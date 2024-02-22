DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Promo Art Released In Hi-Res; Update On Recently Classified Trailer

Some Deadpool and Wolverine promo art giving us a look at Wolverine's mask has now been released in much better quality, and we also have a disappointing update on the recently classified third trailer...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 22, 2024 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Just after the new year, some leaked promo art for Deadpool and Wolverine (then known as Deadpool 3) did the round online, giving us our first glimpse of the comic-accurate mask Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will be donning in the upcoming movie.

Now, the artwork has been released in much better quality.

This and similar art will likely be used as part of merchandise displays closer to the threequel's release, and while it should give is a pretty good idea of how Logan will look in his classic blue and yellow outfit, we've yet to see Jackman fully suited-up in live-action.

Despite an official still revealing Wolvie (unmasked) alongside the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds), the recent trailer kept the iconic mutant hidden until the very end, and even then we only briefly saw him pop is claws from behind as he "helped" Wade up.

We also have an update on the third trailer that was recently classified by the BBFC. As expected, we're hearing this will just be a shorter version of the original teaser for UK theaters - although it may still include some new shots (the green band version did).

Quite a few cameos have been lined up for Deadpool 3, including several other X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit.

A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed (that appeared to be Tyler Mane in the recent set photos). Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also rumored to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement," the synopsis continues. "He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

vectorsigma - 2/22/2024, 10:08 AM
Rushed jobs tend to suck. It might be trendy but it might be bad at the same time
DrReedRichards - 2/22/2024, 10:09 AM
The f#ck is wrong with Logan's hands? Looks like AI.
DrReedRichards - 2/22/2024, 10:14 AM
Scratch that- both their hands are f#cked up!
DrReedRichards - 2/22/2024, 10:18 AM
Their suits are not even symmetrical!
mountainman - 2/22/2024, 10:20 AM
@DrReedRichards - Why would his palms be facing away from him? Either AI or just a terrible artist.
mountainman - 2/22/2024, 10:21 AM
@DrReedRichards - Deadpool’s hands aren’t AS bad, but yeah they look puffy like he’s allergic to bees and got stung on his hands.
mountainman - 2/22/2024, 10:22 AM
@DrReedRichards - Wait! Deadpool’s right hand has 8 fingers!!!
DrReedRichards - 2/22/2024, 10:25 AM
@mountainman -

That is some clear AI f#ckery. And what is up with the handles on Wade's katanas?!
Saga - 2/22/2024, 10:27 AM
I mean CLEARLY fake right? Or katanas are meant to be long as a broom?
Origame - 2/22/2024, 10:29 AM
So weird this is like the last hope of the mcu. They even joke about it in the trailer.

"I'm like the marvel universe jesus"

