DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Promo Posters May Reveal First Live-Action Shot Of Hugh Jackman Wearing Logan's Mask
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Promo Posters May Reveal First Live-Action Shot Of Hugh Jackman Wearing Logan's Mask
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Story Details Reveal When The Movie Takes Place And New Romantic Interest For [SPOILER]
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Story Details Reveal When The Movie Takes Place And New Romantic Interest For [SPOILER]
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 6/21/2024, 12:53 PM
Look, I'm not going to consider Marvel to be "Back" until there is more than one occasional hit. When they get to a point of consistent box office and audience acclaim, then I'll say the MCU is back. I don't think one movie can save it, I don't think two movies can save it. One or two hits among a sea of boring flops isn't a positive sign. Give me several consistent back-to-back hits then we'll talk.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/21/2024, 12:55 PM
@BobGarlen - one or two flops can sink it but one or two hits can’t?
Blergh
Blergh - 6/21/2024, 1:06 PM
@BobGarlen - hard to be back after being so far on top, the fall was even deeper given their slump. IMO the best we’ll get is two hits followed by single stinkers and the set repeating.

As far as box office goes it’s not necessarily hard for them to get butts back into seats but will eventually damage the profitability: bring back the stars that the universe was built on. These will be expensive but I assume worth it given that this seems to be what folks want (not necessarily me).

What IMO needs to happen: a third Doctor Strange movie that “retires” the character until needed for team-ups, a fourth Thor movie to set up Hercules & Olympia, a final sixth Thor movie that sees him team up with Loki and finally “retire” to Valhalla in peace, a “Young Avengers” that ends in chaos leading into “Secret Wars” by also wrapping up the Multiverse Arc; and ultimately a Scarlet Witch/Vision movie that sees them reunite and turn human.

Other than that we’ll certainly see Black Panther 3, a final movie that phases out Carol Danvers (ideally paired with something that also fades out the Eternals).

I’d like the MCU to lead into its horror themed chapter next. Blade, Moon Knight, Frankencastle, Lillith, Ghost Rider it’s all right there
ThreadIsFemale
ThreadIsFemale - 6/21/2024, 12:54 PM
No Amandla Stenberg, hard pass.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/21/2024, 1:35 PM
@ThreadIsFemale - are you the malatrova, but for star wars ?
ThreadIsFemale
ThreadIsFemale - 6/21/2024, 1:44 PM
@Vigor - what's malatrova? Is that a personal attack or something?
Blergh
Blergh - 6/21/2024, 12:56 PM
Just make a movie that people like, don’t focus too hard on the future but have fun creating a new story.

I love the MCUs interconnectiveness but sometimes it’s not helping the individual movie
S8R8M
S8R8M - 6/21/2024, 12:57 PM
No pressure then haha.

It can make all the money but still be a crap movie. We will find out soon.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 6/21/2024, 1:18 PM
@S8R8M - most likely a bloody, gory, f-bomb dropping pile of shit that will gross over 800 million.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/21/2024, 1:01 PM
Surprised this list didnt come out after the trailer dropped months ago.

p.s. i HOPE TO GOD that last picture is NOT of the "future Avengers" cuz that team looks like dogshit that no one wants to see.

anyways... wicked excited for this movie, will be there day 1. LFG
mountainman
mountainman - 6/21/2024, 1:13 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Agreed with all of that.

With the next iteration of Avengers, why not mix old and new characters? If it’s all new, there will be less interest.

Hulk, Thor and Hawkeye are still around. So are Dr Strange, Vision and Spider-man.

Throw in some OGs and mix in a few new ones. But this line up looks like the B squad of rhe OG team.
ThreadIsFemale
ThreadIsFemale - 6/21/2024, 1:16 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - just replace Rhodey with Riri, add Shuri and we're golden.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/21/2024, 1:02 PM
Only 5? I mean, as far as your lists go, this is pretty low.

