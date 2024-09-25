DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Passes JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM To Become 21st Highest-Grossing Movie Of All Time

Earlier today, we got word that Deadpool and Wolverine will be available to purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 22 following its Digital debut on Oct. 1, but the Merc With a Mouth and Logan haven't finished slicing and dicing the box office just yet.

Shawn Levy's film had a phenomenally successful run (it's now the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time), and is still breaking records over two months since it hit theaters.

The superhero team-up recently passed Avengers' $622 million domestic haul to become the fifth-biggest comic book movie ever in the U.S., and has now climbed higher in the ranks of the highest-grossing movies of all time worldwide.

Having officially grossed $1.31 billion globally, D&W has passed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to become the 21st highest-grossing movie ever. Can it possibly take in another $20 million to pass Star Wars: The Last Jedi and enter the top 20? It seems unlikely at this late stage of the game, but who knows?

Rumor has it that Marvel is already developing a sequel, but even if we don't see a direct follow-up, the titular heroes are almost certain to join forces again on the big screen at some point, most likely in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Check out a new behind-the-scenes featurette with Hugh Jackman discussing donning the classic costume and cowl for the first time.

You can check out our review of Deadpool and Wolverine here.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.