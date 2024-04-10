DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Suit-Up And Prepare For Battle On New CinemaCon Poster

We've been hearing conflicting reports about whether any new footage from Deadpool and Wolverine is set to screen at Disney's CinemaCon presentation tomorrow, but the amount of promo art on display on the event floor would seem to suggest that something will be showcased during the panel.

This new poster (via THR) was spotted on a photo booth, and it gives us our best look yet at Logan (Hugh Jackman) in his classic yellow and blue costume - mask included - alongside the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) with his signature katanas at the ready.

As cool as this is, we have yet to see that iconic cowl in live-action. Hopefully, it'll be one of the big moments from the upcoming full trailer, which is expected to debut online early next month.

Check out the artwork at the link below, along with a better look at some Deadpool Variants and a first glimpse of some tie-in merchandise. The first wave of Funko POPs is expected to be unveiled this Friday, which should spotlight at least some of the other characters we can expect to see in the movie aside from the main duo.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Cassandra Nova (not confirmed).

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.