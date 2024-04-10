DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Suit-Up And Prepare For Battle On New CinemaCon Poster

Some more promo art for Deadpool and Wolverine has been spotted on the CinemaCon floor, giving us arguably our best look yet at Logan in his comic-accurate costume...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 10, 2024 07:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

We've been hearing conflicting reports about whether any new footage from Deadpool and Wolverine is set to screen at Disney's CinemaCon presentation tomorrow, but the amount of promo art on display on the event floor would seem to suggest that something will be showcased during the panel.

This new poster (via THR) was spotted on a photo booth, and it gives us our best look yet at Logan (Hugh Jackman) in his classic yellow and blue costume - mask included - alongside the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) with his signature katanas at the ready.

As cool as this is, we have yet to see that iconic cowl in live-action. Hopefully, it'll be one of the big moments from the upcoming full trailer, which is expected to debut online early next month.

Check out the artwork at the link below, along with a better look at some Deadpool Variants and a first glimpse of some tie-in merchandise. The first wave of Funko POPs is expected to be unveiled this Friday, which should spotlight at least some of the other characters we can expect to see in the movie aside from the main duo.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Cassandra Nova (not confirmed).

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Promo Art Features Logan Fully Suited-Up In His Comic-Accurate Costume
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/10/2024, 7:11 PM
Please be something more than just nostalgia bait, I beg of you
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/10/2024, 7:16 PM
@bobevanz - I'm with you. I'll also be okay if they just get all the damn nostalgia cameos out of their system, and get back to the business of building a good universe after this.... With new people cast in the majority of the roles
Origame
Origame - 4/10/2024, 7:21 PM
@bobevanz - in fairness, I trust levy and Reynolds. Bare minimum it'll be the same kind of movie as the first 2, but with a bit of charm from free guy.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/10/2024, 7:16 PM
I bet in the movie logan will only wear his mask for 2mins tops
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/10/2024, 7:20 PM
@Gabimaru - I think you're probably not far off, but I'm putting the over/under at 3 and a half minutes of total screentime. 😝
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 4/10/2024, 7:16 PM
I still think it’d look better without the sleeves but it’s still looks amazing
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/10/2024, 7:19 PM
In hindsight, Fox was sitting on a goldmine property with the xmen. Can't believe they failed twice. Excited to see how this movie rips them a new one.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/10/2024, 7:20 PM
WhERES THE MARVEL LEGENDS AND FIGUARTS FIGURES??? User Comment Image