Why not 7 or 8? Those seem like your arbitrary numbers of choice lately - I'm aware I kinda contradicted myself there.

C'mon, you plucky, list making sumbitch! When you phone it in, we all kinda lose hope and sense of meaning here.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/21/2024, 1:03 PM
Back for a year until their next inescapable flop brave new world brings it down again and then when thunderbolts gets laughed out of the theater we’ll be hearing talks about a Deadpool 4
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/21/2024, 1:08 PM
@Gambito - maybe then they will go back to basics and stick to the dozens of A listers they have. Guardians was an outlier and warped their perception that any character can headline massive hits.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 6/21/2024, 1:20 PM
@Gambito - shut the [frick] up
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/21/2024, 1:12 PM
Team-ups I want more than Deadpool & Wolverine

5. T'Chakka and Capt America

4. Spider-Man and Daredevil

3. Batman and Nightwing

2. The Fantasic 4

1. X-MEN Gold and Blue


Honsestly... I will give DP & Wolverine 1000 cmb points if they do an end credit scene with HULK vs Wolverine. No words- just visceral Jason vs Freddy asswhup.
Brondern
Brondern - 6/21/2024, 1:15 PM
Enough glazing Josh, just because Deadpool & Wolverine might be good doesn't mean the MCU isn't doomed in the long run
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/21/2024, 1:16 PM
It will be then Agatha and Ironheart will be released.
A case of one step forward two steps back.
ThreadIsFemale
ThreadIsFemale - 6/21/2024, 1:20 PM
@marvel72 - one step back, two forward. No one wants, or needs, 2 white guys saving MCU.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/21/2024, 1:47 PM
@ThreadIsFemale - Two straight white guys are going to be in the biggest movie of the year.

Say thank you Hollywood for saving you in 2024.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/21/2024, 1:18 PM
I doubt they’ll set much up with this. Making a more insular film will be a part of why it’ll be good.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/21/2024, 1:19 PM
Too optimistic.

Every shill site is declaring this a winner already. Disnet money working double time i see.

Wolverine and deadpool films havent broken 1B so what makes you think putting them together is that special? And the GA wont know if this is part of the mcu or not.

And even if this becomes a mild hit, the mcu will go back to mediocrity right away with the list of films/shows next year.

It will be the DCUs time starting next year
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 6/21/2024, 1:24 PM
@vectorsigma - well Barbie managed to make a billion last year, so making a billion dollars isn’t difficult. Disney have a track record of such feats so they know what they are doing. I’m sure Deadpool and Wolverine can do the same thing. If there’s any R-rated movie that can make a billion it’s this one. It has universal appeal and marketing value. What else are people going to watch in theatres this summer…
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 6/21/2024, 1:20 PM
Considering it’s the only MCU cinematic entry this year it’s going to satisfy people’s tastebuds until next year. This is the first time since 2012 where only one MCU film was released in theatres and that was the avengers. The timing of Deadpool and Wolverine means the MCU is on a reset. The irony is that Deadpool was previously owned by Fox and now it’s the one franchise that begins a renaissance era for the MCU. This movie will be the turning point for the studio moving forward.
ThreadIsFemale
ThreadIsFemale - 6/21/2024, 1:24 PM
Come on Josh! MCU doesn't need white saviors, this film should not have been made. I thought you were better than this!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/21/2024, 1:27 PM
Saves”

🙄

I can understand that there are a lot of projects so it can be hard to remember somethings but I feel like a quick Google check would give you the answers to refresh yourself on how Incursions work & such.

Anyway , I just hope this good!!.
grouch
grouch - 6/21/2024, 1:29 PM
Noone wants to see variants. In any capacity.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/21/2024, 1:33 PM
@grouch - grif? Is that you?
grouch
grouch - 6/21/2024, 1:38 PM
@Vigor - grif is maltrovas transexual uncle. i ain't about that.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/21/2024, 1:32 PM
I need something new!
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder