DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Is Now The 15th Highest-Grossing Movie In The US - Is DEADPOOL 4 Already In The Works?

Though Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will likely take the #1 spot this weekend, Deadpool and Wolverine continues to perform very well at the box office six weeks after its release...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 07, 2024 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

After taking in $41.5 million across Friday and preview screenings for the second-biggest opening day ever for a September release, Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel looks set to claim the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office this weekend - a position Deadpool and Wolverine has held (bar a brief Alien: Romulus takeover) since it arrived in theaters over six weeks ago.

BO estimates were always fairly high for the superhero team-up movie, but it has gone on to exceed all expectations, recently passing Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

Now, D&W has crossed $608 million domestically to become the 15th highest-grossing movie ever in the US.

Marvel Studios really needed this win after its last few movies underperformed (The Marvels was actually the lowest-grossing MCU instalment), and we'd day Kevin Feige will soon (if he hasn't already) be on to director Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman about potentially getting the gang back together.

There is a rumor doing the rounds online that Deadpool 4 is already in development, but we can confirm that this is not accurate - at least, not yet. While a direct Deadpool and Wolverine follow-up is sure to be discussed and might well materialize at some point, Logan and the Merc with a Mouth are far more likely to reunite in one of the upcoming Avengers movies (Secret Wars, if rumors are to be believed).

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/7/2024, 3:07 PM
Hugh- “every time I think I’ve got out… they pull me back in…”
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/7/2024, 3:08 PM
Only if Jonathan Majors takes on Blade role , or maybe EMMY NOMINATED ACTOR DON EL CHEETO
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 9/7/2024, 3:09 PM
Jesus. I never need to see Jackman as Wolverine again. I know I'm going have to, but I'm so ready for a comic accurate, short, berserker interesting version of the character. Glad the movie did well. It was fun. Just beyond tired of Jackman's cosplay version of Logan
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 9/7/2024, 3:42 PM
@Izaizaiza - they're not going to the short Wolverine route. As tall as Hugh is, the only thing he always needed to do is simply do the Wolverine poses and that's it, that way he looks shorter.
I was looking forward to see the next Wolverine because more likely it was gonna be more accurate, poses, fighting style, suits, attitude; but, guess what? They already acomplished all of that with Jackman himself in D&W. So, for now, there's no urge to see another Wolverine, because now it feels like the true one.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/7/2024, 4:04 PM
@Izaizaiza - unless it's a hobbit with a ring, a midget is just never gonna sell movies like a hugh Jackman
LSHF
LSHF - 9/7/2024, 3:11 PM
"DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Is Now The 15th Highest-Grossing Movie In The US."

Excellent news for Marvel Studios! Congratulations to all involved!


"Is DEADPOOL 4 Already In The Works?"

I don't know.
cubrn
cubrn - 9/7/2024, 3:16 PM
I hope there isn't a Deadpool 4. I think he works better in an X-Force setting and the whole point of the third film is him wanting to be a part of a team.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 9/7/2024, 3:19 PM
Fun movie. I wish that they would have brought back the Wolverine variants to help fight the Deadpool variants. That would have been insane.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/7/2024, 3:21 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek -

Cool! That crazy concept is exactly why movie watching tools like tequila & cookies were invented.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/7/2024, 3:29 PM
Deadpool is a household name at this point. HIGHLY unlikely it doesn't get a sequel or at least an X-Force spinoff.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 9/7/2024, 3:34 PM
I remember when this website was good, and articles were proof read and didn’t have numerous mistakes.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/7/2024, 3:40 PM
@PatientXero - I don't.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/7/2024, 3:36 PM
Like others have said, let’s get an X-Force spin off instead.

Wolverine, Cable, Domino, Deadpool, X-23, Psylocke, Archangel.

Rated R.

Don’t care what the story is as long as the characters are bad ass and the action is good.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 9/7/2024, 4:30 PM
@mountainman - Yes! I’m in.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/7/2024, 3:54 PM
Deadpool & Wolverine clearly served as a goodbye to the Fox Universe, but also seemed to be a goodbye/endnote for the Deadpool films too. Doesn't mean there won't be another, but if discussions are taking place I doubt it's Reynolds who's getting that ball rolling.
TheTurd
TheTurd - 9/7/2024, 4:04 PM
There's no way, Disney is done milking the Deadpool franchise
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 9/7/2024, 4:13 PM
I agree with some of you here, I want an X-Force spin-off instead.

