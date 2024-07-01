DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Rumored To Feature An Appearance From An Incredible Avenger - Possible SPOILERS

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Rumored To Feature An Appearance From An Incredible Avenger - Possible SPOILERS

We already know that Deadpool and Wolverine is going to include a lot of cameos, but if this latest rumor is accurate, fans may be set to witness a very exciting and long-awaited battle...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 01, 2024 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios has lined up quite a few cameos for Deadpool and Wolverine (some we already know about, others that are being kept under wraps), but if a new character rumor is to be believed, audiences may be set to witness a battle fans have wanted to see in live-action for many years.

Possible spoilers ahead.

Several online scoopers have been dropping hints on social media over the weekend, and MTTSH is now claiming to have confirmed that The Hulk will appear in the movie.

We're not sure if it'll be Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and his rage-monster alter-ego, or only in CG form as the Green Goliath, or another take on the Hulk altogether (the Multiversal elements leave room for numerous possibilities). But if this is accurate, it's probably a safe bet that we will see Wolverine vs. Hulk at some point in the movie.

After all, it's difficult to imagine Kevin Feige signing off on a Hulk cameo and director Shawn Levy not delivering the goods. Then again, if Hugh Jackman is set to reprise the role of Logan for more movies (Avengers: Secret Wars is rumored), this battle might be saved for another time.

Also, we do have this follow-up post from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez.

What do you make of this rumor? Drop us a comment down below, and keep an eye out for a final trailer, which should be with us very soon.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Images Of The Merc With A Mouth's Popcorn Bucket Have Leaked Online
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Images Of The Merc With A Mouth's Popcorn Bucket Have Leaked Online
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Post-Credits Scene Details Reportedly Surface; AVENGERS' [SPOILER] Was Lined Up To Cameo
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Post-Credits Scene Details Reportedly Surface; AVENGERS' [SPOILER] Was Lined Up To Cameo
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/1/2024, 4:06 PM
Probably be ten second joke, dont get excited.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/1/2024, 4:07 PM
Please be the Eric Bana version of The Hulk!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/1/2024, 4:13 PM
@mountainman - Eric Bana as Bruce Banner works especially if it's a rebellion team fighting back.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/1/2024, 4:16 PM
@SonOfAGif - I mean get it, but eric bana hulk would probably kill them all with ease. He's pretty op.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/1/2024, 4:21 PM
@SonOfAGif - Since it all seems to be non-MCU versions of the characters, it seems like we either get Bana or Ferrigno. Ferrigno Hulk could be kind of funny actually, but not at all the Wolverine/Hulk battle we all want to see.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/1/2024, 4:29 PM
@TheRogue - Hulk being OP is what we all have wanted to see since The Incredible Hulk (2008). And him beating up Deadpool and Wolverine would work especially if Cassandra Nova corrupts him.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 7/1/2024, 4:09 PM
An incredible one, you say? Well, gosh darn it, this has me as bamboozled and kerfuffled as that last article that hinted at some spectacular hero or an uncanny team! Gee, I wonder who that incredibly credible spoiler might be!

Come on, man...
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/1/2024, 4:10 PM
@DrReedRichards - User Comment Image
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/1/2024, 4:16 PM
@DrReedRichards - this
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/1/2024, 4:19 PM
@DrReedRichards - comon man what? You talk as if Josh were sone kind of hack jornalist ..let me teml ypu sonething..respect is paramount ... BE CIVIL
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/1/2024, 4:15 PM
All of this is just throwing crap at the wall and seeing what sticks.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/1/2024, 4:22 PM
@SummersEssex - That's 98% of what Deadpool has become. Serial killer, homo-erotic, nonsense.

I'll be happy if I happen to chuckle twice, but I'm not expecting this to be more than ok. 6 years ago, they would've had me hooked. Today, I hope it reminds me of how MARVEL use to feel.
🪙 🪙
NoobNoob
NoobNoob - 7/1/2024, 4:18 PM
Previous leaks claims that Wolverine is going to fight a Hulk version at some point, and it will be the first iteraction between them and there is plans to repeat it on secret wars
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/1/2024, 4:20 PM
@NoobNoob - Sounds so lazy to repeat it in secret wars for cheap fan bait. They should save it for hulk vs wolverine movie.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/1/2024, 4:19 PM
It's Lou Ferigno, the only Hulk who didn't need cgi muscles.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/1/2024, 4:26 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - And is only about as strong adage Six Million Dollar Man. 😉
mountainman
mountainman - 7/1/2024, 4:29 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - Dude is 72 now. While in better shape than most people that age, he has lost a lot of muscle from when he played the character.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/1/2024, 4:21 PM

If it's deranged raging Hulk, YES! If it's wussy Ruffalo Hulk, NO!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/1/2024, 4:24 PM
@DocSpock - What if wussy HULK becomes deranged behind the fight?
Order66
Order66 - 7/1/2024, 4:22 PM
This is going to be the multiverse of madness movie we should have got!
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/1/2024, 4:25 PM
"Incredible Avenger" and then he'll say he never spoils things if you confront him.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/1/2024, 4:26 PM
Do we have a runtime of the movie?
NathanielX
NathanielX - 7/1/2024, 4:30 PM
Fox Wolverine vs Lui Ferrigno.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/1/2024, 4:30 PM
If they make Maestro into a joke I’m gonna be pissed.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2024, 4:37 PM
Hasn’t the Hulk being in this and him facing off with Logan been rumored for awhile now or am i going crazy?.

Anyway , I could see it being a gag/cutaway to Logan taking on the Hulk (maybe he had one in his universe?)…

We get a variant of him in that rumored resistance group against Cassandra Nova aswell , somebody like Joe Fixit could work.

User Comment Image

You could then have Ruffallo back too which considering he’s worked with Levy & Reynolds before is a strong possibility.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder
.js"> // } // else // {//put the ad code into the JS controller %>