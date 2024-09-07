DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Is Now The 15th Highest-Grossing Movie In The US - Is DEADPOOL 4 Already In The Works?

After taking in $41.5 million across Friday and preview screenings for the second-biggest opening day ever for a September release, Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel looks set to claim the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office this weekend - a position Deadpool and Wolverine has held (bar a brief Alien: Romulus takeover) since it arrived in theaters over six weeks ago.

BO estimates were always fairly high for the superhero team-up movie, but it has gone on to exceed all expectations, recently passing Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

Now, D&W has crossed $608 million domestically to become the 15th highest-grossing movie ever in the US.

Marvel Studios really needed this win after its last few movies underperformed (The Marvels was actually the lowest-grossing MCU instalment), and we'd day Kevin Feige will soon (if he hasn't already) be on to director Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman about potentially getting the gang back together.

There is a rumor doing the rounds online that Deadpool 4 is already in development, but we can confirm that this is not accurate - at least, not yet. While a direct Deadpool and Wolverine follow-up is sure to be discussed and might well materialize at some point, Logan and the Merc with a Mouth are far more likely to reunite in one of the upcoming Avengers movies (Secret Wars, if rumors are to be believed).

