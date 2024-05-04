DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: The Merc With A Mouth Is "Marvel Jesus" On New CCXP Poster

A new CCXP Mexico poster for Deadpool and Wolverine has been released, and it looks like the Merc With the Mouth is really leaning into the whole Marvel Jesus thing...

By MarkCassidy - May 04, 2024
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

After being handed out to attendees earlier today, an official version of the CCXP Mexico Deadpool and Wolverine poster has been shared online.

The new artwork leans into the Wade Wilson's "Marvel Jesus" delusion, depicting the Merc With a Mouth (with Dogpool), Logan, Vanessa, Colossus and Blind Al on some church candles.

In addition, we're hearing that a theatre-exclusive version of the recent full trailer features some new dialogue, with Deadpool making a Paul Rudd age joke when the Giant-Man helmet visor raises to reveal Scott Lang's skull.

They really should have left that line in the main trailer! Check out the new CCXP poster below along with some more promo art, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

Colton
Colton - 5/4/2024, 9:06 PM
Looking forward to this film but they are terrible posters
JFerguson
JFerguson - 5/4/2024, 9:15 PM
The Paul Rudd joke is very clever.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Ryan ad libbed that. His pen game is stronger than Kendrick’s and Drakes combined 😉
Gambito
Gambito - 5/4/2024, 9:17 PM
Amén
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/4/2024, 9:18 PM
That’s cool…

Also that Paul Rudd joke was funny , apparently he says it when he sees the Giant Man skull.

User Comment Image

View Recorder