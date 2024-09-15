DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Hits Another Major Box Office Milestone As BEETLEJUICE Sees Off SPEAK NO EVIL

Deadpool and Wolverine has now entered its eighth week in theaters, and is still performing very well despite losing the No. 1 spot to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice last Friday.

Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie took in an estimated $5.5 million this weekend, bringing its running domestic total past the $620 million mark. If it manages to hit $623 million, it will pass the first Avengers movie to become the fifth highest-grossing superhero film of all time in the U.S.

Globally, DP&W has reached a whopping $1.3 billion. Can it claw its way past Black Panther’s $1.33 billion haul? We wouldn't bet against it!

As for Tim Burton's long-awaited comedy horror sequel, it retained the top spot despite a strong showing from Speak No Evil. The Ghost with the Most's second big-screen outing debuted to a very impressive $111 million to give it the second-best September opening of all time, and its running domestic total has now passed the $185 million mark.

The American remake of disturbing Danish film, Speak No Evil, grossed an estimated $11.5 million this weekend, with a strong marketing campaign and stellar reviews (85% on Rotten Tomatoes) taking it to #2 at the domestic box office.

Alien: Romulus has also continued a very successful run, and has now grossed an estimated $330.7 million worldwide after five weekends on general release.

You can check out our review of Deadpool and Wolverine here.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.