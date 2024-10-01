DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Is Now Available On Digital - Check Out An Extended Preview

With Deadpool and Wolverine now available to purchase on Digital, Fandango has released an extended preview spotlighting some of Logan and the Merc with a Mouth's battle in the Void...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 01, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Deadpool and Wolverine is now available to purchase on Digital platforms ahead of its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on October 22, and Fandango has released an extended preview of Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie.

We're sure the majority of you have seen the film at this stage, but just in case you decided to skip it in theaters, this 4:36 clip should give you a pretty good idea of what to expect.

The sneak peek begins with Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) arriving back to the TVA with "the worst Wolverine" (Hugh Jackman) in the hopes of replacing his universe's anchor being (the variant of the X-Man that died at the end of Logan). Mr. Paradox scoffs at the idea, before sending them both to the Void.

As AC/DC's "Hell's Bells" ring out, Deadpool and Wolverine prepare to tear each other to pieces.

We also have a video from Screen Rant featuring commentary from Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, as they discuss the Resistance's battle against Cassandra Nova's forces. 

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

Related:

Recommended For You:

AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/1/2024, 10:41 AM
Marvel Studios Deadpool and Wolverine was a Great Record-Breaking Box Office movie, but I will wait for Disney Plus to watch again.

WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 10/1/2024, 10:51 AM
Will catch this again soon. So damn fun.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 10:52 AM
@WakandanQueen - yep

Just a solid film with enjoyable characters , fun action , heart and humor that hits for the most part.

A true crowd pleaser!!.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 10/1/2024, 10:53 AM
Just purchased. Overseas for work so will watch on the flight home.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 10/1/2024, 10:56 AM
This will go the Bay Transformers or Fast franchise.

I remember past comments about how dumb those movies were and how in the hell it got 1B+.

It really hurts if its close to home right?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/1/2024, 11:21 AM
@vectorsigma -

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 11:29 AM
Cool , I’m glad we finally have a commentary track again for one of these films!!.

Anyway , interesting to know the Ant Man carcass HQ was Zeb Wells idea and I’m glad it stayed since it was just a cool visual to have in the film imo.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

