DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Shares Footage Of A "Fastball Special" That Didn't Make The Cut

It seems Deadpool and Wolverine was originally going to feature a Fastball Special... kinda!

X-Men comics fans will no doubt be aware of this battle move, which usually involves Wolverine being launched at some bad guys by Colossus (though he has also been thrown by other characters, including She-Hulk and The Thing). Now, Ryan Reynolds has shared some behind-the-scenes footage of a very different take on the FBS that didn't make the theatrical cut of the movie.

Instead of Logan being flung into battle, the scene sees Hugh Jackman's clawed mutant and the Merc With a Mouth (Reynolds) flinging one of Cassandra Nova's goons (possibly a Toad variant?) into the air before making their way inside Giant Man's skull to confront the powerful villain.

Not so much a Fastball Special as... Deadpool and Wolverine throwing some dude, but the homage is appreciated!

We actually did see Colossus fling Wolvie at some Danger Room Sentinels in X-Men: The Last Stand, but now that both characters are officially part of the MCU, there's always a chance we'll get the real version down the line.

A few people asked if we were tempted to try a “Fastball Special”. The answer is yes. Except instead of throwing Deadpool or Wolvie, we chucked this guy… it didn’t make the cut, sadly. #FastBallSpecial @RealHughJackman pic.twitter.com/YbdLF8wOZc — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 6, 2024

Director Shawn Levy has also shared a new look at Hugh Jackman (or should that be Hugh's jacked, man) in the mask.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

