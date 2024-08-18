DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Shares Awesome New Stills & Heartfelt Praise For Hugh Jackman

As Deadpool and Wolverine continues to smash box office records (it has now lost the No. 1 spot to Alien: Romulus, but is still performing very well), star Ryan Reynolds has taken to social media to share some awesome new stills and behind-the-scenes snaps.

The photos include official shots of Hugh Jackman fully suited-up in Wolverine's classic yellow and blue costume, and one photo of the actor in the brown suit, which a lot of fans actually prefer.

Reynolds also shared a heartfelt message for his co-star, recalling the first time they met on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and the first time he donned the suit and mask while shooting Deadpool and Wolverine.

"Shawn Levy and I didn’t talk about it much, but we were feeling a TON of pressure; worrying about how we walk these characters into the MCU, worrying about all of our secret characters STAYING secret — along with so many moving parts. But when Hugh stepped onto set in THAT SUIT… everyone knew something special was happening. I remember thinking everything was gonna be okay.

For months of filming and what felt like 100 years of editing and post production, I had a front row seat to WOLVERINE. Watching and learning from my friend and favourite actor. Two things can be true: 1) Sometimes I eat too much sugar, and secretly egg his house so I can feel something. And 2) I can be both a fan and friend, simultaneously."

Check out Reynolds' comments in full below along with the photos.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.