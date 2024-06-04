Deadpool Co-Creator Rob Liefeld Hints At Issues With Disney Ahead Of DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Release

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld has taken to social media to hint at issues with Disney, going so far as to say, "I didn’t have Warner Bros. treating me better than Disney on my bingo card." Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jun 04, 2024 04:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Many comic book writers and artists have clashed with Disney and Marvel Studios in recent years, specifically concerning how much they're compensated for their creations appearing in movies and TV shows.

For example, it was back in 2017 that we learned the legendary Jim Starlin had made more money from Anatoli Knyyazev's (KGBeast on the page) blink-and-you'd-miss-it appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice than Thanos, Drax, and Gamora's lead roles in the MCU.

Now, it appears writer and artist Rob Liefeld is having similar issues with the House of Mouse. 

"My reps were screamed at today 'We are NOT Fox!' Tell me about it. Also hung up on. More soon," he teased on X yesterday evening. Liefeld later added, "The big corps. seek to intimidate in all manner of ways, the little guys are always tasked with continuing to press forward despite the screaming."

Despite Liefeld remaining frustratingly vague, our biggest hint this might be Deadpool & Wolverine related (beyond his mention of Fox) came when he added, "I didn’t have Warner Bros. treating me better than Disney on my bingo card. But there it is."

That's likely a reference to his recent deal with Warner Bros. to adapt his Avengelyne comic book series. 

We're surprised this sort of thing is being negotiated so close to Deadpool & Wolverine's release, but that Disney representative presumably became irate with Liefeld's team wanting him to receive the same level of compensation he got for Deadpool and Deadpool 2. Assuming this is in regards to that franchise, of course. 

Captain America writer Ed Brubaker shared his own issues with the studio back in 2021. "It’s ridiculous that like being a co-creator of The Winter Soldier...I should not have to be worried about providing for my wife if I die."

"As the years went on, I started to just think, 'Well, why am I not getting anything for this really?' Like, how can we really get a 'Thanks to' or a credit, but like these movies are making billions and billions of dollars, and it feels like we just kind of got a bad deal."

Shortly after his comments went viral, Marvel Studios supposedly did something to make the situation right. Perhaps Liefeld is hoping for the same?

DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and...

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/4/2024, 4:56 AM
You don’t own the character, Rob. It’s just business.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/4/2024, 5:01 AM
@FireandBlood - sad but true.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/4/2024, 5:03 AM
Hungry for money as always.

