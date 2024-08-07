DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Shares Footage Of A "Fastball Special" That Didn't Make The Cut

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Shares Footage Of A &quot;Fastball Special&quot; That Didn't Make The Cut

Wade Wilson actor Ryan Reynolds has shared some behind-the-scenes footage of a scene that didn't make the final cut of Deadpool and Wolverine...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 07, 2024 03:08 PM EST
It seems Deadpool and Wolverine was originally going to feature a Fastball Special... kinda!

X-Men comics fans will no doubt be aware of this battle move, which usually involves Wolverine being launched at some bad guys by Colossus (though he has also been thrown by other characters, including She-Hulk and The Thing). Now, Ryan Reynolds has shared some behind-the-scenes footage of a very different take on the FBS that didn't make the theatrical cut of the movie.

Instead of Logan being flung into battle, the scene sees Hugh Jackman's clawed mutant and the Merc With a Mouth (Reynolds) flinging one of Cassandra Nova's goons (possibly a Toad variant?) into the air before making their way inside Giant Man's skull to confront the powerful villain.

Not so much a Fastball Special as... Deadpool and Wolverine throwing some dude, but the homage is appreciated!

We actually did see Colossus fling Wolvie at some Danger Room Sentinels in X-Men: The Last Stand, but now that both characters are officially part of the MCU, there's always a chance we'll get the real version down the line.

Director Shawn Levy has also shared a new look at Hugh Jackman (or should that be Hugh's jacked, man) in the mask.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Explains Why It Was Important To Make Us Wait For Wolverine In His Iconic Mask
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/7/2024, 3:32 PM
But seriously, it could have been cool if Wade and Logan fastball-specialed X-23 though.
Blergh
Blergh - 8/7/2024, 3:35 PM
Have the comments for the Charlotte Kirk interview been turned off?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/7/2024, 3:37 PM
@Blergh - I noticed that too. Is Charlotte Kirk controversial or something?
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/7/2024, 3:49 PM
@TheFinestSmack - They're off for another interview as well.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/7/2024, 3:53 PM
@Blergh - Josh tends to do this with interviews that have nothing to do with CBMs.

Doesn't like folk pointing this out apparently.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/7/2024, 3:37 PM
Dude I can’t believe Hugh got that jacked at his age.

Ngl, I really thought they had used a body double or even some CGI enhancement for that scene , but now seeing the behind the scenes photos, that’s absolutely Hugh Jackedman lol

He’s really the cinematic Wolverine.
Timerider
Timerider - 8/7/2024, 3:51 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - I know they have a stunt double for Hugh, I wonder if that was him wearing the helmet when he was holding Deadpool’s hand at the end, or if that was really Hugh. If that was him, the guy’s a beast.

Through a turn of events, we have Director John Woo and Tom Cruise to thank for Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Otherwise, we would have had this guy
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/7/2024, 3:38 PM
Slow motion with the song definitely made me smile.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 8/7/2024, 3:42 PM
As runaway successful as this movie has been, I've been surprised at how few Deadpool & Wolverine articles have appeared. 🫤

(sarcasm)
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/7/2024, 3:45 PM
OT: Vanity Fair just posted a first look at Jason Reitman's Saturday Night, an SNL movie! How did I not know this movie existed?!?!
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

Chevy Chase, Belushi, Ackroyd, Jim Henson, George Carlin, everyone! This is friggin awesome!

Can't wait.
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/7/2024, 3:47 PM
Colossus is the only one who should be doing fastball special.

