadini - He put an unrelated drawing of deadpool in an article about a deadpool movie spoiler. What would have been acceptable here? A photo of Superman?
AmySabadini - 1/19/2024, 5:22 PM
@RoberTiger - He nearly always uses a picture of whatever word is replaced by [SPOILER], so, yeah, something completely unrelated would actually be a good start, BoBigger.
santoanderson - 1/19/2024, 4:16 PM
What the hell is this movie?
ProfessorWhy - 1/19/2024, 4:16 PM
TVA is classic Marvel comics. IDK WTF you're taking about
RedFury - 1/19/2024, 4:25 PM
I don't think the scarred unmasked Deadpool there is our Wade either. Maybe it's the camera angle, but he looks shorter, and distinctly different in the face. This could be the Deadpool we saw Wolvie fighting in those earlier set pics. That Deadpool was also a lot short than Hugh.
CerealKiller1 - 1/19/2024, 4:29 PM
@RedFury - I think it’s angles and the fact that the scarred one is a body double so there’s no getting around him looking different in the face in set photos, it’s literally a different guy
RedFury - 1/19/2024, 4:34 PM
@CerealKiller1 - haha yeah, I probably should have elaborated on what I meant there. But you could very well be right.

It just looks like they put too much work into the makeup for his face to just swap it out in cgi for Ryan's. But it could also be filmed from behind or the side, hence your point about the body double.

I'm probably just overthinking it.
CerealKiller1 - 1/19/2024, 4:59 PM
@RedFury - No I get you! I can’t remember if we’ve seen photos of Reynolds unmasked for the new movie, possibly they’ve just updated the make up? But hey it’s a multiverse movie so there’s just as much chance it is a variant 😊
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/19/2024, 4:25 PM
another character being saved by cameos and Disney money from flopping 😂

#burnt 🥵🔥
garu - 1/19/2024, 4:28 PM
oh sick that's my hairtstyle
WakandaTech - 1/19/2024, 4:36 PM
This is a massive year for Disney to see if it can save the MCU and if it can bring back both

Alien and Planet of the Apes Franchise

It already has a small win with Percey Jackson Franchise

That show is actually pretty good
Jackraow21 - 1/19/2024, 4:39 PM
I can already tell that this Deadpool variant will be comically insufferable. And I'm here for it. :)
TheManWithoutFear - 1/19/2024, 4:48 PM
Will this movie be shooting until the day it releases? Will it then continue to shoot?
Deklipz - 1/19/2024, 4:59 PM
@TheManWithoutFear - That would actually be pretty funny. They could shoot a special presentation of some sort under the guise of reshoots and just make everyone wonder wtf is going on.
DocSpock - 1/19/2024, 4:55 PM


I hope they go beyond what everyone is expecting in this movie. Sure, we'll get lots of cameos, variants, TVA stuff, etc.

But I want something unexpected. Like maybe ending it with the first appearance of the new Professor X or Mr. Sinister or Dr. Doom or Dr, Strange with Annihilus hot on his tail.

Something unexpected & spectacular.
KaptainKhaos - 1/19/2024, 4:56 PM
Haha yes goooood, goooood, spoil the movie before it comes out

*Giant Evil Beetle Gif from Family Guy*
AvalonX - 1/19/2024, 5:03 PM
I am pretty sure this isn't what Ryan wanted to do with this movie. I am not encouraged.
JayReede89 - 1/19/2024, 5:16 PM
The MCU finally gets the rights to the X-Men and even before movie 1 with a newly re-cast actor for Wolverine they already took the bloom off the rose by giving the iconic yellow suit to Jackman in his 412th movie which is super-duper definitely his final one ever we swear.


Clueless "fan-service" at its finest.
AllsGood - 1/19/2024, 5:38 PM
My concern with Deadpool 3 is the General Audience has Multiverse Fatigue and they're not going to show up in theaters.

