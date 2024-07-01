DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Rumored To Feature An Appearance From An Incredible Avenger - Possible SPOILERS

Marvel Studios has lined up quite a few cameos for Deadpool and Wolverine (some we already know about, others that are being kept under wraps), but if a new character rumor is to be believed, audiences may be set to witness a battle fans have wanted to see in live-action for many years.

Possible spoilers ahead.

Several online scoopers have been dropping hints on social media over the weekend, and MTTSH is now claiming to have confirmed that The Hulk will appear in the movie.

We're not sure if it'll be Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and his rage-monster alter-ego, or only in CG form as the Green Goliath, or another take on the Hulk altogether (the Multiversal elements leave room for numerous possibilities). But if this is accurate, it's probably a safe bet that we will see Wolverine vs. Hulk at some point in the movie.

After all, it's difficult to imagine Kevin Feige signing off on a Hulk cameo and director Shawn Levy not delivering the goods. Then again, if Hugh Jackman is set to reprise the role of Logan for more movies (Avengers: Secret Wars is rumored), this battle might be saved for another time.

Also, we do have this follow-up post from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez.

This gif has gotten way too much attention in such a negative way because everyone keeps trying to assume what I was trying to say with this.



So allow me to elaborate:



Yes. These two face off in Deadpool and Wolverine. But it’s not going to go the way many of you think it will. https://t.co/yJoRi62FvJ — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) July 1, 2024

What do you make of this rumor? Drop us a comment down below, and keep an eye out for a final trailer, which should be with us very soon.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.