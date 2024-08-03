DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Leaves Very Little Doubt About Wade Wilson's Sexual Orientation

Deadpool was revealed to be pansexual - which is defined as being attracted to people of any gender or to people regardless of their gender - in the comics over a decade ago, but there's been some debate about whether his sexual orientation carried over to Ryan Reynolds' big-screen take on the character.

Though Deadpool 1 and 2 dropped several hints (some more subtle than others) that Wade Wilson may have had - or at least be open to having - sexual relationships with other men, Deadpool and Wolverine leaves very little doubt.

The Merc With a Mouth makes numerous comments, jokes and references to and about his sexuality throughout the movie, but the most blatant example is when some male and female TVA agents knock on his door, and he clearly has zero hesitation about having a full-on orgy with what he initially believes to be a group of prostitutes hired by his friends as a birthday present.

The scene is played for laughs, of course, but still counts as confirmation - or as close to confirmation as you can get without Wade looking at the camera and saying, "yes, I also f*ck men" - that Mr. Pool swings both ways.

Whether we will ever actually see Deadpool in a same-sex relationship is another matter - although Phastos (Bryan Tyree Henry) did share a kiss with his husband in Eternals, which was somewhat surprising given Disney's past caginess about depicting LGBTQ+ couples.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.