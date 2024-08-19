ALIEN: ROMULUS Ends DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's 3-Week Run As Box Office No. 1 With $100M+ Global Debut

Disney and 20th Century Studios' Alien: Romulus had a better-than-expected opening weekend at the worldwide box office, and has knocked Deadpool and Wolverine from the No. 1 spot...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 19, 2024 11:08 AM EST
The Xenomorphs have put an end to Wade Wilson and Logan's three-week run as kings of the box office.

Disney/20th Century Studios' Alien: Romulus had an even stronger opening weekend than expected both domestically and overseas, and has knocked Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine off the top spot.

The Fede Alvarez-directed sci-fi horror flick took in $45.1 million (well ahead of a projected high-$20 million debut) in North America to give it the second-best opening of the franchise, not adjusted for inflation. Internationally, Romulus opened to $66.7 million for a worldwide start of $108.2 million.

This is a great start for the movie, which was originally slated to go direct to streaming on the Disney-owned Hulu before the (wise) decision was made to shift to theatrical at the start of principal photography.

Deadpool and Wolverine drops to No. 2 after dominating the box office for three consecutive weekends, and recently passing Joker's lifetime haul to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. After taking in $545.9 million domestically and $596.8 million overseas, the first ever R-rated MCU movie now sits at a worldwide total of $1.142 billion, making it the No. 9 MCU movie of all time.

Sony and Wayfarer Studios’ adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s best-selling novel It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively claimed the No. 3 spot. Its domestic total is now closing in on $100 million through Sunday.

"Not a perfect organism, but despite an overreliance on retreading over old ground, Alien: Romulus does mark a thrilling return to form, and is surely destined to be ranked as the third-best Alien movie," we said in our review of Alien: Romulus.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 8/19/2024, 11:33 AM
That ash filter is just horrendous but everything was great
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/19/2024, 11:46 AM
Remember in the 70's and 80's when IPs such as Star Wars and Alien weren't creatively bankrupt?
Spoken
Spoken - 8/19/2024, 11:51 AM
Wtf, why are you guys deleting articles?
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 8/19/2024, 12:03 PM
Between this, D&W and Inside Out 2, Disney must be very pleased.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2024, 12:10 PM
@Spidey91 - yep lol

They are pretty much owning the B.O right now and have the 2 highest grossing films of the year
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/19/2024, 12:05 PM
Loved the sets, production design, and performances from Spaeny and Johnsson. Hope the sequel doesn’t dive back into the well the same way Romulus did. Would’ve appreciated a little more ambition from the storytelling side and I am getting so tired of memberberry nostalgia.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 8/19/2024, 12:05 PM
No offence to anyone who liked it, but I can't imagine Romulus will hold up great on multiple viewings. At the very least, all the "best since Alien and Aliens" people, I imagine, will cool down and see that the movie doesn't have ton of merits beyond "better than the worsts of the franchise".
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/19/2024, 12:19 PM
@FinnishDude - Alien, Aliens and Prometheus are far better than what I watched on IMAX yesterday. Even Covenant is better, because, as stupid as its script was, it's thought-provoking, unpredictable and had several excellent actors. I'm glad Romulus is doing well at US box offices because cinemas here are in big trouble with Hollywood's inability to put out consistently fresh and original adventure and action films.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/19/2024, 12:07 PM
Decent but immemorable movie. Nothing new or thought-provoking. It was like watching a decent tribute band with musicians that can't write new music -- only exception was David Jonsson as Andy, he made the film interesting. I developed no connection with the other actors and characters. I couldn't even tell you the name of the lead protagonist.

Younger audiences today get so jacked-up over so-so movies -- because we are inundated with such crap movies and TV shows these days, when something mediocre hits the big screens, they think it's great.
sheisthekey
sheisthekey - 8/19/2024, 12:10 PM
It's the Alien fever, Disney is back, Baby!
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2024, 12:17 PM
Congrats to Fede Alvarez aswell as the cast & crew of Romulus for the film’s success…

I honestly think it will stay on top and continue to do well until Beetlejuice comes out atleast on September 6th (the Crow and Blink Twice comes out this weekend but I don’t think they will o that well or enough to topple it).

Anyway , is it weird to say that I haven’t seen any of the Alien movies or interacted with the other pieces of media like the games & such?.

I haven’t really gotten into horror until recently so I might watch them all for the first time sooner then later to check this one out.

Also nice to see DP & W continue to find success aswell as It Ends with Us which isn’t really my cup of tea but I know has its fans (my parents saw it and liked it).

