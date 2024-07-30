DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Shares Video Of Audience Reaction To [SPOILER]

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Shares Video Of Audience Reaction To [SPOILER]

Though he doesn't actually reveal the scene in question, Ryan Reynolds has shared footage of the audience reacting to a major surprise in Deadpool and Wolverine...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 30, 2024 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

As Deadpool and Wolverine continues to slash box office records, the movie's director and stars are starting to be a bit more free with spoilers - though we're still being careful just in case some of you haven't had the chance to see the superhero team-up yet.

Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson) has now shared footage of an audience reaction, presumably to one of the many surprise actor/character appearances.

He blocks out the screen with a spoiler, but if we had to guess, we'd say this was the moment Chris Evans first shows his face. Of course, this reaction would have been due to the belief that Evans was reprising his role as Steve Rogers, but he turned out to be playing Johnny Storm from 20th Century Fox's Fantastic Four movies.

Have a look at the video and let us know what you think. We also have footage of Hugh Jackman reacting to that awesome Oldboy-inspired battle against the Deadpool Corps.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds On Casting [SPOILER] As Ladypool And Marvel Wanting Deadpool NOT Fox-Verse
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds On Casting [SPOILER] As Ladypool And Marvel Wanting Deadpool NOT Fox-Verse
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Actor Breaks Silence On MCU Debut: I Thought I'd Lost [SPOILER] Forever
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Actor Breaks Silence On MCU Debut: "I Thought I'd Lost [SPOILER] Forever"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
valmic
valmic - 7/30/2024, 5:22 PM
BLADE
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2024, 5:26 PM
People got hyped when Evans turned out to be Johnny rather then Cap in my screening…

You could tell he was having fun reprising that role again as he should since he’s always been great in it!!.

User Comment Image

Also I enjoyed that one-shot fight towards the end…

I can definitely see the Oldboy Inspiration now thinking about it but it felt like watching a side scroller beat ‘em up game like Double Dragon or Streets of Rage.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/30/2024, 5:27 PM
Dat Old Boy scene tho

And what’s really great about this movie is, it genuinely feels like Deadpool/Ryan is just as excited to see a proper Wolverine in action as the rest of us 🫶🏾
mountainman
mountainman - 7/30/2024, 5:30 PM
Im happy that he was playing Johnny and not Steve. Wish we would have gotten him doing a bit more, but his smack talk dialog was on point.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/30/2024, 5:41 PM
@mountainman - You know....can pyro do that to him in the comics. I feel like he should be able to beat that.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/30/2024, 5:51 PM
@TheRogue - Pyro can control fire so theoretically I’m sure he could pull it from him. But I would think Johnny could just generate more.

In a Deadpool movie it didn’t bother me but if it was a more serious movie it probably would have.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/30/2024, 5:53 PM
@mountainman - Yes, I dont know the comics much but I think johnny is like ultra powerful. I suppose it could power up pyro though.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/30/2024, 5:58 PM
@TheRogue - to an extent, but I think Jon boy can get too hot for pyro to do him like that. My guess is it was because he had been in the void so long and on the run
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 7/30/2024, 5:46 PM
Would have been cool to get Dolph Lundgren in the movie as The Punisher.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/30/2024, 5:48 PM
@philinterrupted - I feel Thomas Jane would have done it if asked aswell. He likes that silly stuff.
smgmayhem
smgmayhem - 7/30/2024, 6:06 PM
@TheRogue - Yes he was hilarious in Scott Pilgrim as the Vegan Police
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/30/2024, 5:59 PM
Well worth it saw it twice this week

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder