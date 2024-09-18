DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds On Kevin Feige's Advice & The One Line Bob Iger Asked Him To Cut

Deadpool and Wolverine has proven to be a massive hit for Marvel Studios, but entering into R-rated territory for the first time was a risk that wasn't lost on star/producer Ryan Reynolds, who already had some reservations about revisiting the Merc With a Mouth after six years.

While reflecting on the production during an appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival (via Deadline), the Wade Wilson actor revealed the four words of advice Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered that "haunted" him during the writing process.

"He said something that sounds very pedantic and is probably not the thing to say out loud, but actually, weirdly, served as a creative engine," Reynolds told the audience. "He was like, 'Make every scene great.' And I was like, 'Thanks, Kev. Sounds good.'"

Reynolds went on to admit that Feige's words ended up playing on his mind while working on the script. "[They] haunted me. ‘Make it great’ – that’s hard.” He also brought up the one line Disney's Bob Iger asked him to remove - but still wasn't willing to divulge any details!

“There was only one line in the entire film that they asked me to take out,” Reynolds said, before headed off any attempt to get him to reveal it. “No. No. No! And they were right!”

“As soon as somebody says something, like, ‘Ryan, Bob Iger here. Would love it if you’d take that one line out. It’s really going to make our life hard over here.’ As soon as they say that, there’s just something in my brain that goes, ‘Must keep line! Precious!’ And then as soon as the fog of war lifts and you have a second thought, it’s like, ‘Of course I can take that out. Can I say something about Pinocchio instead? And the answer is yes!”

Reynolds has previously promised to take that line "to his grave," but it's certain to come out eventually!

