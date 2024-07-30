DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Shares Video Of Audience Reaction To [SPOILER]

As Deadpool and Wolverine continues to slash box office records, the movie's director and stars are starting to be a bit more free with spoilers - though we're still being careful just in case some of you haven't had the chance to see the superhero team-up yet.

Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson) has now shared footage of an audience reaction, presumably to one of the many surprise actor/character appearances.

He blocks out the screen with a spoiler , but if we had to guess, we'd say this was the moment Chris Evans first shows his face. Of course, this reaction would have been due to the belief that Evans was reprising his role as Steve Rogers, but he turned out to be playing Johnny Storm from 20th Century Fox's Fantastic Four movies.

Have a look at the video and let us know what you think. We also have footage of Hugh Jackman reacting to that awesome Oldboy-inspired battle against the Deadpool Corps.

Is it a movie? Is it a rock concert? Is it both? Why was Thor crying? #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/kEnCRUYayw — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 30, 2024 Hugh Jackman reacting to the final fight sequence of ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’ pic.twitter.com/RviMAhJGdq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 30, 2024

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.