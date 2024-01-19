DEADPOOL 3 Set Photos Reveal Multiple Variants Of [SPOILER] In Upcoming MCU Threequel

While Deadpool 3 is fast approaching, cameras are still rolling on 2024’s sole MCU movie. Mail Online has shared new photos from the set and, as you can see by heading to their website, Wolverine and the Merc with the Mouth will be crossing paths with some of the latter’s Variants!

Ryan Reynolds was spotted in a glossy new suit, minus Wade Wilson’s usual facial scars and rocking a top knot. He’s also carrying a couple of golden guns, while some fans on social media have pointed out the costume appears to accentuate the character’s, er, groin (that’s the sort of thing we’d expect from a raunchy R-Rated comedy like this).

We don’t believe this Variant is based on anyone from the comics and the photos do little to provide any context. Dogpool was also spotted on set, along with the MCU’s Wade who we believe is being portrayed by a stand-in for Reynolds while he takes on the role of this handsome alternate reality Wade.

If you weren’t already convinced that Deadpool 3 will explore the Multiverse, then these shots should confirm it for you. We’re pretty convinced neither these nor previous set photos that have cropped up even scratch the surface of what Marvel Studios has in store for us this summer; even so, this batch is among the most intriguing yet.

Check out these newly revealed Deadpool 3 set photos by following the link in the X post below.

Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds sports long hair and a top knot as he plays a younger version of his Marvel character on set with Hugh Jackman https://t.co/BmYmuXcbMl pic.twitter.com/cXPhE7o2ya — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 19, 2024 Brand New Look at Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and DogPool from the set of 'DEADPOOL 3'. pic.twitter.com/Myh30ohAUP — X-Men Film News (@XMenFilmNews) January 19, 2024

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make cameo appearances.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.