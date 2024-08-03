DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Leaves Very Little Doubt About Wade Wilson's Sexual Orientation

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Leaves Very Little Doubt About Wade Wilson's Sexual Orientation

Though the previous movies have dropped a few hints, Deadpool and Wolverine leaves zero doubt about the Merc With a Mouth's (Ryan Reynolds) sexual orientation...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 03, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Deadpool was revealed to be pansexual - which is defined as being attracted to people of any gender or to people regardless of their gender - in the comics over a decade ago, but there's been some debate about whether his sexual orientation carried over to Ryan Reynolds' big-screen take on the character.

Though Deadpool 1 and 2 dropped several hints (some more subtle than others) that Wade Wilson may have had - or at least be open to having - sexual relationships with other men, Deadpool and Wolverine leaves very little doubt.

The Merc With a Mouth makes numerous comments, jokes and references to and about his sexuality throughout the movie, but the most blatant example is when some male and female TVA agents knock on his door, and he clearly has zero hesitation about having a full-on orgy with what he initially believes to be a group of prostitutes hired by his friends as a birthday present.

The scene is played for laughs, of course, but still counts as confirmation - or as close to confirmation as you can get without Wade looking at the camera and saying, "yes, I also f*ck men" - that Mr. Pool swings both ways.

Whether we will ever actually see Deadpool in a same-sex relationship is another matter - although Phastos (Bryan Tyree Henry) did share a kiss with his husband in Eternals, which was somewhat surprising given Disney's past caginess about depicting LGBTQ+ couples.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 8/3/2024, 12:03 PM
Then Deadpool is like that gay guy you know who thinks everyone wants to hear about his sex life and won't STFU about it.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/3/2024, 12:20 PM
@PartyKiller - or.... Those are just jokes and this article is a nothing burger.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/3/2024, 12:24 PM
@Fogs - I mean he is pan. But this still a nothing burger lol.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 8/3/2024, 12:03 PM
No shit🥹
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/3/2024, 12:03 PM
Lets get it over with

"OGHHH THIS COMMENT SECTIONS GONNA BE SO HEATEd. OGOOHOPHOPPHO"

[frick]ing hell.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 8/3/2024, 12:04 PM
STFU
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 8/3/2024, 12:05 PM
Who gives a [frick]?
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/3/2024, 12:06 PM
@Dotanuki - Its nice to have a outwardly gay character to be fair, but yeah making an article about it feels flamewarry.
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/3/2024, 12:05 PM
Everybody knows this. I dont see the point of this article? He's been confirmed pan for years now.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 8/3/2024, 12:06 PM
‘News’. And people act like it’s only Wilding doing this stuff
Fogs
Fogs - 8/3/2024, 12:19 PM
@CerealKiller1 - this comment is correct.
NGFB
NGFB - 8/3/2024, 12:10 PM
Yawn
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 8/3/2024, 12:20 PM
No news? Poor Wilding.

And no shit. He got strapon up his ass in his first movie. No straight guy would want to have sex with a woman only to do a role reversal. What's even weirder is that it was clearly a self-insersion (put intended) from writers, directors and Raynolds, because there is no precedent for that shit in Deadpool comics. Those weirdos literally just outed themselves through that joke.
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/3/2024, 12:23 PM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - Its Mark Cassidy lol.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/3/2024, 12:23 PM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - Don't know if it's been posted here yet but it's something:

"Harrison Ford trashes his own acting in Marvel's Captain America 4 saying the role required 'not caring' and 'being an idiot for money'"

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13700081/Harrison-Ford-trashes-acting-Marvel-Captain-America-4-idiot-money.html
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 8/3/2024, 12:25 PM
@Ziggidy7 - they're all the same, who cares.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/3/2024, 12:22 PM
more woke dei propaganda nonsense smh 🤦🏾‍♂️
HermanM
HermanM - 8/3/2024, 12:24 PM
He was never gay in the original comics.

Every other joke is how he's gay in the movie.

Is Ryan Reynolds trying to tell us something?

